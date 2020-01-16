Events
Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake
JAN. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Environmental Education Center, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond, and William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center, Ave. O and 126th Place, Chicago. 219.933.7149, wolflakeinitiative.org. The Region-based non-profit Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is celebrating the 19th running of its Winter Wonderland festival this year. Lecturers on regional history, science and archeology are scheduled along with ice skating. The morning events will be held at Hammond’s Environmental Education Center and the afternoon events are scheduled at William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center.
The Inner Solar System
JAN. 17-18 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m. Merrillville Community Planetarium, Clifford Pierce Middle School, 199 E. 70th Ave., Merrillville. 219. 650.5486, mcpstars.org. Earth, as well as planets Venus, Mercury and Mars and the asteroid belt, are the subjects of Merrillville Community Planetarium’s winter show. Additionally and weather permitting, an astrology observance session will follow the show. Seating opens 30 minutes prior to show time and no one will be admitted once the show commences. Reservations required.
PAWS Winter Book Sale
THROUGH JAN. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 17-18. PAWS Resale and Consignment Shoppe, 8149 Kennedy Ave., Highland. 219.838.7297, humaneindiana.org Humane Indiana’s book sale will give winter readers young and old plenty to choose from and get through the cold winter months over the course of the four-day event. Proceeds from the sale will go to Humane Indiana.
WinterFest
JAN. 24-26, various locations throughout LaPorte. 219.326.9600, cityoflaporte.com. The LaPorte Parks and Recreation Department is giving area families a chance to break out of winter hibernation with a variety of events, including Family Game Night at Cummings Lodge, an adult coed snowball softball tournament at Lions Field, horse drawn wagon rides, and Breakfast with the Birds at Luhr County Park Nature Center. Pre-registration may be required for several of the festival’s events.
Strikes for Strays
JAN. 25, 6-8 p.m. Cressmoor Lanes, 620 N. Wisconsin St., Hobart. 219.942.0103, hshobart.org. “Strikes for Strays” is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Hobart. Along with bowling two games, there will be a 50/50 raffle. Space is limited, pre-registration is required, and teams of six bowlers or more are encouraged.
16th annual Gardening Show
Jan. 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3555, pcgarden.info. For their 2020 showcase, the Porter County Master Gardeners Association is bringing in more than 125 vendors and exhibitors to ready Region-based green thumbs for their gardening plans for the year. Also scheduled is a seed and bulb exchange, a variety of speakers and presentations and a gardening photography contest.
Stargazing Through Telescopes
JAN. 18, 5-7 p.m. Kemil Beach Parking Lot, one mile north of U.S. 12 on East State Park Road, Beverly Shores. 219.395.1882, www.nps.gov/indu. Members of the Calumet Astronomical Society, the Michiana Astronomical Society and the Chicago Astronomical Society are scheduled to show attendees, via telescope, the night sky. The focus of this stargazing event will be on the Andromeda Galaxy and the Double Cluster in Perseus, at Indiana Dunes’ monthly stargazing program. The outdoor program is held monthly with similar events scheduled for Feb. 15, March 21 and April 18.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing. Exhibit curators Daniel Kraft and Jim Ross will host a gallery talk at Brauer at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit. Kim will participate in an artist’s talk at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Local at LCA
JAN. 25-FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Beyond Pedagogy
THROUGH JAN. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and by appointment. Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/christopher-art-gallery/index.aspx. More than a dozen Illinois college faculty members are showcasing their works in this juried exhibit. An artists’ reception is scheduled for 11:30-a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 15.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Metallica Laser Light Show
JAN. 17, 7 and 8 p.m., Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250, clcnwi.com. Adult-age fans of the pioneering hard rock band, be it their genre-defining work in the '80s or mainstream domination in the '90s, have two chances to hear the San Francisco foursome’s timeless tracks set to Challenger Learning Center’s second to none light show.
Performances
The Bullying Collection
JAN. 17-19, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com LaPorte Little Theatre Club kicks off 2020 with a series of 10-minute plays that looks into bullying and the effects, both long and short term, it leaves on everyone involved.
A Night at the Opera
JAN. 18-19, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19, Footlight Theater, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. More than a half dozen area vocalists from Michigan City’s Monday Musicale ensemble are scheduled to perform a variety of works from acclaimed operas and musicals such as “Madame Butterfly,” “Don Giovanni,” “Rent” and “Love Never Dies.” Proceeds from the concert will go towards musical scholarships for both Footlight Players and Monday Musicale. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
Beatniks 12th Anniversary Show
JAN. 18, 8 p.m., Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatniksonconkey.com. For a dozen years, Beatniks on Conkey has brought its share of comedies, drama and music to their stage and has also provided a venue for other area organizations and individuals to showcase their talents. Their anniversary show will celebrate the last 12 years as well as provide a look at what Beatniks has in store for audiences in 2020.
Joe Diffie
JAN. 25, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, https://www.facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre/ In the '90s and early '00s, songsmith Joe Diffie logged more than two dozen hits on Billboard’s country music singles charts. Five of those, including “Third Rock From The Sun,” Bigger Than The Beatles” and “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” topped the charts and were country radio regulars in their day. Diffie’s most recent set, “I Got This,” came out in 2018.
Winter Comedy Festival
JAN. 25, 8 p.m., Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net. Prince T-Dub, J. Bell and Levi Dha Komedian, who are blazing trails on the comedy circuit and have shared stages opening shows the likes of Mo’Nique and B. Cole, headline in their own right at Governors State University’s Winter Comedy Festival. This show is recommended for adult audiences.
The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
JAN. 18, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. A trio of nationally celebrated Elvis Presley tribute performers - Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter – make their way to The Venue to celebrate the month that would have seen the “King of Rock and Roll” turn 85. The performers will be backed by three ensembles capturing various stages of Presley’s two decade-plus reign.