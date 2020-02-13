219 Day

FEB. 15, 6-11 p.m. Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6300, 219day.com. For its fifth annual celebration of the Region anchored around both its prominent area code and calendar date, the City of Hammond is opening its Civic Center doors to 21 and older revelers. A variety of local food and drink vendors will hold court and activities include an obstacle course, a selfie booth, and plenty of games and puzzles. Area favorites One Timer and CoJack and Company will provide the musical backdrop, and shuttles from Hammond’s South Shore station will operate during the party.

Shelf Ice Brewfest

FEB. 15, 1 - 5 p.m. Franklin Street between 6th and 8th Streets, Michigan City. http://www.theuptownartsdistrict.com/project/shelf-ice-brew-fest/ More than three dozen craft brewers from and beyond the Region will make their way to Michigan City for this annual 21 and older outdoor wintertime celebration. A variety of food vendors will also be on hand as well, and a warming tent will be set up in the event of an arctic blast. Both street and shuttle parking options are available. Proceeds from the event will go to Michigan City Mainstreet Association.

Ice Fishing Derby