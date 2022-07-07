All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JULY 8, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “Luca,” last year’s animated hit, will be screened. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

LaPorte County Fair

JULY 9-16, LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 101 West St., LaPorte. 219.362.2647, http://lpfair.com. Food, 4H, games, contests, rides, demolition derbies and concerts are planned for what is the 176th running of the LaPorte County Fair. Musical highlights include country favorites Parker McCollum, No Fences and rockers Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band.

Shakespeare in the Park

JULY 8-9, 6 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Fayette St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. An annual tradition for Region theatergoers and summer festival aficionados, Valparaiso’s Shakespeare in the Park features food and beverages for attendees young and old. The centerpiece of the festival is Chicago Street Theatre’s outdoor play, which will be the Bard’s comedy “As You Like It.” Chicago Street Theatre will bring the play into their confines at 154 Chicago St. for a series of shows July 14-17.

South Shore Line Program

JULY 12, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on July 21.

Reptiles and More Expo

JULY 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. future reptile expos are scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.

Summer Market on the Lake

JULY 7, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, craft, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden with be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Strawberry Fun Farm Weekend

JULY 9-10 and 16-17. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays (last admission an hour before closing). Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking fresh blueberries is just one of the many activities attendees at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual festival have to choose from. An obstacle course, a goat village, a straw village and train rides will be available for attendees. There are no rain checks for the festival nor can the entrance fee be refunded on account of inclement weather.

A Park Full of Art

JULY 16-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Central Park, 600 N. Broad St., Griffith. parkfullofart.com. Since 1974, the Griffith-based non-profit A Park Full of Art has brought their namesake festival to the Region and has become a staple for summer art festivalgoers. Items to be showcased and sold are oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, sculpture, clay pottery, jewelry and mixed media, to name just a few. The festival also serves as a juried exhibition, with awards given in multiple categories.

Vintage Tractor and Farm Festival

JULY 8-10, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 8-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10, Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. https://slcahs.org. Marking its 36th running this year, the South Lake County Agricultural Historical Society’s Vintage Tractor and Farm Festival provides both a look at the agricultural strata’s past as well as its future, with vintage and upcoming tractors will be displayed. Hot rods and military vehicles will also be shown on the Lake County Fairgrounds during the festival and a schedule of activities, games, a flea market and petting zoo are just some of the additional highlights.

Beyond the Beach Music Fest

July 16, 11 a.m. Guy Foreman Amphitheatre at Washington Park, Michigan City. 269.231.5867, beyondthebeachmusicfest.com. Region-based music favorites such as The Steepwater Band, Mr. Blotto, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Funkinetic and Chester Brown will make their way to Guy Foreman Amphitheatre at Washington Park for this annual festival. This family-friendly day at the beach includes a kids zone, an artisan market and a variety of food and drink options.

Roadie Run

JULY 9, 8 a.m. The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.853.7667, festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k. Hammond’s Parks and Recreation Department have scheduled this 5K run and walk as a warm up of sorts for the City’s upcoming Festival of the Lakes. Top three male and female awards will be given in more than a dozen age groups. Additionally, young athletes can participate in their own race, which will be held July 9 at 8:15 a.m.

Festival of The Lakes

JULY 13-17, 5 p.m. July 13-16, 12 p.m. July 17-18. Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6378, festivalofthelakes.com. Hammond’s largest summer celebration returns to Wolf Lake Memorial Park with fun for the whole family. On the musical front, country and rock hitmaker Darius Rucker kicks things off July 13 and is followed by '90s/'00s rockers Counting Crows July 14, Southern Rock forefathers Lynyrd Skynyrd July 15 and present-day hip-hop maverick Rick Ross July 16. The musical festivities conclude July 17 with Mexican norteno icons Los Originales de San Juan.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home. A curator gallery talk is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 9.

Roots

JULY 8-AUG. 13, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features original works by artists exploring and celebrating their ethnicl backgrounds. The opening reception for “Roots” is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 8.

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

The World Goes Round

THROUGH JULY 16, 2 p.m. July 7, 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m. July 8 and 15, 6:30 p.m. July 9 and 16. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre continues its 2020 season with this musical tribute to the songwriting duo John Kander and Fred Ebb, who penned classic musicals such as “Cabaret” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Reefer Madness

JULY 8-24, 8 p.m. July 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, 2 p.m. July 10, 17 and 24. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, .towletheater.org. The 1936 campy cult classic, which follows straight laced kids descent after discovering marijuana, is given the musical treatment. The satire was adapted for the stage in 1998 and produced for the small screen in 2005, featuring Kristin Bell, Alan Cumming and Neve Campbell.

The Elves and the Shoemaker

JULY 15-17, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, 2 p.m. July 17. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, http://www.hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Hammond Community Theatre’s summer production is this family-geared tale following the adventures of shoemaker Lockhart Cobblestone and the five elves.

Grand Night for Singing

JULY 14-31, 7 p.m. July 14, 16, 23, 29 and 30, 2 p.m. July 17, 24 and 31. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s final production of their 2022 season is a musical tribute to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the songwriting duo behind Broadway standards such as “The Sound Of Music,” “Oklahoma” and “Carousel.” A fundraising gala, with proceeds going towards Dunes Arts Foundation and includes a performance of “Grand,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 15.

38 Special

JULY 8, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. 38 Special’s stepped out the shadow of Lynyrd Skynyrd under the worst case scenario: when an airplane crash took the life of 38 Special co-founder Donnie Van Zandt’s older brother, Skynyrd leader Ronnie Van Zandt. After several albums under the radar, the hits started with 1979’s “Rockin’ Into The Night” and continued with 1981’s “Hold On Loosely,” 1982’s “Caught Up In You,” 1983’s “If I’d Been The One” and up to 1988’s “Second Chance.” Van Zandt retired from the music world in 2013, leaving 38 Special in the hands of co-founder and creative force Don Barnes.

Collective Soul

JULY 15, 6 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. '70s classic rock titans Boston and '90s/'00s alt-pop mainstays Collective Soul may not seem to have much in common musically, but the tale behind their mega-selling debut albums hit a familiar note. Boston’s 1976 self-titled debut and Collective Soul’s multi-platinum “Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid” were essentially demos created by their respective founders, Tom Scholz and Ed Roland. Think of Collective Soul’s “Shine” as their “More Than a Feeling:” Both are anthems of sorts for their respective generations. While Scholz and Boston have largely gone dark, Roland and his Soul-mates continue to record and perform regularly: their 11th album, “Vibrating,” will be released next month.