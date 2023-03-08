All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Sense & Sensibility

THROUGH MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, features the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue “Slang” Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla.

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

MARCH 17-APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work will star in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17. A cash bar and light refreshments will be featured. Call 219-885-9114.

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. A Director's Gallery Talk will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 11.

Savor the South Shore

THROUGH MARCH 12, at various restaurants throughout Northwest Indiana. Savor the South Shore 2023 Restaurant Weeks runs through March 12. The event is annually presented by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and features a variety of participating restaurants. Restaurants highlighted during the event range from Asian fusion eateries and steakhouses to breweries, BBQ joints, pizza places and more.

Performances

Aaron Kwok

MARCH 16, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The singer/actor will bring his Amazing Kode World Tour to Hard Rock Live at 7 p.m. March 16. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

MARCH 17, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The blues guitarist's show will be at 7 p.m. March 17 at Hard Rock Live. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Lucky Stiff

THROUGH MARCH 19, Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana St., Valparaiso. The comedic murder mystery musical runs through mid-March. Tickets are $23 to $25. Visit memorialoperahouse.com.

REO Speedwagon

MARCH 24, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.