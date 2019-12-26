Events
Winter Lights Drive Thru
THROUGH JAN. 1, 6-9 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Holiday and winter festival fans can partake in this Region tradition.
Holiday Lights
THROUGH JAN. 5, dusk nightly, downtown Whiting at 119th St. http://www.whitingevents.com/ Many businesses in downtown Whiting are pulling out all stops with their holiday displays. Their lighting designs and animated displays make for a pleasant night walk or drive down 119th Street this holiday season.
New Year’s Expo Eve
DEC. 31, 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. 219.464.0133, http://www.portercountyexpo.com/ After putting a cork in 2018 New Year’s Eve festivities as a result of renovations, Porter County Expo Center is resuming their festivities, which have been a cornerstone for many revelers 21 years of age and over in the Region for more than two decades. Highlights include party favors, live music, a late night snack bar and a champagne toast at midnight.
Skate in the New Year
DEC. 31, 5-10 p.m., Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. US 30, Crown Point. 219.769.7275, lakecountyparks.com. For those who want to take the family out to ring in the new year and new decade, Lake County Parks and Deep River Waterpark are hosting a party which includes ice skating, a DJ and pizza and snacks. The New Year will ring in for attendees at 8 p.m.
3 Dunes Challenge First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N.25 East, Chesterton. 219.926.1952, indianadunes.com. Indiana Dunes State Park’s 3 Dunes Challenge is their contribution to a nationwide program geared towards encouraging individuals and families to start off the new year on the right foot. The hike will encompass 1.5 miles and last an hour. Snacks, warm drinks and a campfire will be waiting for the hikers once the trek has completed.
St. Edward New Year’s Eve Dance
DEC. 31, 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m. St. Edward Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. 219.713.0455 or 219.476.6735. To see 2019 out, St. Edward Church is hosting a dance which will also serve as a fundraiser for the church. Music will be provided by Five Star D.J. and dinner will be provided by Scrementi’s. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Glowing Lights Night
DEC. 28 4.-6 p.m. The Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City. 219.873.1520, barkermansion.com. The historical Michigan City Mansion, which has been decorated for the holiday season, will come to light at night courtesy of its visitors for Glowing Lights Night. Attendees will be able to make their way through the mansion, illuminating it with the glow stick necklaces they wear.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
DEC. 31, 11 a.m.-Noon Lake County Public Library, Lake Station-New Chicago Branch, 2007 Central Ave., Lake Station. 219.962.2409, lcplin.org. A variety of games, crafts and snacks are planned for young New Year’s Eve revelers as well as an early countdown to 2020.
First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.769.7275, lakecountyparks.com Lake County Parks and Recreation department is participating in the First Day Hike, an event being held on New Year’s Day in all of the country’s state park systems. Lake County’s participation for First Day is an hourlong hike around the 179 acres that make up Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve.
Griffith’s Rock N’ Roll New Year
DEC. 31, 5:30 p.m., St. Mary-Hildebrandt Hall, 525 N. Lafayette St., Griffith. 219.922.3073, Griffith.in.gov. Dinner, drinks and breakfast are on the menu for the town of Griffith’s 21-and older end-of and beginning-of year celebration. Providing the musical backdrop are Midwest Big Band, the Muddsharks and Latin Satin Soul. Dinner is scheduled to be served at 7 p.m. and breakfast will be rolled out shortly after the New Year’s balloon drop. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Exhibits
“A Christmas Story Comes Home”
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Small Gifts
THROUGH JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two dimensional and three dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The wintry themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
Performance
Grand Funk Railroad
DEC. 27, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Mel Schracher and drummer Don Brewer are 2/3 of the Flint, Michigan-formed “American Band,” whose string of hits include “I’m Your Captain,” “Bad Time” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.” This year marks Grand Funk’s 50th anniversary as a performing entity which, in their heyday, saw them break the Beatles’ record for selling out New York City’s Shea Stadium the fastest.
Motown and More
DEC. 31, 6 and 10 p.m., Theatre at the Center, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3258, theatreatthecenter.com. Cheryl Youngblood is a member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and has performed, both on drums and behind the mic, with everyone from Jennifer Hudson to Koko Taylor to Yolanda Adams. To bid 2019 adieu, Youngbood will pay tribute to soul and R&B classics from and beyond the '60s. Dinner buffet options are available for her Theatre at the Center shows.