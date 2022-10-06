All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Pumpkin Festival

Weekends through Oct. 31. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, Johnsonsfarmproduce.com/. Celebrate Halloween early and bring home your pumpkin for Oct. 31 at Johnson Hill Farms’ Pumpkin Festival, which is running weekends through Oct. 30. Other activities include the farm’s obstacle course, train rides, a jump pad, a pipe swing, wall ball games and duck races at their fun farm, to name just a few. The festival will be held rain or shine. Last admission to Johnson Farm Produce’s Pumpkin Festival is 5 p.m.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

Weekends through October, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

Food & Music Festival

OCT. 7, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.462.4052, saintiakovos.org. Summer may be behind us, but St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso is keeping the summer spirit alive for just a little longer with this festival. A bevy of Greek culinary delights, such as pastichio, kabob and gyro sandwiches, and vegetarian favorites such as hummus and spanakopita, will be on the menu along with beverages for both young and adult festival goers.

Wickedly Whiting

OCT. 7-8, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 7 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 8. Downtown Whiting at 119th St. 219.659.0292, wickedlywhiting.com. This year marks the seventh running of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce’s Wickedly Whiting Halloween festival. The two day long event, which is the only two day Halloween themed festival of its size in the Region, will feature a myriad of gruesome vendors in its Market of the Living Dead as well as food and craft beer vendors, costume contests, games and events geared toward young attendees and live music.

Source & Summit

OCT. 8, St Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Road, Chesterton. Call 219-769-9292 or visit nwicatholicmen.com. The NWI Catholic Men's Conference titled Source & Summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Among speakers will be Father Leo Patalinghug, who is a TV, radio host and host of a food and faith show on EWTN. He is also the founder of Plating Grace, a food and faith movement. Other speakers include Deacon Darrell Miller, Jim Beckman and Patrick Williams. Cost is $35. Visit the website to register.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

THROUGH NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-'40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski. The awards ceremony for the show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

Mi Familia

OCT. 7-NOV. 12, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit is a showcase of altars and artwork with Day of the Dead themes by Region-based artists. The opening reception for “Familia” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Duneland Plein Air Painters

THROUGH OCT. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For more than a dozen years, this group of Region-based artists have taken to the great outdoors to capture the natural surroundings on a weekly basis from April to October. Duneland Plein Air Painters’ exhibit at Art Barn School of Art is a showcase of the members’ recent works.

Performances

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Through OCT.9. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.355.3444, dramagroup.org. Chicago Heights’ Drama Group kicks off its 91st season with this stage comedy favorite, a behind the scenes look at the hijinks of the young contestants, their parents and the staff of a county spelling bee.

Four Old Broads

OCT. 7-16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8 and 13-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16, Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4305, footlightplayers.org/. Footlight Players’ second production of its 2022-23 season is this comedy following a quartet of quirky elderly women who reside in an assisted living facility and try to uncover why their fellow residents are becoming ill.

Spamalot

OCT. 7-16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s summer production is the Monty Python hit musical based on their 1975 classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The production took home a trio of Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2005. Featuring Python standards “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Fisch Schlapping Song,” “Spamalot’s” pre-Broadway run starting in late 2004 at Chicago’s Schubert Theatre was a hot ticket in its time for many theatergoers and Python enthusiasts.

Misery

OCT. 7-22, 8 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season with a production of the Stephen King thriller-turned 1990 box office hit starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, which finds a celebrated author injured in a car accident in the care of his demented “number one fan.”

Three Dog Night

OCT. 7, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. In a six year span, starting in 1969 and running through 1975, Three Dog Night logged in 21 top 40 hits. Led by the trio Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells, AM blockbusters-turned classic rock staples “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to The World,” “One” and “Joy to the World” are just the tip of the iceberg in Three Dog Night’s canon. Hutton, who had a hit in the '80s with his cover of Nik Kershaw’s “Wouldn’t it Be Good,” continues to front the band after more than a half century.