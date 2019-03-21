events
Thursday Night Noir
MARCH 21, 7 p.m., Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. This fun and informative foray into the shadowy world of noir features a showing of “Kansas City Confidential” followed by a lecture and discussion.
4 Champs Boxing
MARCH 22, 8 p.m., Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463. caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. The Midwest Boxing Showcase hits the Venue.
LaPorte County Master Gardeners Spring Garden Show
MARCH 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road, Michigan City. 219.324.9407. lpmastergardener.com. This fun and educational day will feature gardening sessions, kids workshops, vendors, food and more.
Spring Craft Fair
MARCH 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Central High School, 8400 Wicker Ave., St. John. 219.333.1774. facebook.com/lakecentraltribeofpride. Lake Central Band Boosters' annual craft fair will offer a wide array of crafts and artisans, including fine crafters from five states, as well as a bake sale, music and more.
Stargazing Through Telescopes
MARCH 23, 7-9 pm, Kemil Parking Lot, 27 N. East State Park Road, Chesterton. facebook.com/indianadunesnps. Members from the Chicago Astronomical Society, Michiana Astronomical Society and Calumet Astronomical Society will share their telescopes as they introduce the night skies to visitors. Attendees should dress for the weather at this outdoor event.
exhibits
BLOW-OUT—FULL FORCE
THROUGH MARCH 31, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Explosive energy dominates the work of Sarah Krepp who locates a powerful gesture in found materials, in blown-out shredded tires gathered from highway debris.
Old, New and Renewed
THROUGH MARCH 31, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.871.1590. southernshoreartassociation.com. Life goes in cycles. What was old becomes new again and what is new becomes old. Modern styles come and go while newer styles take center stage and the old becomes collectible. Meanwhile, some people are given emeritus status and become sages and mentors. Exhibited work will depict one or more of these stages—a grandparent with a baby, antique or resale shops, plants, pets, furniture or clothing.
Polaroids by Julie Schwarz
THROUGH APRIL 7, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086. millerbeacharts.org. While Polaroid cameras and film are famous for getting “instant” results, Julie Schwarz’ manipulated photos are anything but. The artist takes multiple pictures of an object, usually with black and white film, then trims off the borders and puzzles them back together to create a collage. She also hand-alters Polaroids, “smushing” the emulsion around by hand with a variety of tools.
Artist's Narrative
THROUGH APRIL 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com. The Area Artists Association of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts will display a collection of narrative works that bespeak their diverse membership. Most works are visual and some tactile. Other works will connote human emotion directly and some subtly. Visitors to the exhibit can expect to see experimentation and find awe in a least one narrative.
Haunts
THROUGH APRIL 21, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. Curated by John Cain, this exhibit features the work of guerilla photographers who have been lured to Gary and other cities to capture the haunting beauty of architectural ruins on the verge of being repurposed as gardens and other public spaces.
Michigan City Area Schools Student Art Exhibit
THROUGH APRIL 21, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Crafted in the art rooms of Michigan City’s public elementary schools, this exhibit features paint, clay, chalk pastels and sculpture.
Kasia Szczesniewski—Beyond the White Gardens
THROUGH APRIL 27, South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.0200. southshoreartsonline.org. This exhibit of works of acrylic on paper by artist Kasia Szczesniewski goes beyond visible organic forms to the world of invisible energies influencing our lives, with the garden representing the surrounding world.
Nature vs Everything
THROUGH JUNE 8, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Closely investigating the building, blooming and burning of the natural and man-made world, this exhibit features the works of nine artists exploring humanity's relationship with nature. Each encounter with the art asks viewers to reflect on their interaction with the natural world while questioning their scale, significance and impact.
performance
Million Dollar Quartet
THROUGH MARCH 31, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. theatreatthecenter.com. This musical invites audiences into the Sun Records recording studio in Memphis for the true story of one unforgettable night of music on Dec. 4, 1956. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins bring down the house with hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Walk the Line.”
Whiskey Brothers
MARCH 21, 7 p.m., Portage High School East Auditorium, 6450 U.S. 6, Portage. 219.762.5025. portagemusic.com. The Irish band will play traditional jigs and reels, sing-along songs, Irish ballads, American music with an Irish flair and more.
All My Sons
MARCH 21-24, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875. 4thstreetncca.com. A local business man Joe Keller goes free while his business partner Steve Deever is sent to prison for their company's defective parts, which caused the deaths of many men. A son returns from war to find his father in prison, Chris Keller and Ann Deever fall in love, and a guilty father must defend his decisions. Arthur Miller's post-World War II family drama centers on deceit, greed, love and loss.
Ball State University Singers
March 22, 7 pm, Ivy Tech Auditorium, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso. valpoconcerts.com. Indiana's own Ball State University Singers will perform a full show, newly arranged for 2019.
The 14th Annual Chi-Town Blues Fest
MARCH 23, 8 p.m., Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463. caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Sir Charles Brown, Shirley Brown, Pokey Bear, Theodis Ealey and Syleena Johnson will perform.
One Helluva Ride
MARCH 23-24, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848. beatniksonconkey.com. The true story of Bessie Stringfield, a rebellious young black woman who traveled the country on her Harley in the 1930s and '40s, will appear on stage. Bessie followed her dreams, her restless spirit and her wanderlust to ride the circle of death with traveling circuses across the country in an era when women, especially black women, were relegated to the kitchen and servitude. Straddling a Harley, in a man’s world, her life became "one hell of a ride."
The Tamburitzans
MARCH 24, 2 p.m. Munster High School Auditorium, 8608 Columbia Ave., Munster. The Tamburizans will perform the new show "PRISM -Full Spectrum Culture" in Munster. Music, song and dance from different cultures, including Armenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Latin Caribbean, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and the Ukraine will be in the spotlight during the show. For more information, visit thetamburitzans.org.
Our Town
MARCH 27-29, 8 p.m., MARCH 30-31, 2 p.m., Valparaiso University Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5162. valpo.edu/theatre. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences will follow the Webb and Gibbs families in the small town of Grover's Corners as their children fall in love, marry and eventually die.