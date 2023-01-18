 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Hardin

Comedy Night

JAN. 21 Comedy Night at the CVPA will be presented Jan. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m with the show at 8 p.m. Comedian Lee Hardin will be the headliner. Tickets for show only are $35 and can be purchased through the box office at 219-836-3255 or at cvpa.org. To purchase the meal, call the CVPA Dining and Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2. Meal price is $30 (tax and gratuity not included). Cash bar is available. Pictured is Lee Hardin.

All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Gardening Show

JAN. 21, Porter County Expo Center, Valparaiso. The 17th annual Gardening Show will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21. Tickets are $10, cash or check, sold only at the door, children under 12 are free. More than 100 vendors will be featured. Also featured will be speaker presentations, hands-on demonstrations, seed and bulb exchange, garden photography contest and more. Visit pcgarden.info.

Sense & Sensibility

JAN. 20-MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, will feature the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue "Slang" Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla. An Artist Reception ill be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26. A panel discussion will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

Miller Beach Art & Creative District Activities

The Miller Garden Club will present its Winter Film Series at the Gardner Center at 1 p.m. Jan. 22. “The Gardner" will be shown. Admission is $5. Visit millerbeacharts.org

Celebrating Black Artists

THROUGH FEB. 17, Brauer Museum of Art, Valparaiso University. The exhibit "Celebrating Black Artists" will feature the work of 18 artists including William “Prophet” Blackmon and Jackie Haliburton, Ralph Arnold, Tarrance Corbin, Danny Campbell, Charles Bibbs, Romare Bearden, Charles White,  Dawood Bey, Richard Hunt and Kara Walker. Visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art/exhibitions/

Performances

Late Nite Catechism

JAN. 29, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The 30th anniversary of "Late Nite Catechism" will be featured at 3 p.m. Jan. 29. A pre-show dinner option will be held in the CVPA ballroom prior to the event. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with dinner at 1 p.m.

Ice Cube

JAN. 28, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Rapper and actor Ice Cube will take the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.

Valentine's Brass Quintet

FEB. 5, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Musicians from Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Seating is general admission.

