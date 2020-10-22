Events
Haunted Hayride
OCT. 22-24, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.1675, inportageparks.com The Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s annual Halloween Hayride is a tradition for many and area Halloween revelers. The ride is not recommended for children under three years of age. Masks are required while waiting in line and on the hayride.
European Market
OCT. 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. Face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented.
The Birds
OCT. 30, 5:30 p.m., CVPA Ballroom, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1930, cvpa.org. A screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror classic "The Birds" would be cause on its own for Halloween time celebration. The Center for Visual and Performing Arts is turning the screening into an event with a plated dinner (Cornish game hen and chicken noodle soup are notable highlights of the menu) and, following the screening, a Q&A via Zoom with Veronica Cartwright, who portrayed young Cathy Brenner in the film. Masks are required for attendees.
Harvest Tyme Fall Days
OCT. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, longtime highlights include their corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo. Additionally, Harvest Tyme has scheduled a Halloween egg hunt Oct. 24-25. Masks are required for Harvest Tyme attendees.
Boo at the Zoo
OCT. 24-25 and 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. 219.873.1510, washingtonparkzoo.com. Washington Park Zoo concludes their 2020 season with this family friendly Halloween celebration. The zoo’s walkways will be decorated in holiday theme and young attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. To accommodate the expected turnout and adhere to Covid social distancing and safety practices, this year’s “Boo at the Zoo” is held over the course of three days rather than only one day. Tickets must be pre-purchased to reserve entry times for this year’s event. Early ticket purchasing is recommended.
TGIF Hike
OCT. 23, 1-2:30 p.m. Stoney Run, 9230 E. 142nd Ave., Hebron. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Get a head start on the weekend with this walk and take in the natural surroundings at Hebron’s 317-acre park. Pre-registration is required.
Lake County Chiller Tour
OCT. 24, 7-11 p.m. 219.714.3761, www.chaostrips.com. Regional fans of the supernatural will learn – and possibly fear – plenty after getting off the Lake County Chiller Tour bus. Attendees will get on the bus at the old Courthouse in Crown Point. From there, they will make their way through some of county’s scarier locations and learn the stories behind the terrors. The Region-based Chaos Trips has similar bus tours scheduled for Porter County Oct. 24. Masks are required on all bus tours and Chaos Trips is taking necessary steps to ensure their bus' sanitation and cleanliness.
Haunted Howl 5K and 2K Run and Walk
OCT. 25, 8:30 a.m., Creekside Golf Course and Training Center, 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Runners and walkers of all ages have a chance to burn off calories before scooping up the Halloween candy at Valparaiso Parks and Recreation’s annual walk through Creekside Golf Course and Training Center. Pre-registration is available and race day registration will be conducted the day of the event during check in, which is scheduled for 7 a.m.-8 a.m.
Author book signing
OCT. 24, 2 to 5 p.m., Tom Lounges' Record Bin, 1601 Franklin St., Michigan City. Joseph S. Pete, a staff writer and columnist at The Times of Northwest Indiana, will sign copies of his two new books “Lost, Hammond, Indiana” and “100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die.” “Lost Hammond, Indiana” is a rollicking, wide-reaching, and in-depth look at the history of Hammond. “100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die” celebrates Region attractions like The Indiana Dunes National Park, the Indiana Dunes State Park, 3 Floyds Brewing, Dark Lord Day, Pierogi Fest and National Mascot Hall of Fame.
Exhibits
Paintings by Constance Volk
THROUGH NOV. 1, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. Reared in Seattle and based in Chicago, Constance Volk is a flautist and vocalist who has performed in a handful of notable ensembles, including the Chicago Wind Project. Volk is also fluent in a wide variety of art mediums. Both musical and visual arts come together with her Miller Beach Arts exhibit, which is made up of nearly three dozen paintings which are inspired by sound.
Barbara M. Meeker: A Career Retrospective
THROUGH NOV. 1, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. Barbara M. Meeker is a long-beloved figure in the Region’s art and academic worlds: As a professor at Purdue University Northwest, she developed engineering courses as well as created an art gallery on its campus. Her original creations were frequent award winners at South Shore Arts’ annual salon shows as far back as when they were exhibited at Hammond’s Minas Department Store. The retired artist and educator is donating all proceeds from the sale of her exhibited works to Hospice of the Calumet Area and South Shore Arts.
Art by Jamie McNeill
THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.
A Perfect Likeness: Care and Identification of Family Photographs
THROUGH NOV. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., LaPorte. 219.324.6767, laportecountyhistory.org. A collection of photographs taken in the 19th and early 20th centuries and how photos of this age can be preserved and cared for make up this traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society. LaPorte County Historical Society requires all exhibitgoers to wear masks.
Duneland Plein Air Painters
THROUGH NOV. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For a dozen years, this group of Region-based artists have taken to the great outdoors to capture the natural surroundings on a weekly basis from April to October. Duneland Plein Air Painters’ exhibit at Art Barn School of Art is a showcase of the members’ recent works.
Words of Encouragement + Paper Signs of the Times
THROUGH OCT. 31. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Positivity and hope in times of uncertainty is the theme of “Words of Encouragement,” a collection of hand painted signs received via open call from the Windy City based Heart & Bone sign company, which creates original works for business owners of all sizes. Exhibitgoers are encouraged to create their own messages on a communal wall throughout “Words’” run at Lubeznik Center’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios Gallery.
Performances
Gucci Mane
OCT. 30, 7 p.m. Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary. Ticketmaster.com. Like most popular music genre’s, a long-game, career-wise, is few and far in between for hip-hop artists. Gucci Mane is an exception to the rule. Over the course of the last 15 years, Mane, now considered an influencer to today’s chart toppers, has released no small amount of music: more than a dozen albums and nearly 100 mix tapes thus far. Mane’s most recent proper set, last year’s “Woptober II,” features a collaboration with present chart topper Megan Thee Stallion. Doors open an hour before show time.
