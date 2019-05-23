events
Taste of Valparaiso
MAY 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. trikappavalpo.org. Each year, approximately 30 restaurants bring samples of their signature dishes to share at Valparaiso Tri Kappa's signature event, which also features a raffle and silent auction. Proceeds benefit community organizations.
Great Futures 5K
MAY 25, 7:45 a.m. kids' fun run; 8 a.m., 5K run, Duneland Boys & Girls Club, 521 W. 1100 N., Chesterton. runsignup.com. This race features a 5K run and a half-mile kids' fun run.
Memorial Day Car, Truck & Bike Show
MAY 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincolnway & Roosevelt Roads, Valparaiso. 219.548.9825. facebook.com/curriefordofvalparaiso. The proceeds raised at this annual car, truck and bike show will benefit Folds of Honor.
The Paws and People Color Hustle
MAY 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.230.6048. pawsnpeople.org. This 5K color run will benefit Paws & People. Vendors and a kids' zone featuring crafts and a bounce house will be at the finish line. Compared to What? will perform.
Stargazing Through Telescopes
MAY 25, 8:30-10:30 pm, Kemil Parking Lot, 27 N. East State Park Road, Chesterton. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. Members from the Chicago Astronomical Society, Michiana Astronomical Society and Calumet Astronomical Society will share their telescopes as they introduce the night skies to visitors. Attendees should dress for the weather at this outdoor event.
Wolf Lake Bi-State Wetlands, Wind & Water Festival
MAY 25-26, Wolf Lake Park Pavilion. 2938 S. Calumet Ave., Hammond. William Powers State Fish and Wildlife Area, 12949 S. Ave. 0, Chicago, Ill. 219.933.7149 or 312.220.0120. wolflakeinitiative.org. A celebration of the local wetlands, this two-day fest will feature a fishing clinic, a rowing demonstration, nature hikes, kite flying, a bike ride and more.
Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K Run
MAY 27, 8 a.m., Imagination Glen, 2190 N. St. Road 149, Portage. runsignup.com. A Memorial Day cookout will follow this 12K trail race. Proceeds benefit Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Outback Trail.
exhibits
All Painting Exhibit, Patterns, Color and Light
THROUGH MAY 26, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.871.1590. southernshoreartassociation.com. Oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel paintings with color, light or pattern as a major element will highlight this exhibit.
Carmella Saraceno: Evidence of Time Spent
THROUGH MAY 26, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278. millerbeacharts.org. Artist Carmella Saraceno deliberately selects discarded objects then assembles them into free-standing sculptures and installations constructed from plywood. The selection and repurpose of objects becomes an exploration of the connection between the past, present and future.
Timeless Mysteries by Dorothy Graden
THROUGH JUNE 2, The Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.216.2583. risingphxgallery.com. For more than 30 years, award-winning contemporary artist Dorothy Graden has been traveling through the American West to photograph and draw prehistoric rock art. These rock art images were incised, pecked, abraded and painted on cave and canyon walls and boulders.
Nature vs Everything
THROUGH JUNE 8, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Closely investigating the building, blooming and burning of the natural and man-made world, this exhibit features the works of nine artists exploring humanity's relationship with nature. Each encounter with the art asks viewers to reflect on their interaction with the natural world while questioning their scale, significance and impact.
Celebrate Birds
THROUGH JUNE 16, Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1930. cvpa.org. The work of Kimberly Beck, Kristina Knowski and Sue Gombus will be on display. The exhibit will engage the public in new ways with a familiar subject, hopefully promoting education and awareness and society's role as stewards in conservation efforts to protect bird populations for future generations.
Cultural Jet Lag Exhibit
THROUGH JUNE 30, Paul Henry’s Art Gallery, 416 Sibley St., Hammond. 219.678.5015. This exhibit will feature the works of artists Jim Siergey and John Anthony Giemzik III. When Siergey and Roberts met, they found they had a penchant for meshing what was considered high culture with low culture and “Cultural Jet Lag” was born, first appearing in a Chicago weekly newspaper in 1990.
Corey Hagelberg—No Beauty in This
THROUGH AUG. 4, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. The social change artist's work will be on display.
performance
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
THROUGH JUNE 1, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636. chicagostreet.org. Set in the Bronx, NY, this iconic play collides the audience with two of society's beautiful, yet dysfunctional city misfits, exploring the issues of personal alienation and the redemptive power of love.
Dames at Sea
THROUGH JUNE 2, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. theatreatthecenter.com. A loving parody of early Hollywood movie musicals, this playful romp is filled with song, dance and lots of laughs. Ruby arrives in New York City with just a pair of tap shoes in her suitcase and a prayer in her heart and falls in love with a sailor who helps her land a job in the chorus and get her chance in the spotlight.
India.Arie: The Worthy Tour
MAY 24, 8 p.m., Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463. caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. The soulbird and four-time Grammy Award winning neo-soul singer performs.
South Shore Orchestra Vivaldi Cello Duo
MAY 24, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana St., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137. memorialoperahouse.com. Chicago Symphony cellists Loren Brown and Anne Monson will perform with the South Shore Orchestra.
P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend
MAY 25, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. This crowd favorite party band promises to liven up the stage.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
MAY 25, 8 p.m., Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463. caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. The comedy veterans and longtime pals will team up for an evening of variety-styled comedy featuring off-the-cuff banter, comedy and musical sketches.
Weekend Market & Music Series: The Spaniels Forever
MAY 25, 4-8 p.m., Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland. 219.838.0114. highlandparks.org. Held in conjunction with the weekend market, this summer concert series will kick off with a performance by The Spaniels Forever, featuring the sounds of doo-wop, R&B and Motown.