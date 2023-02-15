All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Sense & Sensibility

THROUGH MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, features the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue “Slang” Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla.

Celebrating Black Artists

THROUGH FEB. 17, Brauer Museum of Art, Valparaiso University. The exhibit “Celebrating Black Artists” features the work of 18 artists including William “Prophet” Blackmon and Jackie Haliburton, Ralph Arnold, Tarrance Corbin, Danny Campbell, Charles Bibbs, Romare Bearden, Charles White, Dawood Bey, Richard Hunt and Kara Walker. Visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art/exhibitions/

Author Appearance

FEB. 21, Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving St., Portage. Author Joseph S. Pete, columnist and reporter at The Times of Northwest Indiana, will give a talk about his book "Secret Northwest Indiana" at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Portage Public Library. Pete is also the author of "Lost Hammond, Indiana" and "100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die." He will discuss obscure history and offbeat places in the Calumet Region, everything from ski jumps to shipwrecks to early submarine experiments on Lake Michigan.

Performances

Buddy Guy

FEB. 24, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Buddy Guy brings his “Damn Right Farewell” Tour to Four Winds at 9 p.m. Eastern Feb. 24. Visit fourwindscasino.com for more information.

Drag Me To Brunch

FEB. 26, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. A brunch featuring Drag performers will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern. An assortment of sweet and savory dishes will be featured as well as a full bar. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Joe

FEB. 25, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. R&B singer Joe will perform Feb. 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Jay Leno

MARCH 17, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The comedian and television personality will bring his stand up act to Four Winds at 9 p.m. Eastern March 17. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

MARCH 17, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The blues guitarist's show will be at 7 p.m. March 17 at Hard Rock Live. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)

FEB. 24-26 AND MARCH 3-5, Towle Theater, Hammond. The musical "Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)" will run Feb. 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5. Tickets are $24. Visit towletheater.org/2023season