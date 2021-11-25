All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Winter Lights Drive-Through
THROUGH JAN.1, 4:30-10 pm.., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Sunset Hill Farm’s winter lights extravaganza has been a tradition for many Regionites for year. This year, the light show backed by Christmastime musical favorites, will be a free event.
Fall Nature Hike
NOV. 27, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Dress warm and take in the scenery on this guided walk through the 965 acres that is Griffith’s Oak Ridge Prairie, Lake County Parks and Recreation also has a Nature Wellness Walk at Gibson Woods planned for Nov. 30, a Wildlife Holiday event, also at Gibson Woods, a Nature Wellness Walk Dec. 14 at Gibson Woods and a Full Moon Hike at Oak Ridge Prairie Dec. 18 . Pre-registration for all walks is required.
Pumpkin Plod
NOV. 25, 9 a.m. 2450 Lincoln Street, Highland. 219.838.0114, facebook.com/HighlandParks/. Highland Parks and Recreation’s Pumpkin Plod is a Thanksgiving Day mainstay: this year marks its 46th annual run. Registration for the 10K run and 5K walk, which begins at Highway and Kennedy Avenues and concludes at the Lincoln Community Center, is required at runsignup.com/highlandpumpkinplod. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in more than a dozen age groups.
Kringle’s Craft Show
DEC. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. 21.853.7660, gohammond.com. The City of Hammond is hosting this inaugural holiday shopping event at Hammond Sportsplex. More than five dozen area vendors will be on hand and a visit from Santa Claus is also scheduled. Additionally, Hammond’s Santa Spirit Fun Run will be held Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at Indianapolis Boulevard and 175th St., which is also when the city’s holiday parade is slated to start.
Christmas Tyme Lights Drive Thru
NOV. 26-28, DEC. 3-5, 9-12, 16-23 and 26-30. 5- 9 p.m. Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. More than a half mile of Christmas themed light displays will illuminate Harvest Tyme Farm Park in this safety minded family drive-through holiday celebration. Reservations are strongly recommended.
LaPorte Christkindlmarket
NOV. 26-28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 27 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28, LaPark Playground, corner of 1st and G Streets, LaPorte. 219.362.3312, laportechristkindlmarkt.com. Christmastime shoppers will have plenty of toys, arts and crafts options to choose from at LaPorte’s Thanksgiving weekend Christkindlmarket. A bevy of drinks for attendees of all ages will also be available along with an ice skating rink and curling contests.
Craft & Conquer
NOV. 26-27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, schererville.org. More than 75 crafters, offering a myriad of items, are expected to be on hand at Schererville Community Center for a month’s worth of craft shows just in time for holiday shoppers.
Hometown Holiday Celebration
NOV. 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. Duneland Chamber of Commerce rings in the holiday season with a holiday farmers market, tree lighting ceremony and a Twilight Christmas Parade. The market will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the parade following 15 minutes later.
November Downtown Restaurant Crawl
OCT. 30, 4.-8 p.m. Nearly a dozen restaurants in downtown Highland. facebook.com/highlandmainstreet. Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission continue their monthly showcase of their downtown restaurants, which are customarily held the last Tuesday of the month, each offering food specials for $5 or less. Additionally, a handful of downtown Whiting businesses will stay open a little later in conjunction with the restaurant crawl.
Exhibits
Celebrating Photography
NOV. 23-JAN. 6. Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment. Lillian Fendwig Gallery, 301 N. Van Rensselaer, Rensselaer. 219.866.5278, www.prairieartscouncil.net. Prairie Arts Council’s final exhibit of the year is a juried show, featuring original photographs by Newton and Jasper County lensmen and women. The juror for the exhibit is award winning photographer Alan McConnell, who is also a co-owner of Opera House Gallery of Contemporary Art in Delphi. A reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Nature Now
THROUGH FEB. 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s fall and winter exhibit features original works by more than a half dozen artists. The theme of the exhibit is the relationship between humans and nature.
Holiday Gift Gallery
THROUGH JAN. 7. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Valparaiso’s Art Barn School of Art wraps up 2021 with a curated show, which is made up of arts of a myriad of medium created by Region-based artists. All of the pieces in the exhibit are available to purchase.
Together Again
THROUGH NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St.. Chesterton. 219.926.4711, chestertonart.org. Two dozen members of the Duneland Plein Air Painters are showcasing some of their latest works in Chesterton Art Center’s November exhibit. The painters make their way to some of the best outdoor and nature settings throughout the Region from May to October and create works based on and inspired by their surroundings in a variety of paint medium.
Don Grott Exhibit
THROUGH DEC. 31. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. The works of Region-based oil painter Don Grott, who specializes in large and small nature scenes, makes up Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish' final exhibit of 2021.
Performances
A Fabulous 50’s Christmas
DEC. 3-19, 8 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.37.8780, towletheater.org. A longtime Region theater staple returns to the Towle Theater after a four-year break. With “Fabulous,” Towle recreates small screen Christmas specials originally aired in the late '50s and early '60s by family friendly hosts such as Perry Como and Andy Williams. All patrons for Towle’s “Christmas” production must show proof of vaccination and must wear masks.
A Christmas Carol
DEC. 3-19, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago Ave., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre gets into the holiday spirit with a production of the Charles Dickens' classic. Also scheduled at Chicago Street Theatre are performances by classic rockers The Ides of March Dec. 12 and Classical Blast Dec. 19.
Sweat
DEC. 3-12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 9-11, w p.m. Dec. 5 and 12. Drama Group Studio Theater, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Drama Group concludes 2021 and continues its 90th anniversary season with this Pulitzer Prize winning examination of race, socio-economic status and relationships. Due to adult language and themes, “Sweat” is not recommended for sensitive viewers.
Scrooge The Musical
NOV. 26-DEC. 5, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Reinhart Auditorium, Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Pl., Merrillville. 219.947.4922, facebook.com/mmrmt. Ross Music Theatre/M&M Productions’ show based on the 1970 big screen musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” – has been a Region holiday staple for more than a quarter century. “Scrooge” returns to Reinhart Auditorium after being sidelined last year due to the pandemic.
Miracle on 3rd and ‘A’ Street
DEC. 3-12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 5, 11 and 12. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 ‘A’ St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. For its Christmastime production, LaPorte Little Theatre Club has put together a variety show, featuring original poetry and skits as well as an interpretation of a Red Skelton favorite, and a choral concert.
The Nutcracker
DEC. 3-5, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.755.4444, ibtnw.org. This year marks the 23rd presentation by Indiana Ballet Theatre of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s long beloved Christmas ballet. Indiana Ballet Theatre will also bring “Nutcracker” to Hoosier Theatre Dec. 10-12.
The Temptations
NOV. 26, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. In June, the Temptations embarked on what will be a year-long celebration of their 60th Anniversary. Still anchored by founding member Otis Williams, who celebrated his 80th birthday in October, ‘60s and `70s `Temps hits such as “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “My Girl,” “Pappaa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Just My Imagination” have become American standards over the course of the decades that followed, and their shows have attracted multiple generations of R&B, soul, pop and rock fans.
Bad Boy Bill
NOV. 27, 9 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St. Hobart. 219.942.1670, facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre/. While many '80s teenagers rehearsed their preferred brand of music in the garage or basement or for a handful of friends, a teenage Bad Boy Bill was honing his craft alongside fellow house music pioneers Julian “Jumpin” Perez and Mike “Hitman” Wilson over the airwaves for listeners on groundbreaking House stations such as WBMX and WGCI. Since then, Bill has been sought after by everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Nelly Furtado for remixes as well as continuing to dazzle listeners on stage.