THROUGH JAN. 21, Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. IU Northwest Gallery of Contemporary Art, Savannah Center, 65 W. 33rd Ave., Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/exhibition/current-exhibitions.htm . A collection of original works by artists Hope Wang, Monica Neuland Thomas, Cassie Tompkins and Envision Unlimited is showcased at IU Northwest’s Gallery of Contemporary Art. Masks will be required for all attendees.

JAN. 21-FEB. 26, Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting, 219-659-8828. Arts Alive and Studio 659 are presenting "Spark in Mundane." Opening is 7 p.m. Jan. 21. The art show features various artists with different skill levels who are from the Region and beyond. The show features the color spectrum of emotion in the black and white world. Artists will showcase work in three colours - black, white and a color of their choice. Every Friday, there will be a different event at the gallery in conjunction with the show. They include Jan. 28: Sip and Paint; Feb. 4: Lovely Charade; Feb. 11: One Hell Of a Date; Feb. 18: Open Mike Night; Feb. 25: Anime Comic Book Signing.