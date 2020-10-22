Lake County Chiller Tour

OCT. 24, 7-11 p.m. 219.714.3761, www.chaostrips.com. Regional fans of the supernatural will learn – and possibly fear – plenty after getting off the Lake County Chiller Tour bus. Attendees will get on the bus at the old Courthouse in Crown Point. From there, they will make their way through some of county’s scarier locations and learn the stories behind the terrors. The Region-based Chaos Trips has similar bus tours scheduled for Porter County Oct. 24. Masks are required on all bus tours and Chaos Trips is taking necessary steps to ensure their bus' sanitation and cleanliness.

Haunted Howl 5K and 2K Run and Walk

OCT. 25, 8:30 a.m., Creekside Golf Course and Training Center, 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Runners and walkers of all ages have a chance to burn off calories before scooping up the Halloween candy at Valparaiso Parks and Recreation’s annual walk through Creekside Golf Course and Training Center. Pre-registration is available and race day registration will be conducted the day of the event during check in, which is scheduled for 7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Author book signing