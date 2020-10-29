Events
European Market
THROUGH NOV. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. Face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented.
YMCA Mask-Querade Gala
OCT. 31, noon-2 p.m., 219.881.9922 www.ywcanwi.org. To celebrate the YWCA of NWI’s centennial anniversary as well as keep everyone safe, a virtual gala and fundraiser, with live music, raffles and a silent auction is planned. Samantha Chatman, investigative reporter at ABC 7 Chicago, and her father, legendary DJ Sam Chatman, will host the gala. YMCA of NWI hopes to raise $100,000 from the gala, with proceeds going toward improvements of their Gary facility at 150 W. 15th Ave., and programming support.
Pumpkin Fun Day
OCT. 31, 1– 4 p.m., Portage Lakefront Riverwalk, Ogden Dunes. 219.762.4125, ogdendunes.in.gov. This year marks the second running of Ogden Dunes’ Parks and Recreation department’s Pumpkin Fun Day, which includes a costume contest, pumpkin decorating and fun food from County Line Orchard. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Blue Moon Halloween Hike and Campfire
OCT. 31, 6-7:30 p.m., Deep River County Park, Big Maple Lake Section, 7302 Ainsworth Ave., Hobart. 219.947.1958, lakecountyparks.com. For those who prefer the great outdoors rather than trick-or-treating, Lake County Parks and Recreation is hosting a sunset hike around the Hobart park with a campfire at its conclusion. Pre-registration for the event is required.
Halloween Drive In
OCT. 30, 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. 219.313.3934, facebook.com/events/437785130519366. The 2019 family friendly animated hit “Addams Family” will be put on the big screen at Wicker Memorial Park’s Social Center parking lot. Reservations are required and the gates will open 30 minutes prior to screening.
Escape Jason
OCT. 30-31, 7-10 p.m. Cedar Lake Knights of Columbus, 13039 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.232.6091, escapejason.com. Fans of the hockey mask wearing killer who drove moviegoers in droves to theaters in the “Friday the 13th” movies have a chance to dodge him at the trail behind Cedar Lake’s Knights of Columbus Hall. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required.
Witches in the Woods 5K/2K
OCT. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court Street, Crown Point. www.yourhometownevents.com/runs-walks/halloween/?fbclid=IwAR2lyFJKXNl885YIzaTil1U5178w2jih29kKTjESF4fHfiGiwZZAvD6BDX0. A Halloween themed walk and run is geared toward Halloween time aficionados of all walks (and runs) of life through the fairgrounds . Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights or headlamps. Costume prizes will be given to young attendees. Proceeds from the event will go to the Earn While You Learn program at the Lowell-based support organization Mommy’s Haven.
Fright Lights Laser Show Spectacular
OCT. 30, noon-1 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana. 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250, clcnwi.org. A pre-trick or treating event for the family, Challenger Learning Center’s Fright Nights show sets their dazzling light show to longtime Halloween hits. While family friendly, some of the sounds and sights may not be suitable for children six years of age and younger. Due to limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume and masks and facial coverings are required.
Exhibits
Paintings by Constance Volk
THROUGH NOV. 1, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. Reared in Seattle and based in Chicago, Constance Volk is a flautist and vocalist who has performed in a handful of notable ensembles, including the Chicago Wind Project. Volk is also fluent in a wide variety of art mediums. Both musical and visual arts come together with her Miller Beach Arts exhibit, which is made up of nearly three dozen paintings which are inspired by sound.
Art by Jamie McNeill
THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.
A Perfect Likeness: Care and Identification of Family Photographs
THROUGH NOV. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., LaPorte. 219.324.6767, laportecountyhistory.org. A collection of photographs taken in the 19th and early 20th centuries and how photos of this age can be preserved and cared for make up this traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society. LaPorte County Historical Society requires all exhibitgoers to wear masks.
Duneland Plein Air Painters
THROUGH NOV. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For a dozen years, this group of Region-based artists have taken to the great outdoors to capture the natural surroundings on a weekly basis from April to October. Duneland Plein Air Painters’ exhibit at Art Barn School of Art is a showcase of the members’ recent works.
Words of Encouragement + Paper Signs of the Times
THROUGH OCT. 31. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Positivity and hope in times of uncertainty is the theme of “Words of Encouragement,” a collection of hand painted signs received via open call from the Windy City based Heart & Bone sign company, which creates original works for business owners of all sizes. Exhibitgoers are encouraged to create their own messages on a communal wall throughout “Words’” run at Lubeznik Center’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios Gallery.
Performances
The Great American Songbook
NOV. 7, 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.362.9020, lcso.net. With The Great American Songbook, LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra kicks off their 48th season. The concert will feature highlights from early 20th Century composers such as Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin, who have come to define this period of American jazz for many, as well as a tribute to our military. Mezzo-soprano Debra Bordo is the scheduled soloist for the concert.
