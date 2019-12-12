Events
Winter Lights Drive Thru
THROUGH JAN. 1, 6-9 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Holiday and winter festivalgoers can partake in this Region tradition. Winter Lights Drive Thru opened immediately following Sunset Hill’s annual Winter Lights Night Festival on Nov. 23.
Christmas at the Mill
DEC. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Deep River County Park, 9410 Old Lincoln Hwy., Hobart. 219.947.1958, lakecountyparks.com Wood’s Historic Mill will pull out all stops for this year’s annual holiday celebration, decorating the premises to mark the season. Young attendees can make their own Christmas ornaments and families are encouraged to use the decorated mill as the background for their Christmas cards.
Holiday Lights
THROUGH JAN. 5, dusk nightly, downtown Whiting at 119th St. http://www.whitingevents.com/ Many businesses in downtown Whiting are pulling out all stops with their holiday displays. Their lighting designs and animated displays make for a pleasant night walk or drive down 119th Street this holiday season.
2019 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 21, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Dr., St. John. 219.365.6465, stjohnin.com. St. John’s 2019 holiday festivities are rounded out by a visit from the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Shipshewana on the Road
DEC. 14-15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 15, Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 269.979.8888, Shipshewanaontheroad.com. For nearly three decades, the Michigan-based indoor and outdoor market organization has brought their gift, craft and food show to venues throughout their home state, Indiana and Ohio. For those whose holiday schedules are already jam-packed this weekend Shipshewana is scheduled to return to Porter County Expo Center in March and hold court at Lake County Fairgrounds in April.
Swedish Pancake Breakfast
DEC. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Dunes Learning Center, 700 Howe Road, Chesterton. 219.395.9555, duneslearningcenter.org. To celebrate the season, Dunes Learning Center is hosting a Swedish Pancake Breakfast. Afterwards, attendees are invited to make their way to Chellberg Farm in Porter to visit the farmhouse and animals. Breakfast will be served in separate seatings at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Touch a Truck
DEC. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.464.5144, http://valpoparks.org fans of trucks of a variety of sizes and styles will have a chance to get an up closer look, both outside and in some cases the inside, of four-wheel behemoths at Valparaiso Parks Department’s “Touch a Truck.” The event serves as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots: unwrapped gifts and monetary donations are greatly appreciated.
Crafts at the Crossroads
DEC. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet Road, Schererville. 219.322.2221, Schererville.org. More than six dozen crafters from throughout the Midwest are expected to be on hand selling their handmade items for Schererville Parks’ final show if 2019.
Exhibits
“A Christmas Story Comes Home”
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film. Also scheduled this week is the “Oh Fudgge Relay Race” at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and a chance to have your pet’s photo taken with Santa from 4 -7 p.m. Dec. 18.
Small Gifts
THROUGH JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org . For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two dimensional and three dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The wintry-themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
Performance
The Santaland Diaries
THROUGH DEC. 14, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicgostreet.org The adult-geared tale of a middle-aged man trying to make ends meet, as inspired by the real-life adventures of its writer, David Sedaris, has proven a hit with audiences in the know for more than two decades.
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 18-19, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
THROUGH DEC. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., La Porte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com After 13 years, the radio adaptation of the Christmastime favorite returns to life in front of theatergoers eyes at LaPorte Little Theatre. The show includes originally-penned commercials for LaPorte area businesses.
Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical
THROUGH DEC. 15, 8 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, mohlive.com. Meredith Wilson’s version of the Christmas classic, featuring songs such as “Pinecones and Hollyberries” and the longtime favorite “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” comes to the Region for Memorial Opera House’s final production of 2019.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
THROUGH DEC. 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
Greetings
THROUGH DEC. 15, 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.com Hammond Community Theatre’s 2019 holiday production is a comedic yet heartfelt look at the Gorski family and what happens when their son brings his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet his staunchly Catholic parents.
Miracle on 34th St: A Live Musical Radio Play
THROUGH DEC. 22, 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22, Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The Lux Theater radio interpretation of the beloved Kris Kringle Christmastime favorite gets a fresh reworking in Towle Theater’s annual holiday show.
Lion King Jr.
DEC. 12-22, 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 19-20 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22, Gerry St. Theatre at West Side Theatre Guild, 900 Gerry St. Gary. 219.390.8794, facebook.com/The-West-Side-Theatre-Guild-141396619233698/ To kick off their 2019-20 season, Gary’s West Side Theatre Guild is bringing the beloved Disney tale, starring and performed by more than three dozen elementary and middle school students, to the stage.
Joe, Dru Hill and Avant
DEC. 13, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr.ive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. '90s and '00s’ R&B buffs have an all-star lineup coming to the Region with this triple billing. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of “My Name is Joe,” the third and biggest-selling album of Joe’s career. Touring partners Dru Hill are expected to drop “The Second Coming,” their first album in a decade, next year. Show opener Avant is also marking a milestone next year with the 20th anniversary of his most successful set, “My Thoughts.”
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
DEC. 14-15, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. The awe inspiring acrobatics from the Cirque family of shows make their way to Four Winds for “Holidaze” an annual holiday special in the air and on the ground.
Holiday at the Pops
DEC. 14, 7 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.326.2471, holidaypopslaporte.org For their annual holiday concert, the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the country/rock fivesome Cripple Creek, the LaPorte High School Symphony Orchestra, bagpipe soloist Kathleen Lang and vocalist Joseph Stewart. This year marks LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday at the Pops’ silver anniversary.