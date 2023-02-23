All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Sense & Sensibility

THROUGH MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, features the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue “Slang” Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla.

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

MARCH 17-APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work will star in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17. A cash bar and light refreshments will be featured. Call 219-885-9114.

Family Art Day

FEB. 25, Chesterton Art Center, Chesterton. A Family Art Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25. plans to host a free Family Art Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711 for more information.

Performances

Drag Me To Brunch

FEB. 26, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. A brunch featuring Drag performers will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern. An assortment of sweet and savory dishes will be featured as well as a full bar. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Joe

FEB. 25, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. R&B singer Joe will perform Feb. 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Jay Leno

MARCH 17, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The comedian and television personality will bring his stand up act to Four Winds at 9 p.m. Eastern March 17. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

MARCH 17, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The blues guitarist's show will be at 7 p.m. March 17 at Hard Rock Live. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)

FEB. 24-26 AND MARCH 3-5, Towle Theater, Hammond. The musical "Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)" will run Feb. 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5. Tickets are $24. Visit towletheater.org/2023season