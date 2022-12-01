All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

A Christmas

Story Comes HomeTHROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. “A Christmas Story Comes Home” exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film “A Christmas Story.” In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. Visits with Santa on Santa’s Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6. An OH Fuuudge! relay race will take place Dec. 10. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. The Mommy’s Little Piggy Contest is Dec. 17. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

Forest of LightsTHROUGH JAN. 1, Fair Oaks Farms, Fair Oaks. Visit fofarms.com. Various lights, interactive displays, beverage station, fire pits and more are featured. Visit the website for hours and prices.

We Are Us: The Human ConditionOPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

Charcuterie and Craft Cocktails EventDEC. 3, Mascot Hall of Fame, Whiting. Katie Sannito, also known as The Gourmet Goddess, will do a presentation on how to create a cheese board from 2 to 5 p.m. Cost is $85. Visit mascothalloffame.com.

Performances

Grand Funk Railroad & Jefferson StarshipDEC. 2, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The rock groups will offer their hits and more to fans. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

A Charlie Brown ChristmasDEC. 17 AND 18, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The heartwarming production will be performed at 8 p.m. Eastern Dec. 17 and 5 p.m. Eastern Dec. 18. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Being BlackDEC. 3, The Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary. Gary-native Playwright Vernon A. Williams will present his play “Being Black” free to the public on Dec. 3. The play was inspired by social consciousness and raised in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. “Being Black” premiered during OnyxFest 2020, the state’s first and only theater event exclusively for Black writers. It was also a feature production at the Indianapolis-based Annual IndyFringe Festival in 2021. Williams invites attendees to bring new or lightly worn clothing, non-perishable food items, children’s winter outerwear and new or slightly used toys for a collection that will be turned over to the I.U. Dons for distribution to local needy families at Christmas. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and patrons will be admitted without charge until the house reaches capacity. The 90-minute, all ages appropriate, two-act play will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Dr. Smith or Vernon A. Williams at 317-457-8779/vernonawilliams@yahoo.com.

Boy Band ChristmasDEC. 18, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The Boy Band Christmas Concert stars Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera.