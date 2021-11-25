All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Winter Lights Drive-Through

THROUGH JAN.1, 4:30-10 pm.., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Sunset Hill Farm’s winter lights extravaganza has been a tradition for many Regionites for year. This year, the light show backed by Christmastime musical favorites, will be a free event.

Fall Nature Hike

NOV. 27, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Dress warm and take in the scenery on this guided walk through the 965 acres that is Griffith’s Oak Ridge Prairie, Lake County Parks and Recreation also has a Nature Wellness Walk at Gibson Woods planned for Nov. 30, a Wildlife Holiday event, also at Gibson Woods, a Nature Wellness Walk Dec. 14 at Gibson Woods and a Full Moon Hike at Oak Ridge Prairie Dec. 18 . Pre-registration for all walks is required.

Pumpkin Plod