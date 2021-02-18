All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Events
Savor the South Shore
THROUGH FEB. 28, 219.989.7770, savorthesouthshore.com. A myriad of Region-based restaurants, from Michigan City’s Leeds Public House to Valparaiso’s Aftermath City and Winery to Beverly Shores Goblin and the Grocer, are offering specially priced three-course meals in this annual South Shore tradition. Several of the participating restaurants will also offer carryout options for the 2021 “Savor” run.
Winter Wonder Walk
FEB. 20, 10 a.m-11 a.m.., Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Walkers five years of age and up can take in the fresh air and breathtaking scenery of Hammond’s Gibson Woods in this nature walk. Lake County Parks and Recreation has also planned hikes Feb 19 at Griffith’s Oak Ridge Prairie and Grand Kankakee Marsh in Hebron, an after school walk Feb. 25 at Gibson Woods and a TGIF Hike Feb. 26 at Hebron’s Stoney Run. Registration for all hikes is required.
CSRI Indoor Carnival
FEB. 19, 6-8 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 219.838.0114, facebook.com/CSRINWI. The Lake County-based Cooperative Special Recreation Initiative, which seeks and offers recreation activities for people of all ages with special needs, is partnering with Highland’s Parks and Recreation Department for this indoor carnival, which will feature games, crafts and a bounce castle. Phone registration prior to the carnival is required.
Ice Fishing Derby
FEB. 27, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Pine Lake, LaPorte. 219.380.9947, www.facebook.com/TeamDecamp. Region winter fishers have a chance to catch, and win prizes, for Northern Pike, Crapple, large Mouth Bass and Bluegill on Pine Lake. Participants must enter at the Blue Heron Launch, 1110 Lakeside St., LaPorte. A pre-event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Boardwalk Bar, which is located behind Blue Heron Launch. Proceeds from the derby will go to the Region non-profit DeCamp’s Band of Brothers.
Foot Pursuit 5K Training
FEB. 20, 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, facebook.com/pcparksandrec. Porter County Parks and Recreation has its sights set on a March 6 Foot Pursuit 5K run with these training sessions, which will be held Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Valparaiso’s Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The sessions have runners of all levels of experience in mind and for aspiring athletes as young as five years old. A coach from the nationally recognized Road Runners Club of America and seasoned Region-based trail runners will be on hand for the Saturday sessions.
Downtown Restaurant Crawl
Feb. 23, 5-9 p.m., nine restaurants in downtown Highland. facebook.com/highlandmainstreet. Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission are presenting showcases of their downtown restaurants, which are customarily held the last Tuesday of the month. Nine Highland restaurants – Sip Coffee House 2, Dan’s Pierogies, The Green Witch Café, Growlers on Highway, Tradition’s Restaurant, Langel’s Pizza, Sakura Bowl, Marina’s Buena Cocina and Jose’s Family Restaurant – are offering one of their specialties during the crawl for $5 or less.
Exhibits
Lost and Looking
THROUGH JUNE 5, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. A handful of Chicagoland based artists’ works make up “Lost,” including pieces from acclaimed artist Gertrude Abercrombie, whose bohemian paintings from the late 1930s through the late 1960s have gone on to influence generations of artists.
Unapologetically Noir
THROUGH MARCH 14, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, www.awdip20.com. “Noir” is a showcase of 30 photographs by Gary-based artist and filmmaker Tyrell Anderson. The photographs that make up “Noir” are of African American men and women and, as a whole, the exhibit showcases and honors the diversity amongst his photographs’ subjects.
Work, Fight, Give! Fighting From The Homefront
THROUGH APRIL 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshhoreartsonline.org. In celebration of the end of World War Two, three quarters of a century ago, South Shore Arts has created “Work,” which is made up of more than five dozen World War II-era posters and propaganda. The exhibit is culled from collections from the Detroit Historical Society and Exhibits USA.
Art Barn Student Exhibition
THROUGH MARCH 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. artbarnschool.org. For their first show of the new year, Art Barn School of Art is highlighting the works of its adult and young students who participated in their classes or workshops over the course of the last two years. The exhibit will be made up of original two- and three-dimension creations from the student artists.
Works by Dale Cooper
THROUGH MARCH 31, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. For its first exhibit of 2021, Michigan City’s Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church is showcasing the works of Dale Cooper, who has served as the curator at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau and has also taught art throughout the Region. Her exhibit will feature original three-dimension paper flowers.
Pop Up
THROUGH FEB. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.980.6810, iun.edu/soa, chestertonart.com. The works of IU Northwest School of the Arts, including an installation piece created specifically for the walls of Chesterton Art Center, are showcased.
Pipelines and Borderlines: The Art of Survival
THROUGH MARCH 12, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Pipelines and Borderlines is a Chicagoland area non-profit organization that uses fine art to bring the hazards of unsustainable energy to the forefront. “The Art of Survival” is a series of works by artists both local and throughout the globe. An online printmaking demonstration from a Pipelines artist is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 27 on Lubeznik Center’s Facebook page.
Matthew Kaplan: Straight Shooter
THROUGH MARCH 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Atrium Gallery at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. Veteran Region-based photographer Matthew Kaplan has traveled the world over the decades. His showcase at Atrium Gallery, which is sponsored by South Shore Arts and the Calumet Heritage Partnership, includes original works depicting mills, refineries and industrial structures.
Performances
Hard Times of Northwest Indiana
FEB. 19 and 26, 7 p.m. facebook.com/improductionsllc/events. With “Hard Times,” the Region-based Improductions LLC puts its improv talents to the test bringing the comments section from daily newspapers to life. Their performances will be will be available for viewing live on Improductions’ Facebook page.