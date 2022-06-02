All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Pop-Up Biergarten

JUNE 2-4, 3-9 p.m. June 2-3, noon-9 p.m. June 4. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.356, portercountyparks.org. Porter County Parks and Recreation and the Region-based BrewFest Partners are teaming up to kick off the first weekend of June with a German Style Biergarten. A family friendly event, a variety of lagers and ales will be available for adult attendees along with games for the kids and sausage and pretzels for all. The Region-based German Band, a non-for profit ensemble which donates its performance earnings to area charities, will provide the musical backdrop. Another Biergarten is scheduled for July 14-16 at Sunset Hill.

The Soiree 2022

JUNE 12, 2-5 p.m. Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville. 219.980.1777, foodbanknwi.org. Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is turning its Merrillville warehouse into a food and drink gala for the annual soiree, with area culinary and beverage favorites providing a variety of options for this fundraiser, which will benefit Food Bank. A murder mystery, where attendees have a chance to find the killer, is also planned.

Singing Sands Festival

JUNE 3-5, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 3, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5. Washington Park, 115 Lakeshore Drive, Michigan City. 219.873.1506, emichigancity.com. Nearly three dozen events are scheduled for Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department’s Singing Sands Festival. The itinerary includes a variety of sand sculpting demonstrations and competitions as well as live music from area acts such as Indinka reggae, Derek Caruso and the Blues Fuse Band and Cadillac Starship.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JUNE 3, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. The first film of the summer series will be last year’s smash hit “Encanto.” The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

South Shore Line Program

JUNE 14, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/ Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on June 23, July 12 and July 21.

Summer Market on the Lake

JUNE 4, 4 -9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with the Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, craft, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Gnomes Day Out Fairy Festival

JUNE 11, noon-6 p.m. Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter.219.941.7431, facebook.com/gnomesdayout. The Indiana Arts Commission and Porter County Chapter of Izaak Walton League have partnered for this family event. Children can take a walk through the park with the Fairy Queene and her troop, while grownups can take in a nature and fantasy-themed art exhibit and visit a variety of vendors at their Fairy Marketplace. Proceeds from the festival will go to the Porter County Chapter of Izaak Walton League. A rain date for the festival is set for June 25.

Rhythm on Ridge

JUNE 9, 5 to 9 p.m., The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040ridge Road, Munster. Cocktails, food and music will be in the spotlight at the event which is held on the terrace and in the ballroom. Chef Joe Trama and his Events Team have created the menu for the event. Kerry Mott and other musicians will entertain at 6:30 p.m. Menu items priced at $15 will include a tender Grilled Beef Sandwich with horseradish cream and served with potato wedges, a Trio Platter of Mini Brioche Burgers and more. Contact event hostess Christine Cabonare in Trama Catering Events for questions at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Hops for Hospice

JUNE 4, noon-4 p.m. Porter County Expo Center. 218 E. Division St., Valparaiso. hopsforhospice.org. More than six dozen local, regional and national brews, including Shoreline Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Vander Mill Cider Mill and Chesterton Brewery, will set up tap at Porter County Expo Center for this fundraiser. The proceeds will go to the Region-based VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana. Food trucks and live music are also scheduled for this 21 and older event.

Strawberry Fun Farm Weekend

JUNE 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays (last admission an hour before closing). Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking fresh strawberries is just one of the many activities attendees at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual festival have to choose from. An obstacle course, a goat village, a straw village and train rides will be available for attendees. There are no rain checks for the festival nor can the entrance fee be refunded on account of inclement weather.

Exhibits

LatinXAmerican

THROUGH JUNE 11, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s spring exhibit showcases creations by Latinx artists from and beyond the U.S. The works that make up “LatinxAmerican” come from the DePaul Art Museum Chicago.

Quilts!

THROUGH JUNE 10, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s new exhibit is a showcase of handcrafted quilts created by acclaimed artist Chris Sass.

Yes I Am!

JUNE 4-30, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. A variety of original works created by area artists with the LGBTQ+ world in mind and in theme make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s June exhibit. An opening reception is scheduled for June 4.

Century of Beauty

MAY 28-JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday. Also scheduled is “One To Grow On,” a fundraiser for Art Barn School of Art at the Center for The Arts at Valparasio University at 6 p.m. June 4.

Performances

Next to Normal

THROUGH JUNE 12, 7 p.m., June 3-4 and June 10-11, 2 p.m. June 5 and 12. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.875.7509, dunesarts.org. Michigan City’s Dunes Summer Theatre kicks off its 2022 season with their production of the 2010 musical, which examines mental illness and received a Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The Sound of Music

JUNE 3-19, 7:30 p.m. June 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 and 2 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19. Footlight Theatre 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The final production of Michigan City’s Footlight Players' 2021-22 season is the beloved musical-turned big screen classic chronicling the adventures of Maria and the Von Trapp family. Both musical and film feature standards such as “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Do Re Mi.”

On Golden Pond

JUNE 3-12, 7:30 p.m. June 3-4 and 10-11, 2 p.m. June 5-12. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatnicksoncokey.com. Beatniks founders Rip and Bonnie Johnson direct and play leads Norman and Ethel Thayer, respectively, in their production of the acclaimed 1979 Earnest Thompson play. The 1981 big screen adaptation took home a trio of Academy Awards, including best screenplay and acting trophies for Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.

An Inspector Calls

JUNE 4-19, 8 p.m. June 4, 10-11 and 16-18, 3 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com. Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater brings in the summer with a production of the British murder mystery, which finds a prominent family questioned following a suspicious death. “Inspector” originated onstage in the UK in 1945 and was revived on Broadway to great acclaim in 1992.

Run For Your Wife

JUNE 10-16, 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 and 16, 2 p.m. June 12. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Chicago Heights Drama Group resumes its exchanger program with The Stables Theatre of Hastings England with their production of this comedy, which finds a London cab driver’s attempts to manage two wives crumbling. Thesps from Stables will bring “Wife” to like for Region audiences.

Skid Row, Warrant, Lita Ford

JUNE 4, 6 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. The late '80s and early '90s come alive with this trio of hard rock hitmakers: Skid Row, whose 1989 self-titled debut includes hard rock classics “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild,” Lita Ford, Runaways guitarist extraordinaire whose hits in her own right include “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever,” and Warrant, whose pop-metal CV includes “Down Boys” and “Cherry Pie.”

Johnny Mathis

JUNE 10, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Last year, Johnny Mathis celebrated his 65th year as a recording and performing artist. His 1956 self-titled debut failed to turn heads at the time of its release, but it set the foundation for what became a mega-selling and hitmaking streak starting the following year with sophomore set “Wonderful Wonderful.” It would take only to 1958 before a best-of compilation, “Johnny’s Greatest Hits,” began a chart run that would last a decade. Standards from that set include “Chances Are,” “The Twelfth of Never” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” which, more than six decades later, remain highlights of Mathis’ live performances.

Author Book Signings

JUNE 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Indie Indie Bang Bang, 625 S Lake St., Gary; JUNE 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Green Door Books, 220 Main Street, Hobart; and JUNE 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hometown Farmers Market, Show Pavilion in the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court Street, Crown Point. Author and Times Business Writer and Columnist Joseph S. Pete will sign copies of his latest book, "Secret Northwest Indiana." The book explores Northwest Indiana’s hidden history, including shipwrecks, submarines in Lake Michigan, ghost towns, sand dunes that swallowed settlements and more. He also will sign copies of his previous books, including "Lost Hammond."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0