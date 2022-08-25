All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Raspberry Festival

AUG. 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking raspberries and assorted vegetables is a highlight at Johnson Farm’s annual festival. Attendees young and old have the farm’s goat village, obstacle course, tram rides and pedal carts at their disposal over the course of the festival’s run. Attendees eager to pick raspberries are encouraged to call Johnson’s Farm Produce to make sure there are plenty on hand. Johnson’s Farm Produce will follow up their Raspberry Festival with their Watermelon Festival, which is scheduled to run Sept. 3-5.

First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day

AUG. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The MAAC Foundation, 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso. 219.510.9111, https://maacfoundation.org. The Valparaiso based MAAC Foundation, which provides essential hands-on training to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency service providers, is hosting its first-ever appreciation day. Attendees will be able to see first responder and K9 demonstrations, participate in a virtual reality shooting gallery and take part in a touch a truck competition. The festivities continue at Porter County Expo Center Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. with a fundraising concert by veteran country hitmaker Jo Dee Messina.

Lowell Labor Day Festival

SEPT. 3-5. Lowell American Legion Grounds, 108 ½ E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. 219.313.3274, lowelllabordayfestival.com. A Region tradition for more than three quarters of a century, Lowell’s American Legion Post 101 celebrates Labor Day with games, rides and activities for young ones, a variety of food and craft vendors, a beer garden and live music from area artists and bands. Another highlight is the parade, which is the longest running Labor Day parade in the state. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. each day of the festival’s three day run.

100 Year Anniversary Celebration

AUG. 27, 5:30 p.m. Gary Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave., Gary. 219.938.1986, aquatorium.org. Hosted by the non-profit Chanute Aquatorium Society, their annual Summer Bash is in celebration of its centennial anniversary. The society will offer food, fun, a live DJ and a live auction with prizes that include a trip to Cabo San Lucas and suite tickets to Gary Railcats games.

Crown Point Farmers Market

AUG. 27, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

Marshall County Blueberry Festival

SEPT. 2-5. Noon-9 p.m. Sept., 2, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 3-4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 6. Centennial Park, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. 888.936.5020, blueberryfestival.org. A tradition for many in and beyond the Region, this year marks the 56th running of Marshall County’s Blueberry Festival. Along with plenty of blueberries to go around, a 5K run, bicycle cruise, auto show and hot air balloon launch are on the schedule for this year’s festival.

South Shore Line Program

AUG 25, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST).

Reptiles and More Expo

AUG. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled for Sept. 17 and Oct. 29.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled South Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.” South Shore Arts next exhibit, its 79th annual Salon Show, is scheduled to open Sept. 9.

The Design is Fine … The Design is Not Fine

THROUGH SEPT. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.4711, chestertonart.org. Chesterton Art Center wraps up the summer with this exhibit showcasing the works of Region-based wood sculptor Corey Hagelburg. Themes of the pieces showcased in Hagelburg’s “Design” exhibit is nature, community and justice and showcase nearly two decades of black and white wood works created by the artist.

Local Visions

THROUGH SEPT. 2, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s August exhibit is a collection of original photographs from Region-based artists Raymar Brunson and Terra Cooks. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. An artist talk about “Visions” is scheduled at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts Aug. 26.

Piggyback Art Show

THROUGH SEPT. 24, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features works by Region-based artists who make something new based on old pieces of art or unique items.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists.

Performances

Ten Minute Play Festival

THROUGH AUG. 28, 8 p.m. Aug. 25-27, 3 p.m. Aug. 28, 4th Street Theater, 125 4th Street, Chesterton. 219.926.7875, https://4thstreetncca.com/. An annual tradition that started at Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater in 2014 had humble beginnings with a half-dozen short plays by a few area playwrights. Recent years have seen submissions from writers spread throughout the country and hundreds of original works sent to 4th Street for consideration. This year, eight short plays, both funny and dramatic, will be staged.

Let Freedom Ring

SEPT. 4, Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd., Whiting. https://www.facebook.com/whitingparkfestivalorchestra/. The Whiting Park Festival Orchestra wrap up the summer season with a concert featuring patriotic music and concludes with a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to make their way to Whiting Lakefront Park early for a picnic on the lawn.

Fantasia

SEPT. 3, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. North Carolina-reared Fantasia Barrino was introduced to the masses nearly two decades ago when she emerged as the champion of “American Idol” in 2004. That same year, she released her full-length debut, “Free Yourself,” which saw its self-titled single enter Billboard’s all-genre encompassing Billboard 100 singles chart in the top spot. A half dozen albums have followed, with the most recent, “Sketchbook,” released three years ago. Barrino has also shared the stage with the varied likes of Kanye West, Andre Bocelli and Charlie Wilson. Barrino’s tour marks her first headlining tour in three years.

Corey Feldman

AUG. 27, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Corey Feldman is best known for his big screen roles in Gen X classics such as “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me.” In the '80s, he and his BFF, the late Corey Haim, were teen magazine regulars. These days, Feldman, now 51, is focused on music. He has released five albums over the course of the last decade. His most recent, “Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love,” came out earlier this summer. His 2016 effort, “Angelic 2 The Core,” included collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Fred Durst and Kurupt and includes a cover of John Lennon’s “Working Class Hero.”