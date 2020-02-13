Events
Snowshoe Hike
SATURDAYS THROUGH FEB. 29, 1-3 p.m. Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882, nps.gov/indu. Both fitness and nature buffs have an opportunity to make their way through trails and fields at the Indiana Dunes this winter. A ranger will host a brief program at the visitor center before guiding attendees through the woods. A regular hike will be held in the event Mother Nature does not cooperate.
Gun and Knife Show
FEB. 15-16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.942.4514, valpogunshow.com. A variety of gun and knife vendors are scheduled to set up shop at Porter County Expo Center for this showcase, which is sponsored by the Dunes Rifle and Pistol Club. Attendees 16 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Savor the South Shore
FEB. 17-March 1. 219.989.7770, savorthesouthshore.com More than two dozen restaurants, covering a wide variety of cuisine from Hammond to Michigan City, are participating in and offering specially priced lunch and dinner specials in this two-week celebration. Participants include Pikks Tavern in Valparaiso, Beverly Shores’ Goblin and the Grocer and Michigan City’s Leeds Public House.
219 Day
FEB. 15, 6-11 p.m. Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6300, 219day.com. For its fifth annual celebration of the Region anchored around both its prominent area code and calendar date, the City of Hammond is opening its Civic Center doors to 21 and older revelers. A variety of local food and drink vendors will hold court and activities include an obstacle course, a selfie booth, and plenty of games and puzzles. Area favorites One Timer and CoJack and Company will provide the musical backdrop, and shuttles from Hammond’s South Shore station will operate during the party.
Shelf Ice Brewfest
FEB. 15, 1 - 5 p.m. Franklin Street between 6th and 8th Streets, Michigan City. http://www.theuptownartsdistrict.com/project/shelf-ice-brew-fest/ More than three dozen craft brewers from and beyond the Region will make their way to Michigan City for this annual 21 and older outdoor wintertime celebration. A variety of food vendors will also be on hand as well, and a warming tent will be set up in the event of an arctic blast. Both street and shuttle parking options are available. Proceeds from the event will go to Michigan City Mainstreet Association.
Ice Fishing Derby
FEB. 15, 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Rogers-Lakewood Park, 5320 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Friends of Fishing, which promotes and encourages the fisherman (and fisherwoman) lifestyle in the Region, has partnered with the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department for this all-ages fishing derby, with prizes awarded to the longest fish. Registration will be taken on site and all fish must be measured no later than Noon. All state fishing regulations will apply to this event.
Wolf Lake Love Run 5K
FEB. 15, 8 a.m. Wolf Lake Green House, 2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.902.5980, https://www.facebook.com/events/533786787167638/ Work off the chocolates and champagne from the previous night’s Valentine’s Day festivities with this timed 5K run, which is sponsored by the Hammond Wolf Lake Pack Running and Walking Club and Envious Trends Fitness. Gates to the park open at 7 a.m. and the race will start promptly at 8 a.m.
Valentine’s Day Dance
FEB. 13, 6 -7:30 p.m. LaPorte County Family YMCA, 1202 Spring Street, Michigan City. 219.325.9622, https://www.facebook.com/events/818623261939896/. Parents, grandparents, and their young ones are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day the night beforehand at LaPorte County Family YMCA’s annual dance.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
THROUGH JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/ “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit.
Local at LCA
THROUGH FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition
FEB. 14-APRIL 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. South Shore Arts’ presentation of the nationally touring “Memorial” is the second of two shows at South Shore Arts celebrating the life and art of the beloved author and illustrator of more than four dozen books, most notably the timeless tome “Where The Wild Things Are.” Several events are planned at South Shore Arts in conjunction with the exhibit, including a Family Arts Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America
THROUGH MARCH 22. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The life and music of John Denver, who topped the charts in the '70s with country-pop smashes such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “Rocky Mountain High,” makes its Chicagoland premiere with Theatre at the Center’s first production of 2020. Post-show discussions with the cast are planned following the Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 performances.
Chapter Two
THROUGH FEB 16, 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.org. For their first production of 2020, Hammond Community Theatre brings Neil Simon’s funny, yet heartfelt, Tony Award winning tale of widowed writer George Schneider and his burgeoning relationship with soap opera star Jennie Malone to the stage.
The Whispers
FEB. 16, 3 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Nearly six decades after their inception, Whispers’ founding members and twin brothers Wallace and Walter Scott continue to wow fans young and old with '70s and '8os soul gems such as “It’s a Love Thing,” “Rock Steady” and “And the Beat Goes On.” The R&B Music Hall of Famers will be joined onstage by Jeffery Osborne and the Dramatics.
Billy Branch and the Suns of Blues, Dee Alexander
FEB. 14, 7:30 p.m. Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest. 708.747.0580, https://freedomhall.org/. In May, Branch will be formally inducted into the Blues Music Hall of Fame in Memphis alongside fellow genre luminaries such as Syl Johnson and Bettye LaVette. Last year saw the release of his most recent full-length set, “Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter.”
Poetry Slam
FEB. 13, 4:30-7:30 p.m. PNW Art Gallery at Purdue University Northwest, 7011 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. 219.989.2401, https://www.pnw.edu/arts-culture/building-community-through-the-arts/. Purdue University Northwest’s Building Community for The Arts program are the presenters of this poetry slam. Participants have three minutes to perform their original works, with each piece rated and prizes given to winning poets.