All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JUNE 23, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “Coco,” the 2017 animated hit, will be screened. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

Cedar Lake Summerfest

JULY 1-4, 5-11:30 p.m. July 1, Noon-11:30 p.m. July 2-3 and Noon- 8 p.m. July 4, Cedar Lake Town Complex, 7408 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake, 219.776.6197, cedarlakesummerfest.com. Cedar Lake Summerfest includes a parade July 2 at 10 a.m., a car show starting at 8 a.m. July 3, a talent show at 1 p.m. July 4 and cardboard boat race at 1 p.m. July 2. Musical acts include No Fences, The Highway Band, Pawnz and the John David Daily Band.

St. Thomas More Music and Food Fest

JUNE 23-26, St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. The festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Live music and food vendors (no carnival) will be in the spotlight. Hours for the fest are 5 to 10 p.m. June 23; 5 p.m. to midnight, June 24; 1 p.m. to midnight, June 25; and 1 to 9 p.m. June 26. Visit stmmusicfest.weebly.com.

South Shore Line Program

JUNE 23, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on July 12 and July 21.

June Downtown Restaurant Crawl

JUNE 28, 4-8 p.m. Nearly a dozen restaurants in downtown Highland. facebook.com/highlandmainstreet. Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission continue their monthly showcase of their downtown restaurants, which are customarily held the last Tuesday of the month, each offering food specials for $5 or less. Additionally, a handful of downtown Highland businesses will keep their doors open a little later than usual in conjunction with the restaurant crawl.

Summer Market on the Lake

JUNE 23, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden with be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Colors of the World Culture Fest

JUNE 25, Noon-6 p.m. North lot of Centennial Park, 1005 S. Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.7275, munster.org. Nearly a dozen performing acts, more than two dozen arts and crafts vendors and a handful of food vendors are scheduled to hold court at Centennial Park for Munster Parks and Recreation’s celebration of cultural diversity.

Reptiles and More Expo

JUNE 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled at A & B Auction and Flea Market for July 17 and Aug. 27.

Broad Steet Blues & BBQ Fest

JUNE 24-26, 5 p.m. June 24, 2 p.m. June 25-26. Griffith Central Park, 600 N. Broad St., Griffith. Nearly a dozen Region-based barbecue vendors will hold court at Griffith Central Park for the annual Broad Steet Blues & BBQ Fest. Scheduled music headliners are Chicagoland blues favorites Billy Branch on June 24, Toronzo Cannon June 25 and John Primer June 25. The emcee for the main stage acts is WXTR and WOCB DJ Tom Marker.

Strawberry Fun Farm Weekend

JUNE 25-26. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays (last admission an hour before closing). Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking fresh strawberries is just one of the many activities attendees at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual festival have to choose from. An obstacle course, a goat village, a straw village and train rides will be available for attendees. There are no rain checks for the festival nor can the entrance fee be refunded on account of inclement weather. Johnson Farm Produce’s next event will be their Blueberry festival, which kicks off July 2.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 1 and a curator gallery talk is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 9.

Nature Lovers

JUNE 28-AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled South Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.” A Reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 23 at South Shore Arts.

Yes I Am!

THROUGH JUNE 30, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. A variety of works created by area artists with the LGBTQ+ world in mind and in theme make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s June exhibit.

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

Stop Kiss

THROUGH JUNE 26, 2, 7:30 p.m. June 23, 8 p.m. June 24 and 25, 2:30 p.m. June 26. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. “Stop Kiss” is the tale of Callie and Sara who, soon after connecting, are victims of a life-threatening hate crime. The play features adult content and language.

Streakin’ Thru The `70s

THROUGH JULY 2, 2 p.m. June 23 and 29-30, 7:30 p.m. June 24 and July 1, 6:30 p.m. June 25 and July 2. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre continues its season with this musical tribute to '70s AM radio rock, pop & R&B.

God of Carnage

THROUGH JULY 3, 7 p.m. June 24-25 and July 1-2, 2 p.m. June 26 and July 3, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s second production of its 2022 season is the acclaimed drama, in which two couples come together in an attempt to resolve an incident between their children. “Carnage” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.

The Marshall Tucker Band

JUNE 25, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Mix jazz, blues, bluegrass and country into a pot and you get The Marshall Tucker Band. Releasing their self-titled debut in 1973 on Capricorn Records – the same label home as The Allman Brothers Band in their heyday- “The Marshall Tucker Band” kicked off an eight-album streak of gold or platinum selling sets. Nearing a half century since their start, Marshall Tucker hits “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song” and “Fire on the Mountain” remain classic rock radio staples. Frontman and chief songwriter Toy Caldwell continues to lead the band.

War and the Commodores

JULY 1, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Both War and the Commodores blurred musical genre lines in their respective heydays. With Animals leader Eric Burdon then in their own right, War classics such as “Spill The Wine,” “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends” were hits and remain favorites with rock, funk and Latino fans. The Commodores also found success in several musical pockets: with Lionel Richie, they soared high up the pop and R&B charts with classics such as “Brick House” and “Three Times a Lady.” When Richie left the band, The Commodores landed one of their most enduring hits, “Nightshift.”

Chaka Khan

JUNE 24, 7 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Chaka Khan’s performance at Gary’s Hard Rock Live is something of a homecoming for the R&B/soul legend: with the funk ensemble Rufus, Khan rode a hitmaking wave from Chicago’s south side to worldwide acclaim with hits such as “Tell Me Something Good,” “Do You Love What You feel” and “Sweet Thing.” In her own right, Khan ruled R&B and pop radio in the mid-'80s with the hits “I Feel For You” and “Through The Fire.” Khan’s most recent full-length set, “Hello Happiness,” came out in 2019. Also scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live is country singer Brett Young at 7 p.m. June 23.

Buckcherry

JULY 1, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.167, brickartlive.com. Last year, Josh Todd and Buckcherry entered their fourth calendar decade as a recording entity with "Hellbound." The Anaheim, CA band’s ninth album has added additional hits into their arsenal, such as “54321,” “Wasting No More Time” and the title track to go alongside Buckcherry staples “Sorry,” “Lit Up,” “Everything” and the multiplatinum certified “Crazy B****.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.