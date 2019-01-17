events
Open Skate
ONGOING, hours vary, Midwest Training and Ice Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer. 219.558.8811. midwesttrainingandice.com. NWI's largest state-of-the-art training facility offers open skate sessions at its Olympic-size ice arena.
Ice Plaza at Deep River Waterpark
THROUGH FEB. 24, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-9 p.m. Sundays & holidays, Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point. 219.947.7850. deepriverwaterpark.com. This winter wonderland is complete with a 14,500-square-foot ice skating rink, food and beverage locations, a heated restroom and more.
Open Skate and Open Hockey
THROUGH MARCH 1, hours vary, William E. Urschel Pavilion, 70 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.548.4888. centralparkplazavalpo.com. The 80-by-120-foot outdoor ice rink offers open skate and open hockey hours throughout the winter. The pavilion features a concession stand, locker rental and more.
Thursday Night Noir
JAN. 17, 7-10 p.m., Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. This fun and informative foray into the shadowy world of noir features a showing of “Detour” followed by a lecture and discussion.
Building Barker Architecture Tour
JAN. 18, 7-9 p.m., Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City. 219.873.1520. barkermansion.com. This interpreter-led tour will take guests through the design and construction of Barker Mansion, using the original blueprints and the Barker family’s correspondence with the architect.
Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake
JAN. 19, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Environmental Education Center, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond; 1-3 p.m., William Powers State Fish & Wildlife Area, 12949 S. Ave. O, Chicago, Ill. 219.933.7149 or 312.220.0120. wolflakeinitiative.org. The annual bi-state festival will return with a discussion about the possible causes of death of more than 30 mute swans at George Lake, as well as exhibits and displays and more. Ice skating will be available, weather permitting. Skaters must bring their own skates. Call to confirm that this event will take place.
Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
JAN. 19-21, 11 a.m.-noon, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. This three-day celebration will feature two presentations of some national park sites that commemorate the struggle for civil rights on Saturday, a showing of a series of short films based on stories told at national parks on Sunday and a day of service on Monday.
NWI Bridal Expo
JAN. 20, noon-4 p.m., County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road, Hobart. louiestuxshop.com/bridalexpo. One of the largest bridal shows in Indiana will return with more than 100 booths featuring wedding specialists in Northwest Indiana, non-stop fashion on multiple runways, food samples, demonstrations and more.
exhibits
Indy Windy—A Love Story
THROUGH JAN. 29, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. The first of a two-part series titled "Urban Legends," this exhibit will feature artists from Indiana and Chicago who execute large public artworks to create new environments in aging urban and manufacturing areas.
Contemporary Printmaking
THROUGH FEB. 11, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, Arts & Sciences Building, 3401 Broadway, Gary. 219.980.6810. iun.edu/art-gallery. From the collection of the Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, these exhibit features 21 works by Chuck Close, Andy Warhol, Kara Walker, Kerry James Marshall and more.
Blow-Out-Full Force
THROUGH MARCH 31, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Explosive energy dominates the work of Sarah Krepp who locates a powerful gesture in found materials, in blown-out shredded tires gathered from highway debris.
performance
Comedy Night at the CVPA—Tim Walkoe
JAN. 18, 7-8 p.m. buffet; 8 p.m. show, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. cvpa.org/comedy-night. The evening begins with dinner, followed by a performance from Tim Walkoe, the 1994 grand prize winner on ABC TV's "America's Funniest People." His fast-paced comedic style combined with improvisation and music make Tim's act a sure hit as seen on HBO, Showtime, A&E and many other TV appearances.
Beatniks' 11th Anniversary/Preview Show
JAN. 19, 8-10 p.m., Beatniks on Conkey, 418 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848. beatniksonconkey.com. Beatniks will preview the coming year and celebrate the theater's past.
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition
JAN. 19, 8 p.m., Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 800.745.3000. elvisbirthdaytribute.com. Elvis performers pay tribute to the greatest entertainer of all time.
Libido Funk Circus
JAN. 19, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. Covering everything from Motown to today’s music, Libido Funk Circus is a human jukebox playing music that appeals to a wide range of audiences.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club
JAN. 20, 4-7 p.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 Campbell St., Valparaiso. eventbrite.com. This dynamic musical troupe employs a versatile repertoire including gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical choral selections and more. Profits will be returned to the local community through the Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso.