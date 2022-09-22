All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Crown Point Oktoberfest

OCT. 1, 2-10 p.m. Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3290, crownpoint.in.gov. German cuisine, bean bag tournaments, live music from Derek Caruso and Blues Fuse and Marrakesh Express, applesauce and pie eating tournaments and a beer garden are amongst the highlights of Crown Point’s annual Oktoberfest. The festival is celebrating its 14th year.

South Shore Line Program

SEPT. 22, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/ Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Additional South Shore programs will be held by Midwest Rail Rangers Oct 18 and Oct. 20.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

SEPT. 24-25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

The Bizarre Bazaar

SEPT. 24, 3-10 p.m., Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. facebook.com/roguesyndicatenwi. Just in time for Halloween, this annual event, which comes courtesy of the Region-based Rogue Syndicate, will feature more than three dozen vendors from and beyond the Region offering eclectic clothing, jewelry, collector’s items and a slew of horror/fantasy merchandise. Attendees are encouraged to dress Halloween-style.

St. John Oktoberfest

SEPT. 23-25. 6-11 p.m. Sept. 23, 2-11 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon-8 p.m. Sept. 25. St. John the Evangelist Parish, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. stjohnoktoberfest.com. This year marks the 16th running of St. John’s Oktoberfest. Authentic German cuisine will be served and a German beer garden will be onsite to quench adult attendees’ thirsts. Live music highlights include German Band Inc., Ed Wagner Band and Indy Polkamotion.

Fall Harvest Festival and Antique Equipment Show

SEPT. 23-25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso. Nihpa.org. Now in its 43rd year and presented by the Northern Indiana Historical Power Association, this year’s festival is scheduled to showcase a variety of high powered farm equipment, both new as well as vintage. The association’s annual fall show will also include a flea market, craft fair and antique auto show.

Porter’s Perfect Pint Festival

OCT. 1, 1-5 p.m. Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive., Porter. 219.921.1687, townofporter.com. This year marks the 11th running of the town of Porter’s Perfect Pint Festival. More than four dozen craft brews will be on tap at Hawthorne Park for the festival, which also serves as a fundraiser for the town of Porter’s fire department. Music will be provided by Ronn Barany and Steve Ball and VIP tickets, which get thirsty revelers in an hour early, are also for purchase.

Valpo Brewfest 2022

SEPT. 24, 1-4:30 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 50 Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.464.8332, valparaisoevents.com. Valparaiso Events, the organization responsible for events such as the summer Pop-up Biergarten weekends, get the taps pouring again for this brewfest. More than 200 brews will be available for tasting and proceeds will go towards further Valparaiso Events programming. Live music from Region-based favorites is also planned. For those who wish to start the festivities earlier, a German style Pop-Up Biergarten will make its way to Central Park Plaza starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SEPT. 18, 1 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. www.facebook.com/groups/nwiwalk/ The Northwest Indiana Chapter of Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 2 event at Valparaiso’s William E. Urschel Pavilion is the second of three scheduled over the course of the next several weeks. The final walk from the chapter is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Michigan City’s Washington Park. The chapter’s link takes interested participants to register for each of the three walks and for non-walkers to make a donation to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride

SEPT. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, US 41 and Ridge Road, Highland. 219.313.3934, victoryforveteranswickerpark.org. Since 1999, The American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association has hosted this motorcycle ride, with the proceeds going to Homeless Veterans Housing Solutions. In addition to the 27 mile ride, which will kick off at Wicker Park at 11:30 a.m., a handful of food trucks will set up shop and an afternoon performance by area favorites Head Honchos is also scheduled. Riders are encouraged to register on the Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride website.

Crown Point Farmers Market

SEPT. 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market. The Sept. 24 market will be the last for 2022.

Hispanic Independence Parade and Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

SEPT. 25, Noon- 2 p.m., Oliver P. Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., Hammond (parade), 2-5 p.m., Purdue Northwest University, 2200 169th St., Hammond. facebook.com/events/1403277260185082. Presented by the Region-based HUGS cultural committee, this year’s annual parade in celebration of Hispanic Independence Month will kick off at Morton High School and work its way to Purdue Northwest University. Following the parade, HUGS is hosting a festival featuring music, food and fun for the family.

Wanatah Scarecrow Fest

SEPT. 23-25, 3 p.m. Sept. 23, 8 a.m. Sept. 24, 7 a.m. Sept. 29, 207 N. Main St., Wanatah. scarecrowfest.org. Wanatah’s Scarecrow Festival is celebrating its 27th run with its 2019 run. Highlights include a pork chop dinner Sept. 23, a 3K walk/5K run, parade, talent show and fish fry Sept. 24 and pancake breakfast and duck race Sept. 25.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

THROUGH NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski. The awards ceremony for the show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

Piggyback Art Show

THROUGH SEPT. 24, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features works by Region-based artists who make something new based on old pieces of art or unique items. Studio 659’s next exhibit, “Mi Familia,” is scheduled to open Oct. 7.

Duneland Plein Air Painters

SEPT. 22-OCT.20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For more than a dozen years, this group of Region-based artists have taken to the great outdoors to capture the natural surroundings on a weekly basis from April to October. Duneland Plein Air Painters’ exhibit at Art Barn School of Art is a showcase of the members’ recent works.

Performances

The Last Lifeboat

THROUGH SEPT. 25, 8 p.m. Sept, 23-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. Towle Theater’s fall production is the story of J. Bruce Ismay, whose company built the Titanic and whose fate was sealed when he opted to save himself rather than go down with his doomed creation.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

SEPT.30-OCT.9. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 6-8, 2 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.355.3444, dramagroup.org. Chicago Heights’ Drama Group kicks off its 91st season with this stage comedy favorite, a behind the scenes look at the hijinks of the young contestants, their parents, and the staff of a county spelling bee.

Alice Cooper

SEPT. 22, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. From Kiss to Slash to Foo Fighters, the kudos amongst hard rock musicians and influence of Alice Cooper, both the band and namesake front man, spans generations. This year marks the 50th anniversary of “School’s Out,” both album and Cooper’s biggest single. Now 74 years old, Cooper, the performer continues to grace stages throughout the country with a top-notch band and a feast for the eyes as well as the ears. Cooper’s most recent effort, “Detroit Stories,” was released last year and features support by everyone from Mc5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr and six-string virtuoso Joe Bonamassa.

Haley Reinhart

SEPT. 29, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Reared in north suburban Wheeling, IL, Haley Reinhart performed everything from country to jazz to classic rock in ensembles and clubs before landing on “American Idol” in 2011. After placing third, Reinhart released her debut set, “Listen Up!” which received critical acclaim. In addition to continued recording and touring, Reinhart lent her voice to the Netflix adult comedy “F is for Family,” which ran for five seasons up through last year.

Cornerstones of Rock

SEPT. 30, 7 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.362.2325, laportecivicauditorium.com. The British Invasion, Motown and psychedelic rock may be the first thing many people think of when “music from the 1960s” is mentioned, but the Chicagoland area was fertile during that decade with top notch bands and songs. The “Cornerstones of Rock” concert shines the light on Windy City and Windy City-adjacent rock and pop icons such as the Buckinghams, New Colony Six, Shadows of Knight and the Cryan Shames, all of which will be backed by Jim Peterik and The Ides of March.

Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant

SEPT. 23, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, who are members of New Edition, will perform individual hits as well as New edition favorites. Visit horseshoehammond.com.

Billy Gilman

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Portage High School East Auditorium, 6450 U.S. 6, Portage, Indiana. The concert opens Portage Live!'s subscription season. Portage Live! is currently in its 33rd season. Admission is $15 for adults for general admission at the door; Free for students. Adult admission is free with a Portage LIVE! Reciprocity Season Ticket Pass. Visit portagelive.org.