Events

The Soiree 2022

JUNE 12, 2-5 p.m. Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville. 219.980.1777, foodbanknwi.org. Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is turning its Merrillville warehouse into a food and drink gala for the annual soiree, with area culinary and beverage favorites providing a variety of options for this fundraiser, which will benefit Food Bank. A murder mystery, where attendees have a chance to find the killer, is also planned.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JUNE 10, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

Save The Dunes 70th Anniversary Celebration

JUNE 21, 5:30-8 p.m. Chellberg Farm at Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter. 219.879.3564, savedunes.org. In recognition of crossing the septuagenarian threshold, the non-profit Save The Dunes is hosting this celebration, which includes hikes at Cowles Bog and around Chellberg Farm, live music and food trucks. Online registration for the celebration at http://70thhike.eventbrite.com is required.

South Shore Line Program

JUNE 14, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host its South Shore Program again on June 23, July 12 and July 21.

Movie In the Park

JUNE 20, 8:45 p.m. Centennial Park, 1005 South Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.7275, facebook.com/munster.parks1. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which finds LeBron James joining forces with Looney Tunes all-stars Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd, is the first “Movie in the Park” scheduled by Munster’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Gnomes Day Out Fairy Festival

JUNE 11, Noon-6 p.m. Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter.219.941.7431, facebook.com/gnomesdayout. The Indiana Arts Commission and Porter County Chapter of Izaak Walton League have partnered for this family event. Children can take a walk through the park with the Fairy Queene and her troop, while grownups can take in a nature and fantasy-themed art exhibit and visit a variety of vendors at their Fairy Marketplace. Proceeds from the festival will go to the Porter County Chapter of Izaak Walton League. A rain date for the festival is set for June 25.

Book signing

JUNE 11, 2-5 p.m. at The Book Warehouse at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, 1101 Lighthouse Place, Michigan City. Joseph Pete, author of the new "Secret Northwest Indiana" book, which explores Region oddities and hidden histories, will appear at The Book Warehouse. Pete also wrote the books "Lost Hammond, Indiana" and "100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die." "Secret Northwest Indiana" features Michigan City history like the Hoosier Slide, inventor Lodner Darvontis Phillips’s submarine experiments under Lake Michigan, the Muskegon shipwreck, and the tragic fate of the SS Eastland that was bound for a company picnic at Washington Park.

Strawberry Fun Farm Weekend

JUNE 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays (last admission an hour before closing). Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking fresh strawberries is just one of the many activities attendees at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual festival have to choose from. An obstacle course, a goat village, a straw village and train rides will be available for attendees. There are no rain checks for the festival nor can the entrance fee be refunded on account of inclement weather.

Exhibits

LatinXAmerican

THROUGH JUNE 11, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s spring exhibit showcases creations by Latinx artists from and beyond the U.S. The works that make up “LatinxAmerican” come from the DePaul Art Museum Chicago.

Quilts!

THROUGH JUNE 10, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s new exhibit is a showcase of handcrafted quilts created by acclaimed artist Chris Sass. Miller Beach Arts’ next exhibit, a collection of works by Region-based artist Ish Muhammad, opens with a reception at Marshall J. Gardener Center for the Arts 6 p.m. June 17.

Yes I Am!

THROUGH JUNE 30, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. A variety of original works created by area artists with the LGBTQ+ world in mind and in theme make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s June exhibit.

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

Next to Normal

THROUGH JUNE 12, 7 p.m., June 3-4 and June 10-11, 2 p.m. June 5 and 12. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.875.7509, dunesarts.org. Michigan City’s Dunes Summer Theatre kicks off its 2022 season with the production of the 2010 musical, which examines mental illness and received a Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The Sound of Music

THROUGH JUNE 19, 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 and 17-18 and 2 p.m. June 12 and 19. Footlight Theatre 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The final production of Michigan City’s Footlight Players' 2021-22 season is the beloved musical-turned big screen classic chronicling the adventures of Maria and the Von Trapp family. Both musical and film feature standards such as “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Do Re Mi.”

On Golden Pond

THROUGH JUNE 12, 7:30 p.m. June 10-11, 2 p.m. June 12. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatnicksoncokey.com. Beatniks founders Rip and Bonnie Johnson direct and play leads Norman and Ethel Thayer, respectively, in their production of the acclaimed 1979 Earnest Thompson play. The 1981 big screen adaptation took home a trio of Academy Awards, including best screenplay and acting trophies for Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.

An Inspector Calls

THROUGH JUNE 19, 8 p.m. June 10-11 and 16-18, 3 p.m. June 12 and 19. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com. Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater brings in the summer with a production of the British murder mystery, which finds a prominent family questioned following a suspicious death. “Inspector” originated onstage in the UK in 1945 and was revived on Broadway to great acclaim in 1992.

God of Carnage

JUNE 17-JULY 3, 7 p.m. June 17-18, 24-25 and July 1-2, 2 p.m. June 19 and 26 and July 3, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s second production of its 2022 season is the acclaimed drama, in which two couples come together in an attempt to resolve an incident between their children. “Carnage” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.

Run For Your Wife

JUNE 10-16, 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 and 16, 2 p.m. June 12. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Chicago Heights Drama Group resumes its exchange program with The Stables Theatre of Hastings England with their production of this comedy, which finds a London cab driver’s attempts to manage two wives crumbling. Thesps from Stables will bring “Wife” to life for Region audiences.

Iconic Hits of the '70s

JUNE 16-17, 7:30 p.m. The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. 219.836.0525, nisorchestra.org. Singer-songwriters AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli join Kirk Muspratt and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for the final concert of the season, providing a symphonic backdrop to '70s singer-songwriter favorites by the likes of Jim Croce, Carole King Gordon Lightfoot and James Taylor.

'70s Soul Jam

JUNE 18, 7 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. A pair of icons of “dusties” AM and FM radio stations both terrestrial and on streaming platforms – Philadelphia’s Stylistics and the Windy City-reared Emotions - make their way to Hammond’s Venue at Horseshoe Casino for one night only. “Good Times” star and comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker will serve as the emcee. The lineup is rounded out by Blue Magic and Heatwave.

Phil Vassar

JUNE 17, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Center, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Reared in Virginia, country songsmith and performer Phil Vassar got his start penning hits for fellow rhinestone headliners such as Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson before headlining in his own right. Vassar’s eponymous 2000 debut album featured the chart topper “Just Another Day in Paradise” along with Top 10 hits “That’s When I Love You” and “Six Pack Summer.” Subsequent albums such as 2002’s “American Child” and 2008’s “Prayer of a Common Man” were also Top 10 country hits. Vassar’s most recent full-length effort, “Stripped Down,” came out in 2020.

