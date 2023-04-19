All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

THROUGH APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work stars in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. Call 219-885-9114.

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Fiber Art

THROUGH APRIL 28, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. Fourth St., Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will present Fiber Art '23 through April 28. Featured will be handwoven and knitted items, shawls, scarves and more.

Author book signing

APRIL 22, Books-a-Million at Southlake Mall, 2600 Southlake Mall #704, Merrillville. "Secret Northwest Indiana" author and Times of Northwest Indiana columnist Joseph S. Pete will appear at the Books-a-Million at Southlake Mall this weekend. He will sign copies of his local history and travelogue book at the bookstore from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Reedy Press, the book covers subjects like a submarine inventor who did experiments in Lake Michigan and the free-spirited Diana of the Dunes who inspired preservation efforts that led to the Indiana Dunes National Park. It features NIKE missile silos, Brigadoon-like World War II munitions factories, POW camps, bygone ski jumps, Indiana cacti, tree graveyards, secret spots to photograph the jets taking off for the Chicago Air and Water Show and the infamous Marriage Mill where celebrities like Muhammad Ali flocked to get hitched.

Hometown book release party

APRIL 23, Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. Food writer and recipe developer Laura Kurella will present a hometown book release event April 23 in Whiting. The book release event will be held at 2 p.m. April 23 at Studio 659. The event is free but attendees can reserve tickets at Eventbrite.com/e/laura-kurella-tickets. The event will feature a meet and greet with the author, tasting samples and raffle prizes. Visit laurakurella.com for more information.

Performances

Tesla

APRIL 21, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Heavy metal/Rock band Tesla performs at 9 p.m. Eastern April 21 at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Smokey Robinson

APRIL 28, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Music legend Smokey Robinson will bring his "Music and Memories" show to Hard Rock Live on April 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.