Ice Fishing Derby

FEB. 27, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Pine Lake, LaPorte. 219.380.9947, www.facebook.com/TeamDecamp. Region winter fishers have a chance to catch, and win prizes, for Northern Pike, Crapple, large Mouth Bass and Bluegill on Pine Lake. Participants must enter at the Blue Heron Launch, 1110 Lakeside St., LaPorte. A pre-event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Boardwalk Bar, which is located behind Blue Heron Launch. Proceeds from the derby will go to the Region non-profit DeCamp’s Band of Brothers.

Foot Pursuit 5K Training

FEB. 20, 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, facebook.com/pcparksandrec. Porter County Parks and Recreation has its sights set on a March 6 Foot Pursuit 5K run with these training sessions, which will be held Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Valparaiso’s Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The sessions have runners of all levels of experience in mind and for aspiring athletes as young as five years old. A coach from the nationally recognized Road Runners Club of America and seasoned Region-based trail runners will be on hand for the Saturday sessions.

Downtown Restaurant Crawl