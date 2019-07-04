Events
Summer Market on the Lake
THURSDAYS THROUGH AUG. 29. 4 p.m.. Festival Park, 2-398 E. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Free. 219.942.2489, cityofhobart.org. Held every Thursday, there’s something for everyone at Hobart’s Summer Market. Shoppers have a variety of local food items to choose from as well as arts and crafts. Also scheduled for the weekly markets are family friendly movie screenings at dusk.
Cedar Lake Summerfest
THROUGH JULY 7, Cedar Lake Town Complex, 7408 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 4, 5-11 p.m. July 5, noon-11:30 p.m. July 6, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. July 7. 219.776.6197, cedarlakesummerfest.com. Cedar Lake Summerfest’s July 4 celebration kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. and is followed by a flag raising ceremony at noon. Amusement rides, food and drink vendors and performances by a variety of local music acts are also on tap for Cedar Lake’s annual festival.
European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Highland 4th of July Festival
THROUGH JULY 7, Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland. 1-11 p.m. July 4, 5-11 p.m. July 5, 1-11 p.m. July 6, 1-9 p.m. July 7. 219.838.0114, highlandparks.org. Celebrating its 38th running this year, Highland’s annual festival includes, along with plenty of food, beverages and music, a fireworks show at dusk July 4 and a kiddie parade at 12:45 p.m. July 7. The musical lineup includes James Gedda and Jack Whittle (9 p.m. July 4) and M&R Rush (9 p.m. July 6).
Southpoint US 30 Cruise
FRIDAYS THROUGH AUG. 30, 6 to 9 p.m. Harley Davidson of Valparaiso, 1151 U.S. 30, Valparaiso. 219.462.2223, hdvalpo.com Custom and vintage car and motorcycle owners have a chance to show off their classic rides every Friday at Harley Davidson of Valparaiso, which has proven to attract two-, three- and four-wheel enthusiasts of all ages for years. A free, family-friendly event for both the bike and car owners and the hundreds of admirers who make their way to the store every week.
Butterfly Big Sit
JULY 6, 1 p.m. Kankakee Sands Native Plant Nursery at the Nature Conservancy, 1492 W. 250 N. Morocco, Indiana. 219.866.1706. Rather than lace up hiking boots and venture for miles, the Nature Conservancy’s “Butterfly Big Sit” encourages nature watchers to find a comfortable place to be stationary and observe the butterflies that call the conservancy and surrounding areas home. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and beverages.
Portage Independence Day Parade and Festival
JULY 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Founders Square Park, 6300 S. Founders Square, Portage. 219.762.1675, inportgaeparks.com. Valparaiso-based acoustic performer Dan Reisen is on tap to warm up the crowd prior to the annual parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m and runs from Nativity Church northbound to Willowcreek Road and Central Avenue. The festival at Founders Square, which will feature additional live music by area rockers Mr. Right and a variety of food vendors, starts at 5 p.m., with 4th of July fireworks slated for dusk. The theme of this year’s festival is superheroes.
For the Birds
JULY 10, 10 a.m., Deep River County Park and Wood’s Historic Grist Mill, 9410 Old Lincoln Highway, Hobart. Attendees will get a crash course on the birds regularly (and not regularly) seen around Deep River County Park. They will also have the opportunity to make a bird feeder for his or her backyard.
Exhibits
Aviary: Paintings by Lindsay Sandbothe
THROUGH JULY 13, South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.0200. southshoreartsonline.org. The paintings of local nature artist Lindsay Sandbothe, who specializes in realistic bird portraits on wood panels, will be on display.
Progeny by David Baker
JULY 5-28, Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin St., Michigan City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. 480.216.2583, risingphxgallery.com. Works by the Region-based painter and retired educator are showcased in Rising Phoenix’ July exhibit. A reception for “Progeny” is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 5.
Corey Hagelberg—No Beauty in This
THROUGH AUG. 4, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. The social change artist's work will be on display.
Bob Palmieri: Straight Shooters
THROUGH SEPT. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A selection of photographs by the accomplished photographer, whose works have been published in various newspapers.
Opposites Combined
JULY 5-28, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. 219.879.4980, southernshoreartassociation.com. “Opposites” showcases works by area artists with themes and subjects based on contrasting colors, sizes and imagery. An opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled at Southern Shore Art Association at 5 p.m. July 5.
Renee McGinnis: Tales From The Biosphere
THROUGH AUG. 25, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1060 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org The seventh installment in South Shore Arts’ “Outstanding Midwest Artist,” McGinnis, who is based in Chicago, has seen her works showcased throughout the Chicagoland area as well as in New York City, Australia and Germany. “Tales” features original paintings of decaying ships and dilapidated factories against nature backgrounds.
Celebrating our 61st National Park
THROUGH SEPT. 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7979. southshorecva.com. This interactive exhibit will give visitors just a glimpse of what the Indiana Dunes National Park has to offer: beautiful forests, meadows and lake beaches with towering dunes nestled among towns and cities in Northwest Indiana that are friendly and welcoming.
Performance
Other Desert Cities
THROUGH JULY 14, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Ave., Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesartfoundation.org. Family secrets best left untold are on the verge of being revealed for all to read when the daughter of a wealthy, yet conflict-laden family, prepares to release her tell-all tome. “Desert” was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2012.
Daughtry
JULY 5, 8 p.m., Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Chris Daughtry, leader and band namesake, has successfully sustained a mainstream music career more than a dozen years after his finalist run on “American Idol.” The band’s most recent effort, last year’s “Cage to Rattle,” is his fifth full-length set to crack the all-genre encompassing Billboard 200 album chart upon its release. I’s most recent single, “As You Are,” came out last month.
Laugh Out Loud Comedy Tour
JULY 7, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 281.236.8835, laughoutloudtour.com. Noel Gugliemi, whose CV includes big screen roles in “The Fast and Furious” and “Furious 7” and small screen characters on “The Walking Dead” and “Mayans MC,” will serve as the host of “Laugh Out Loud.” The Hobart stop will include sets by comedians Ana Buenrostro and Jesse the Mexican.