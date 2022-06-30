All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canclled as of press time.

Events

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JULY 1, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “Finding Nemo,” the 2003 animated classic, will be screened. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which open at 3 p.m. Fridays.

Cedar Lake Summerfest

JULY 1-4, 5-11:30 p.m. July 1, Noon-11:30 p.m. July 2-3 and Noon-8 p.m. July 4. Cedar Lake Town Complex, 7408 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake, 219.776.6197, cedarlakesummerfest.com. Cedar Lake Summerfest includes a parade July 2 at 10 a.m., a car show starting at 8 a.m. July 3, a talent show at 1 p.m. July 4 and cardboard boat race at 1 p.m. July 2. Musical acts including No Fences, The Highway Band, PAWNZ and the John David Daily Band are also planned for this year’s festival.

South Shore Line Program

JULY 12, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on July 21.

Summer Market on the Lake

JUNE 30, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with the Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, craft, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

4th of July Blast

JULY 4, 7:30 a.m.. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Start Independence Day festivities in downtown Valparaiso for this Valpo Parks-sponsored 5k walk and run. Young ones 12 years old and under can also participate with their very own “Lit’l Firecracker” 2K walk and run.

Strawberry Fun Farm Weekend

JULY 2-3, 9-10 and 17-17. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays (last admission an hour before closing). Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking fresh blueberries is just one of the many activities attendees at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual festival have to choose from. An obstacle course, a goat village, a straw village and train rides will be available for attendees. There are no rain checks for the festival nor can the entrance fee be refunded on account of inclement weather.

Shakespeare in the Park

JULY 8-9, 6 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Fayette St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. An annual tradition for Region theatergoers and summer festival aficionados, Valparaiso’s Shakespeare in the Park features food and beverages for attendees young and old. The centerpiece of the festival is Chicago Street Theatre’s outdoor play, which will be the Bard’s comedy “As You Like It.” Chicago Street Theatre will bring the play into their confines at 154 Chicago St. for a series of shows July 14-17.

Vintage Tractor and Farm Festival

JULY 8-10, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 9-10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. https://slcahs.org. Marking its 36th running this year, the South Lake County Agricultural Historical Society’s Vintage Tractor and Farm Festival provides both a look at the agricultural strata’s past as well as its future, with vintage and upcoming tractors displayed. Hot rods and military vehicles will also be shown at the Lake County Fairgrounds during the festival and a schedule of activities, games, a flea market and petting zoo are just some of the additional highlights.

Roadie Run

JULY 9, 8 a.m. The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.853.7667, festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k. Hammond’s Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled this 5K run and walk as a warm up of sorts for the City’s upcoming Festival of the Lakes. Top three male and female awards will be given in more than a dozen age groups. Additionally, young athletes can participate in their own race, which will be held July 9 at 8:15 a.m.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 1 and curator gallery talk is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 9.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled south Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.”

Yes I Am!

THROUGH JUNE 30, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. A variety of original works created by area artists with the LGBTQ+ world in mind and in theme make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s June exhibit. Studio 659’s next exhibit. “Roots” is scheduled to open July 8 and run through Aug. 13.

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

Streakin’ Thru The `70s

THROUGH JULY 2, 2 p.m. June 30, 7:30 p.m. July 1, 6:30 p.m. July 2. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre continues its 2020 season with this musical tribute to '70s AM radio rock, pop & R&B. Their next production, “The World Goes `Round,” is a musical tribute to the songwriting duo John Kander and Fred Ebb and opens July 6.

God of Carnage

THROUGH JULY 3, 7 p.m. July 1-2, 2 p.m. July 3, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s second production of its 2022 season is the acclaimed drama, in which two couples come together in an attempt to resolve an incident between their children. “Carnage” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.

Reefer Madness

JULY 8-24, 8 p.m. July 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, 2 p.m. July 10, 17 and 24. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The 1936 campy cult classic, which follows straight laced kids descent after discovering marijuana, is given the musical treatment. The satire was adapted for the stage in 1998 and produced for the small screen in 2005, featuring Kristin Bell, Alan Cumming and Neve Campbell.

38 Special

JULY 8, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. 38 Special’s stepped out of the shadow of Lynyrd Skynyrd under the worst case scenario: when an airplane crash took the life of 38 Special co-founder Donnie Van Zandt’s older brother, Skynyrd leader Ronnie Van Zandt. After several albums under the radar, the hits started with 1979’s “Rockin’ Into The Night” and continued with 1981’s “Hold On Loosely,” 1982’s “Caught Up In You,” 1983’s “If I’d Been The One” and up to 1988’s “Second Chance.” Van Zandt retired from the music world in 2013, leaving 38 Special in the hands of co-founder and creative force Don Barnes.

War and the Commodores

JULY 1, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Both War and the Commodores blurred musical genre lines in their respective heydays. With Animals leader Eric Burdon then in their own right, War classics such as “Spill The Wine,” “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends” were hits and remain favorites with rock, funk and Latino fans. The Commodores also found success in several musical pockets: with Lionel Richie, they soared high up the pop and R&B charts with classics such as “Brick House” and “Three Times a Lady.” When Richie left the band, The Commodores landed one of their most enduring hits, “Nightshift.”

Freddy Jones Band

JULY 7-8, 7 p.m. Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 U.S. 12, Michigan City. 219.878.9885, https://friendshipbotanicgardens.org. One of Chicagoland’s most enduring rock and roll bands makes its way to Michigan City’s Friendship Botanic Gardens for a pair of shows. The Region factors considerably into the band’s origin: founders Marty Lloyd and Wayne Healy met as students at South Bend’s Holy Cross College. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut and their signature hit, ”In a Daydream.” Earlier this month the band released a 30th anniversary edition of “Daydream,” which can be found on their website, https://freddyjonesband.net/

Buckcherry

JULY 1, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.167, brickartlive.com. Last year, Josh Todd and Buckcherry entered its fourth calendar decade as a recording entity with "Hellbound."The Anaheim, Calif. band’s ninth album has added additional hits into their asenal, such as “54321,” “Wasting No More Time” and the title track to go alongside Buckcherry staples “Sorry,” “Lit Up,” “Everything” and the multiplatinum certified “Crazy B****.”

