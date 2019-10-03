European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Haunting in Hammond
OCT. 5, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sibley Blvd. at Hohman Avenue, Hammond. 219.512.4298, downtownhammond.org. Halloween enthusiasts of all ages and degrees should find something to tickle their scary bone at the second annual Haunting in Hammond. Highlights, along with a variety of food and drink, include a costume contest for youngsters as well as adults, face and body painting and meet and greets with Chicagoland television icon Svengoolie and Butch Patrick, best known to small screen buffs as Eddie Munster.
Unite and Fight Cancer Run
OCT. 6, Noon, Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Munster/UniteFightWalkand5kRun This year marks the 16th annual Unite and Fight Cancer Run, which is sponsored by the Munster-based Cancer Resource Centre. Participating walkers can chose between a one- or two- and a half mile walk, and those moving a little faster can undertake a 5K run. Attendees under 10 years of age can test their speed in a 100-yard dash.
Harvest Tyme Fall Festival
THROUGH OCT. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.
Autumn Colors Fall Craft Show
OCT. 5-6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hammond Civic Center, 5825 S. Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6378, gohammond.com. A variety of vendors, offering everything from clothing and jewelry to cosmetics to Tupperware to home decorations, are slated to set up shop at Hammond Civic Center for this two-day event.
Griffith Oktoberfest
OCT. 4-6, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 4, 2-11 p.m. Oct. 5 and 1-9 p.m. Oct. 6, Griffith Central Park, 600 N. Broad St., Griffith. https://www.facebook.com/GriffithOktoberfest/ Celebrating its sixth running this year, Griffith’s Oktoberfest will offer a wide variety of German and Eastern European favorites, from wiener schnitzel, Hungarian beef stew to pierogis, as well as a variety of beers and wines. Kids can participate in a costume contest and try their hand at pumpkin decorating at this year's festival, and music will be provided by Oktoberfest-themed ensembles such as The German Band and Die Musikmeisters Band.
Compassion Market Place Craft Show
OCT. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hanover Central High School Field House, 10120 W. 133rd Cedar Lake. https://www.facebook.com/Mrssyvo/ Making its seventh running this year, shoppers have a bevy of handmade crafts to choose from at the annual craft show. Compassion Market is held to raise funds for God-Market, a non-profit organization which, for nearly a decade, has sent clean water and water systems to Liberia and to educate its residents on safe water usage.
Pumpkin Festival
OCT. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Pumpkins are a-plenty for the picking at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual Pumpkin Festival. Other activities include train rides, an obstacle course, sliders and pedal cars. No refunds will given in the event of inclement weather and pets are not permitted on the Johnson Farm Produce grounds.
Festival of the Trail
OCT. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Downtown Highland, Jewell St. from Kennedy Ave. to 4th St., Highland. https://www.facebook.com/events/456941271772803/. Hosted by the Highland Redevelopment Commission and Highland Main Street, Festival of the Trail will bring local artists, a farmers market, art and craft vendors and area food trucks to downtown Highland. An open house by the Highland Fire Department and sidewalk sale is also scheduled for downtown Highland on Oct. 5.
Chili Cook-Off
OCT. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., dining room of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, 219-836-5549 or visit munsterchamber.org. The Munster Chamber of Commerce is still accepting participants for its 7th annual Chili Cook-Off. Admission is $10 at the door for a sampling of chili. There will also be silent auction items, raffles and guests may vote on their favorite chili.
Exhibits
You have free articles remaining.
We Are All Homeless
THROUGH OCT. 18. Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Indiana University Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art at Savanna Center, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/index.htm. Willie Baronet, an artist and art professor at Southern Methodist University in Texas, has purchased more than 1,300 signs from homeless people from throughout the country. His project and passion was the subject of the 2016 documentary, “Signs of Humanity.” His signs have been exhibited in galleries throughout the country and in the United Kingdom over the years.
Definitive Moments
THROUGH OCT. 6, Noon-6p.m. Thursdays, Noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts’, 540 S. Lake Street, Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeachart.com. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s September show is made up of more than 75 photographs by Region-based lensman Marty Bohn, whose trips to Cuba, Morocco, India and Nepal are chronicled in the show.
The Chicago Imagists: Before and After
THROUGH OCT. 19, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a handful of late and still-vital Windy City-based artists, including Roger Brown, Ed Paschke, Jeff Koons and Ray Yoshida, will be shown in Lubeznik Center’s summer show. “Imagists” showcases works depicting the highs and lows of city life.
76th Annual Salon Show
THROUGH NOV. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-'40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is David Klamen, artist and Dean of the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest.
Weather Or Not?
OCT. 4-27, Noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.879.4980. Southern Shore Art Association’s October exhibit is a look at original works by area artists showcasing how rain, snow, wind and sun impact our lives and serve as a worthy subject matter. An opening reception for “Weather” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 4 as a part of Michigan City’s Uptown Art District’s monthly “First Fridays” event.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of works have inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
The Pajama Game
THROUGH OCT. 13, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The tale of employees versus bosses at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, and the budding romance between labor spokesperson Babe and superintendent Sid, remains a beloved musical for many after 55 years.
The Toxic Avenger
OCT. 4-26, 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11, 18-19 and 25-26, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 20 and 24. Chicago Street Theatre 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. The `80s b-movie favorite is transformed into a musical in Chicago Street Theatre’s annual Halloween-time production. Their Oct.12 performance will serve as a benefit for the theater, featuring a meet and greet with beloved Chicagoland small screen movie host Svengoolie. Not for the squeamish or easily offended.
Ledisi
OCT. 4, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Since 2000, the New Orleans-reared soulstress has released a string of jazz-flavored R&B albums to great acclaim. She's notched a dozen Grammy Award nominations over the course of the last 18 years, the most recent pair for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B album for 2017’s “Let Love Rule.” Last year, Ledisi was seen on the small screen on NBC’s “A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.”
The O’Jays, Peabo Bryson
OCT. 5, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive., Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. In 2019, O’Jays founding members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams notched 61 years of making music together. Time has been more than good to the duo, as their '70s hits – including “Love Train,” ”Back Stabbers” and “Used ta Be My Girl” – have long been considered R&B masterworks. Show opener Bryson, whose '80s and '90s soul/pop hit list includes “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” is back to perform after suffering a heart attack earlier this year.