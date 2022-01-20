All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Foot Pursuit 5K Training
JAN. 22, 8- 9 a.m. Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, facebook.com/pcparksandrec. Porter County Parks and Recreation has its sights set on the March 5 Foot Pursuit 5K run with these training sessions, which will be held Saturday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. prior to the March 5 run at Valparaiso’s Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The sessions have runners of all levels of experience in mind and for aspiring athletes as young as five years old. A coach from the nationally recognized Road Runners Club of America and seasoned Region-based trail runners will be on hand for the Saturday sessions.
Southern Lake County Parks in Winter
JAN. 21, 1:30-3 p.m. Lemon Lake, 6322 W. 133rd Ave., Crown Point. 219.844.4138, lakecountyparks.com. Lake County Parks and Recreation department is taking participants on a walk, accompanied by a naturalist, around the 402 acres that make up Crown Point’s Lemon Lake. Also scheduled for the month of January is a Nature Wellness Afternoon Walk Jan 25 at Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve. Pre-Registration for all Lake County Parks and Recreation hikes are required.
Some Like It Hot
JAN. 20, 7 p.m. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary.219.885.9114, facebook.com/MillerBeachArts. “Some Like It Hot,” the 1959 comedy classic starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, kicks off Miller Beach Arts’ 2021 movie nights, which are scheduled to be held the third Thursday of every month. Popcorn and soft drinks are included in the admission and a cash bar offering wine and beer will also be made available for attendees. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required for moviegoers.
Bingo Benefit
JAN. 28, 6:30 p.m. Avenue 912, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. 219.306.6790, facebook.com/Avenue912/ and facebook.com/groups/739968329487421/ Griffith’s Avenue 912 is hosting a bingo night to raise funds for the Region-based chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a non-profit organization which assists veterans in need. Local businesses are donating prizes to the fundraiser.
January Downtown Restaurant Crawl
JAN. 25, 4-8 p.m. Nearly a dozen restaurants in downtown Highland. facebook.com/highlandmainstreet. Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission continue their monthly showcase of their downtown restaurants, which are customarily held the last Tuesday of the month, each offering food specials for $5 or less. Additionally, a handful of downtown Whiting businesses will keep their doors open a little later than usual in conjunction with the restaurant crawl.
Decamp Band of Brothers Fishing Derby
JAN. 28, 5 a.m.-2 p.m. 1110 Lakeside St.. 219.380.9947, facebook.com/TeamDecamp. Region winter fishers have a chance to catch, and win prizes, for Northern Pike, Crapple, large Mouth Bass and Bluegill on Pine Lake. Participants must enter at the Blue Heron Launch, 1110 Lakeside St., LaPorte. A pre-event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Boardwalk Bar, which is located behind Blue Heron Launch. Proceeds from the derby will go to the Region non-profit DeCamp’s Band of Brothers.
South Shore Line Program
JAN. 20-22, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the South Bend-Airport station at 12:05 p.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host the South Shore Program again on Feb. 10 and 28 and March 19 and 24.
Big Barn Beer Fest
JAN. 29, 2-6 p.m. County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road, Hobart. 219.947.4477, countylineorchard.com. More than 100 area craft brewers will set up shop at County Line Orchard for the annual Big Barn Beer Fest, which is for attendees 21 years of age and older. Proceeds from the event will go to United Way of Northwest Indiana Food Bank and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation. A food buffet and live music are also scheduled for the festival.
Reptiles and More Expo
JAN. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. collisionzoo.com. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled for Feb. 27, March 12 and April 23.
Ice Fishing Derby
JAN. 29, 5 a.m.-Noon. Rogers Lakewood Park, 5502 Campbell St., Valparaiso. 219.730.1566, 219.476.5860, http://valpoparks.org, facebook.com/groups/118704301491941. This year marks the 11th fishing derby sponsored by Valparaiso’s Parks and Recreation department and Friends of Fishing, the Region-based organization which introduces and promotes fishing to newcomers and experienced fishermen and women young and old. Prizes will be awarded for adult and child participants.
Exhibits
Nature Now
THROUGH FEB. 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s fall and winter exhibit features original works by more than a half dozen artists. The theme of the exhibit is the relationship between humans and nature.
Material Perspectives
THROUGH JAN. 21, Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. IU Northwest Gallery of Contemporary Art, Savannah Center, 65 W. 33rd Ave., Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/exhibition/current-exhibitions.htm. A collection of original works by artists Hope Wang, Monica Neuland Thomas, Cassie Tompkins and Envision Unlimited is showcased at IU Northwest’s Gallery of Contemporary Art. Masks will be required for all attendees.
Spark in Mundane
JAN. 21-FEB. 26, Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting, 219-659-8828. Arts Alive and Studio 659 are presenting "Spark in Mundane." Opening is 7 p.m. Jan. 21. The art show features various artists with different skill levels who are from the Region and beyond. The show features the color spectrum of emotion in the black and white world. Artists will showcase work in three colours - black, white and a color of their choice. Every Friday, there will be a different event at the gallery in conjunction with the show. They include Jan. 28: Sip and Paint; Feb. 4: Lovely Charade; Feb. 11: One Hell Of a Date; Feb. 18: Open Mike Night; Feb. 25: Anime Comic Book Signing.
A Story Like Mine
THROUGH MARCH 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839 southshoreartsonline.org. Comic art, from sketches to manuscripts to the finished product – make up South Shore Arts’ winter exhibit. The pieces in the show were created by acclaimed comic artists Gabe Garcia, Breena Nunez, Carta Monir, Jorge Garza, Whit Taylor, Nate Powell and Lawrence Lindell.
Finding Light in the Dark Days and Works by Samantha Purze
THROUGH FEB. 15. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For their first shows of the new year, Art Barn School of Art is highlighting the works of the Region-based Duneland Photography Club, which showcases their works at galleries throughout the Region and meets regularly throughout the year to encourage lensmen and women of all degrees of expertise. The works presented at Art Barn School of Art are winter themed. Also showcased are original works by Region-based ceramic artists Samantha Purze, who is Art Barn’s current artist in residence.