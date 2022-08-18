All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Hobart Lakefront Festival

AUG. 18-21, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 18-19, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Aug. 21. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.2489, cityofhobart.org. A Hobart City tradition since 1993, the annual Lakefront Festival features plenty of rides and games for the kids, a variety of arts and crafts merchants and plenty of food and drink. Another pair of festival highlights, the Dam Duck Tape Race and the Cardboard Boat Race, are scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 21.

Raspberry Festival

AUG. 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking raspberries and assorted vegetables is a highlight at Johnson Farm’s annual festival. Attendees young and old have the farm’s goat village, obstacle course, tram rides and pedal carts at their disposal over the course of the festival’s run. Those eager to pick raspberries are encouraged to call Johnson’s Farm Produce to make sure there are plenty on hand. Johnson’s Farm Produce will follow up their Raspberry Festival with their Watermelon Festival, which is scheduled to run Sept. 3-5.

First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day

AUG. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The MAAC Foundation, 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso. 219.510.9111, https://maacfoundation.org. The Valparaiso based MAAC Foundation, which provides essential hands-on training to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency service providers, is hosting its first-ever appreciation day. Attendees will be able to see first responder and K9 demonstrations, participate in a virtual reality shooting gallery and take part in a touch a truck competition. The festivities continue at Porter County Expo Center Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. with a fundraising concert by veteran country hit maker Jo Dee Messina.

Kielbasa Fest

AUG. 20, 2 p.m. Kosciuszko Park, 151st St. and Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Eastchicago.com. East Chicago’s celebration of Polish culture and its universally loved sausage is celebrating its third running this year at Kosciuszko Park. Keith Stras and Polka Confetti, the E-Z Tones and EZ Tymes DJ are on tap to provide the musical backdrop.

100 Year Anniversary Celebration

AUG. 27, 5:30 p.m. Gary Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave., Gary. 219.938.1986, aquatorium.org. Hosted by the non-profit Chanute Aquatorium Society, their annual Summer Bash is in celebration of its centennial anniversary. The society will offer food, fun, a live DJ and a live auction with prizes that include a trip to Cabo San Lucas and suite tickets to Gary Railcats games.

Lubeznik Arts Festival

AUG. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. An annual tradition for area arts minded festivalgoers, this year finds Michigan City’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts celebrating the 41st running of its namesake festival. Along with showcasing its current exhibits and introducing attendees to various programs, the festival will also feature more than five dozen arts and crafters from throughout the Region to set up shop on the center grounds.

Crown Point Farmers Market

AUG. 20, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for the Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

South Shore Line Program

AUG 25, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST).

Reptiles and More Expo

AUG. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled for Sept. 17 and Oct. 29.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled South Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.”

The Design is Fine … The Design is Not Fine

THROUGH SEPT. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.4711, chestertonart.org. Chesterton Art Center wraps up the summer with this exhibit showcasing the works of Region-based wood sculptor Corey Hagelburg. Themes of the pieces showcased in Hagelburg’s “Design” exhibit is nature, community and justice and showcase nearly two decades of black and white wood works created by the artist.

Local Visions

THROUGH SEPT. 2, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s August exhibit is a collection of original photographs from Region-based artists Raymar Brunson and Terra Cooks. An artist talk about “Visions” is scheduled at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts Aug. 26.

Piggyback Art Show

AUG. 20-SEPT. 24, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features works by Region-based artists who make something new based on old pieces of art or unique items. A reception for the show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 20.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists.

Performances

Gilligan’s Island, The Musical

THROUGH AUG. 21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 2 p.m. Aug. 21. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. Just sit right back within the confines of Michigan City’s Footlight Theatre and you’ll hear a tale of a fateful but funny trip. All the favorites – Gilligan, the Skipper, the Millionaire and his wife, the professor and Mary Ann – show up with a dozen and a half original songs.

Quartet

THROUGH AUG. 21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-20, 2 p.m. Aug. 21. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.654.8479, seedlingstheatreco.org, http://beatniksonconkey.com/. The Region-based Seedlings Theatre Company returns to Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey for this comedy, which finds four retired opera singers dealing with no small amount of behind the scenes drama in their attempt to stage an annual concert.

Ten Minute Play Festival

AUG. 19-28, 8 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 25-27, 3 p.m. Aug. 21 and 28, 4th Street Theater, 125 4th Street, Chesterton. 219.926.7875, https://4thstreetncca.com/. An annual tradition that started at Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater in 2014 had humble beginnings with a half-dozen short plays by a few area playwrights. Recent years have seen submissions from writers spread throughout the country and hundreds of original works sent to 4th Street for consideration. This year, eight short plays, both funny and dramatic, will be staged.

Boy George & Culture Club

AUG. 27, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Here’s an anniversary that will have pop music fans of a certain generation shaking their heads. This year sees the 40th birthday of “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” arguably the signature song of British soul-popsters Culture Club. In its time, Culture Club were a cultural and media phenomenon: their frontman, George “Boy George” O’Dowd, brought androgyny to the mainstream courtesy of the band’s hits and the then-burgeoning cable channel MTV. While the hits would continue throughout the early and mid-'80s, the band would call it a day in 1986 as a result of the frontman’s well-documented drug issues. The band and O’Dowd would leave a lasting impression both musically and culturally, as “Hurt,” along with “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” and “Karma Chameleon,” remain '80s rock favorites. The current touring lineup includes Boy George along with fellow founding members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.

Boyz II Men

AUG. 19, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Philadelphia-reared R&B greats Boyz II Men, in their '90s heyday, established a feat which only The Beatles and Elvis Presley can claim credit to by replacing themselves at the top of Billboard’s Hit 100 singles chart. This happened in 1994, when their smash “I’ll Make Love to You” was followed in the top spot by another signature hit, “On Bended Knee.” Factor in the 1992 mega-hit “End of the Road” and “One Sweet Day,” and Boyz II Men have spent a total 50 weeks at the top of the all-genre encompassing Billboard 100 chart. Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman continue to lead Boyz II Men after nearly four decades together.