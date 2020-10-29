OCT. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court Street, Crown Point. www.yourhometownevents.com/runs-walks/halloween/?fbclid=IwAR2lyFJKXNl885YIzaTil1U5178w2jih29kKTjESF4fHfiGiwZZAvD6BDX0. A Halloween themed walk and run is geared toward Halloween time aficionados of all walks (and runs) of life through the fairgrounds . Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights or headlamps. Costume prizes will be given to young attendees. Proceeds from the event will go to the Earn While You Learn program at the Lowell-based support organization Mommy’s Haven.

Fright Lights Laser Show Spectacular

OCT. 30, noon-1 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana. 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250, clcnwi.org. A pre-trick or treating event for the family, Challenger Learning Center’s Fright Nights show sets their dazzling light show to longtime Halloween hits. While family friendly, some of the sounds and sights may not be suitable for children six years of age and younger. Due to limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume and masks and facial coverings are required.

Exhibits

Paintings by Constance Volk