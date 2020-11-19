Note: All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time. Please call or visit the websites for more information.
Events
European Market
THROUGH NOV. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. Face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented.
Family Fall Nature Hike
Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Lake County Parks’ November group walk around the 965-acre Griffith prairie requires a reservation. Another family hike is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Stoney Run in Hebron.
Craft and Conquer
NOV. 21, 27 and 28 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21, Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, schererville.org. More than six dozen craft vendors will be on hand, along with a handful of food trucks, for Schererville Parks’ November crafts show. The show has been expanded this year to give Region-based craft merchants stung by the current economic downturn a forum to showcase their artistry.
Pumpkin Plod
NOV. 26, 2450 Lincoln Street, Highland. 219.838.0114, facebook.com/HighlandParks/. Highland Parks and Recreation’s Pumpkin Plod is a Thanksgiving mainstay: this year marks its 45th annual run. Registration for the 10K run and 5K walk is required and participants must be registered by Nov. 23. Ten minute starting windows must be selected for social distancing and traffic control. Face masks are required before and after completing the race.
Jean Eberle Parade of Lights
NOV. 21. 6 p.m. 219.374.6157, cedarlakein.org. Cedar Lake is kicking off the 2020 Christmas season with a parade, which will line up at Hanover High School’s parking lot then works its way to Cedar Lake’s Town Grounds at 7408 Constitution Ave, where Santa will hold court and prizes will be awarded. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Exhibits
Works by Suzy Vance
THROUGH NOV. 29, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. Region-based artist Suzy Vance, who is an associate curator at Beverly Shores’ Depot Museum and Art Gallery, is showcasing a series of fiber creations depicting our environment.
Art by Jamie McNeill
THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.
South Shore Arts Salon Show
NOV. 21-JAN. 14, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event for both artists and art lovers in and beyond the Region since the mid 40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Lauren M. Pacheco, an artist in her own right, who serves as the director of arts programming and engagement for Indiana University Northwest’s School of Arts. The awards recipients will be announced at 4 p.m. Dec. 11.
A Christmas Story Comes Home
NOV. 14-JAN. 3, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com. The exhibit honors author Jean Shepard’s beloved Christmas tale “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” and the classic early '80s holiday comedy it spawned. “A Christmas Story,” which is set in the Region, is Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit. It's made up of window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film. Indiana Welcome Center is putting into place a variety of safety protocols for this year’s celebration of Ralphie and family: masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in force.
Growl, Howl, Moo, Baa, Roar
THROUGH JAN. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Tall Grass Arts Association, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. Tall Grass Arts Association’s final exhibit of 2020 features original works by 60 artists depicting the animal world. Consisting of two- and three-dimensional works and covering a wide range of styles, “Growl” showcases both wildlife from around the world to pets on the home front. The artists will provide additional works during the second half of the show to coincide with Tall Grass’ holiday sale.
Holiday Gift Gallery
THROUGH JAN. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Everything from original photography, drawings and paintings to handmade jewelry created by Region-based artists will be on display – and for sale – in Art Barn’s annual holiday show. A reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 27.
Duneland Photography Club Member Show
THROUGH JAN. 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St. Chesterton facebook.com/dunelandphotoclub/ For a decade now, the Duneland Photography Club, collectively, in pairs or trios and individually, has shown their works at a myriad of venues throughout the Region. The club also extends their knowledge, skill and artistry to aspiring photographers interested in honing their craft through classes and open houses conducted throughout the year.
Diane Grams: A Poison Adventure and Other Tales of Art between Opposites
THROUGH NOV. 30. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. A series of oil paintings and drawings created by the Region-based artist over the course of the last year make up “Poison.”
Depot Museum Holiday Show and Sale
NOV. 21-22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 22. Depot Museum and Art Gallery, 525 Broadway, Beverly Shores. thedepotmag.org. One-of-a-kind jewelry, artworks and clothing created by area artisans will be available for sale at Depot Museum and Art Gallery’s annual holiday sale.
Performances
No Limit Reunion Tour
NOV. 27, 7:30 p.m., Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary. Ticketmaster.com. Master P, the iconic rapper, producer, and founder of No Limit Records, was a force to be reckoned with in the late '90s and early '00s: albums released in his own right such as 1997’s “Ghetto D” and “MP da Last Don” a year later remain essential in the hip-hop canon nearly a quarter century later. Master P’s current “No Limit Reunion Tour,” finds label mates and fellow hip-hop MVPs Mystikal, Silk the Shocker, Mia X and Fiend joining their former boss onstage.
Angel Street Gaslight
NOV. 21-22, dramagroup.org. While Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s brick and mortar operations for both their current season and 90th anniversary remain on hold due to the pandemic, they are taking their talents to the Internet with this staged reading of the acclaimed British psychological drama. Known best by many as the 1944 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and then-newcomer Angela Lansbury, Drama Group will post their interpretation of the drama on YouTube, where it is scheduled to run for 48 hours. Access to the page starts at Drama Group’s website, dramagroup.org.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!