All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Tree-Riffic Tree Trek

APRIL 29, 1-2:30 p.m. Deep River County Park, 7302 Ainsworth Road, Hobart. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Lake County Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating Arbor Day with this walk around the more than 1,300 acres and the myriad of trees that make up Hobart’s Deep River County Park. Other upcoming Lake County Parks walks include a Spring Around The Parks Walk at Stoney Run in Hebron May 6, a Full Moon Stroll May 15 at Buckley Homestead in Lowell and a Nature’s Bouquet Hike May 27 at Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve. Pre-registration for all Lake County Parks walks is required.

European Market

MAY 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. The May 7 market marks Duneland Chamber’s first of 2022.

Indiana Humanities Waterways Film Tour

APRIL 29, 6:30 p.m. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 Lake St., Gary. https://millerbeacharts.org. The Indianapolis-based Indiana Humanities has made Gary’s Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts one of its nine stops on their tour of short films. The films chronicle Indiana residents’ relationships with water from cultural and environmental standpoints. Complimentary snacks will be available and beer and wine is available for purchase for attendees 21 and older.

Meet the Animals

MAY 6 and 14, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org. Animal lovers of all ages have the chance to get up close and personal with the goats, sheep, ducks and chickens at Valparaiso’s Sunset Hill County Park in what is one of Porter County Parks and Recreation Department’s most popular and free events.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

MAY 5, 5-9 p.m. Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6378, gohammond.com, This year marks the 17th running of the City Of Hammond’s Cinco De Mayo Fiesta, which will feature culinary delights from El Gran Taco Mexican Grill and entertainment by DJ Dale and Ballet Folklorico Yolotzin.

Paws and Pints

MAY 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. 219.872.4499, https://michianapets.org. The Michiana Humane Society and Friendship Botanic Gardens are joining forces for “Paws and Pints,” which will feature a dog walking course, beverages for attendees of all ages, and a musical backdrop courtesy of Nate Miller and the Turn Ups. Proceeds from the event will go to both Friendship Botanic Gardens and Michiana Humane Society.

Chocolate Walk

MAY 7, Noon-4 p.m., 150 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.464.8332, www.valparaisoevents.com. A dozen and a half Valparaiso businesses will open their doors and hold court in the city’s downtown district offering a wide variety of chocolate concoctions with additional restaurants and shops adding their specialties to the mix. The walk will run in two sessions, Noon and 2 p.m.

Cinco De Mayo Party in the Park

MAY 6, 5-9 p.m. Peter J. Redar Park, 1722 S. Park Ave., Schererville. 219.865.5530, facebook.com/ScherervilleParksandRecreation. Schererville’s Parks and Recreation Department kicks off its spring and summer season with this family friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration. Kids will have a variety of games, a bounce house and a balloon artist at their disposal, and craft vendors and a beer garden will be set up for the adults. Other highlights include live music, an airbrush tattoo artist and food trucks.

LaPorte County Barn/Shop Hop

MAY 6-8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Four boutique shops in LaPorte County. 219.851.2857, facebook.com/LaPorteCountyAntiqueBarnShopHop. A quartet of LaPorte County merchants – It’s All About the Barn and Freckle Farm Primitives and Antiques in LaPorte and Fawn Run Farm Mercantile and Barn Style in Rolling Prairie – are each offering vintage art, handcrafts and furniture in what is the seventh annual LaPorte County Barn/Shop Hop. Shoppers who visit each of the shops have a chance at winning a $25 gift certificate.

Walk Off the War

MAY 7, 11 a.m. The Pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter. https://www.hikervets.com/. Walk Off The War is the inaugural event, three mile hike at The Indiana Dunes, sponsored by Hiker Vets, an organization of veterans and their family, friends and supporters. The goal of the walk is to promote mental, spiritual and physical health. The walk will be held rain, snow or shine.

Munster Car Show

MAY 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (rain date: May 2), Community Park Pool parking lot, 8601 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.836.6900, munster.org. This year marks the 24th running of the Town of Munster’s Car Show. Along with a variety of classic and specialty cars and trucks, a variety of food, market, arts and crafts vendors will set up shop. Trophies will be awarded to the best cars. A rain date for the show is scheduled for May 8.

Spring Plant and Flower Sale

MAY 5-6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. William E. Urschel Pavilion, 70 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. https://www.facebook.com/events/688774482575517/?ref=newsfeed. Green thumbs – or husbands, sons and daughters of botany minded mothers or wives – will have plenty of perennials, annuals, vegetable and herb plants as well as flower and plant accessories to choose from at this three day plant and flower sale. The sale is sponsored by Valparaiso Firefighters Local 1124 with proceeds going to charity.

Exhibits

LatinXAmerican

THROUGH JUNE 11, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s spring exhibit showcases creations by Latinx artists from and beyond the U.S. The works that make up “LatinxAmerican” come from the DePaul Art Museum Chicago.

Searching For Balance In Chaos

THROUGH APRIL 29, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. “Balance” is a showcase of works by Region-based artists Teresina Pavel and Patty Roberts, who are both inspired by nature but, individually, create their own interpretations.

Not In Kansas Anymore

THROUGH MAY 21, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. More than two dozen artists will exhibit more than four dozen original artworks in a variety of mediums and inspired by the books and films about and related to “The Wizard of Oz.”

Juried Art Exhibition

THROUGH MAY 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. This year marks the 28th running of Art Barn School of Art’s juried art exhibition, which features works by artists from Northwest Indiana, Southwest Michigan and the Chicago Suburbs. The juror for this year’s exhibition is oil painter and instructor James Swanson.

Performances

Sleeping Beauty

APRIL 29-30, 7 p.m. April 29, 1 and 5 p.m. April 30. Arts and Sciences Theater at Indiana University Northwest 3401 Broadway Ave., Gary. 219.755.4444, https://ibtnw.org. Indiana Ballet Theatre’s spring performance is the beloved fairy tale, which was adapted for the stage by British dancer and choreographer Kenneth MacMillan and set to compositions by Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky.

Crowns

APRIL 29-MAY 8, 7:30 p.m. April 29-30 and May 5-7, 2 p.m. May 1 and 8. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Chicago Heights Drama Group’s first springtime production is the award winning musical chronicling a young African-American woman’s discovery of her roots and culture as she leaves a troubled life in Chicago’s Englewood Neighborhood to live in the south with her grandmother.

Listen to Your Mother

APRIL 30 AND MAY 1, 7 p.m. April 30 at Hoosier Theatre, 1335 119th St., Whiting and 3 p.m. Hobart Art Théâter, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219942.1670, www.brickartlive.co. The annual theater event, both in the Region and nationwide, is a series of readings of original works from Region-based writers paying tributes to the highs and lows of motherhood. A portion of the proceeds from “Listen” will go to St. Jude House. The hour and a half showcase is for audience members 12 years of age and older.

Hope and Gravity

MAY 6-22, 8 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, 2 p.m. May 15 and 22. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219937.8780, /www.towletheater.org. Towle Theater’s second production of 2022 is this thought-provoking comedy, in which several lives unexpectedly cross as a result of a malfunctioning elevator.

Local H

MAY 11, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Théâter, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, www.brickartlive.com. Zion IL’s Local H had a pair of nationwide hits in 1996 with “Bound for the Floor” and “Eddie Vedder,” both from their 1996 sophomore set “As Good as Dead.” While the mainstream turned away from them in subsequent years, those who kept their ears open have been privy to no small amount of innovative musical turns from songsmith Scott Lucas. Full-length efforts such as 1998’s “Pack Up The Cats,” 2004’s “Whatever Happened to P.J. Soles” and 2015’s “Hey, Killer” are deserved of “Bound”-sized audiences. Their most recent set, “Lifers,” came out in 2020. Also scheduled to perform at Hobart Art Theater is guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen at 7 p.m. May 13.

Air Supply

APRIL 30, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. www.fourwindscasino.com. For nearly a half century, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have guided Air Supply to stages throughout the globe. One of Australia’s most successful music acts, Air Supply’s late '70s/early '80s hit streak includes top 10 AM radio staples “Lost in Love,” “Even the Nights Are Better,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” to name just a few. The duo’s last collection of original material, “Mumbo Jumbo,” came out in 2010.

