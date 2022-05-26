All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Pop-Up Biergarten

JUNE 2-4, 3-9 p.m. June 2-3, Noon-9 p.m. June 4. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.356, portercountyparks.org. Porter County Parks and Recreation and the Region-based BrewFest Partners are teaming up to kick off the first weekend of June with a German Style Biergarten. A family friendly event, a variety of lagers and ales will be available for adult attendees along with games for the kids and sausage and pretzels for all. The Region-based German Band, a non-for profit ensemble which donates its performance earnings to area charities, will provide the musical backdrop. Another Biergarten is scheduled for July 14-16 at Sunset Hill.

Empire Records

MAY 26, 7 p.m. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary.219.885.9114, facebook.com/MillerBeachArts. For Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s May movie night, they are screening the 1995 Gen X favorite, which stars Liv Tyler and Renee Zellweger. The movie’s soundtrack featured the Gin Blossoms’ Top 10 hit “Til I Hear It From You.” Popcorn and soft drinks are included in the admission and a cash bar offering wine and beer will be made available for attendees 21 years of age and older.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JUNE 3, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Parkway, Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. The first film of the summer series will be last year’s smash hit “Encanto.” The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which open at 3 p.m. Fridays.

Summer Market on the Lake

MAY 26, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with the Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, craft, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Exhibits

LatinXAmerican

THROUGH JUNE 11, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s spring exhibit showcases creations by Latinx artists from and beyond the U.S. The works that make up “LatinxAmerican” come from the DePaul Art Museum Chicago.

Quilts!

THROUGH JUNE 10, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s new exhibit is a showcase of handcrafted quilts created by acclaimed artist Chris Sass..

Yes I Am!

JUNE 4-30, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. A variety original works created by area artists with the LGBTQ+ world in mind and in theme make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s June exhibit. An opening reception is scheduled for June 4.

Century of Beauty

MAY 28-JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday. Also scheduled is “One To Grow On,” a fundraiser for Art Barn School of Art, at the Center for The Arts at Valparasio University at 6 p.m. June 4.

Performances

Next to Normal

MAY 27-JUNE 12, 7 p.m. May 27-28, June 3-4 and June 10-11, 2 p.m. May 29, June 5 and 12. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.875.7509, dunesarts.org. Michigan City’s Dunes Summer Theatre kicks off its 2022 season with a production of the 2010 musical which examines mental illness and received a Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The Sound of Music

JUNE 3-19, 7:30 p.m. June 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 and 2 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19. Footlight Theatre 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The final production of Michigan City’s Footlight Players 2021-22 season is the beloved musical-turned big screen classic chronicling the adventures of Maria and the Von Trapp family. Both musical and film feature standards such as “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Do Re Mi.”

On Golden Pond

JUNE 3-12, 7:30 p.m. June 3-4 and 10-11, 2 p.m. June 5-12. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatnicksoncokey.com. Beatniks founders' Rip and Bonnie Johnson direct and play leads Norman and Ethel Thayer, respectively, in their production of the acclaimed 1979 Earnest Thompson play. The 1981 big screen adaptation took home a trio of Academy Awards, including best screenplay and acting trophies for Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.

An Inspector Calls

JUNE 4-19, 8 p.m. June 4, 10-11 and 16-18, 3 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com. Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater brings in the summer with a production of the British murder mystery, which finds a prominent family questioned following a suspicious death. “Inspector” originated onstage in the UK in 1945 and was revived on Broadway to great acclaim in 1992.

Kaleidoscope 2022

MAY 27-28,6:30 p.m. May 27. 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 28. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.755.4444, https://ibtnw.org “Kaleidoscope 2022” is Indiana Ballet Theatre’s annual contemporary dance production, which includes professional, alumni and pre-professional dancers from the Region. This year’s production will be held at Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre and a breakfast with the cast is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 28.

Memorial Day Concert

MAY 30, 3 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, memorialoperahouse.com. This year marks the 16th running of Valparaiso’s Memorial Day concert. The free, 60 minute concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band. Tickets for the concert must be reserved online at Memorial Opera House’s website. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will go to the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

MAY 28, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Joan Jett’s place as rock and roll royalty was pretty much a given in 1981, when “I Love Rock ‘n Roll,” both the album and song, dominated the charts and the airwaves and became a rock radio staple ever since. While the hits continued throughout the '80s and, in the decades that followed, rockers from Katheen Hanna to Miley Cyrus have bowed at Jett’s altar. That Jett tours at a pace that would put rockers/popsters more than half her age to shame is further testament to Jett’s stellar reputation. Last month saw the release of “Changeup,” which finds Jett and her Blackhearts putting acoustic touches to catalog classics from “Crimson and Clover” to “Bad Reputation” to her Runaways’ signature “Cherry Bomb.”

Hometown Country Jam

JUNE 3-4, 3:30 p.m. Brickie Bowl, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart. hometownjams.com. The third running of Hobart’s Hometown Country Jam has been expanded into a two-day event. Headlining on June 3 is Arkansas-reared performer Justin Moore, whose country charttopping singles over the course of the last decade-plus include “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Lettin’ the Night Roll.” Saturday’s headliner, Tennessee-based songsmith Cole Swindell, has had hit full-length sets such as his 2014 self-titled debut and 2016’s “You Should Be Here.” Swindell’s most recent effort, “Stereotype,” was released last month.

Skid Row, Warrant, Lita Ford

JUNE 4, 6 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. The late '80s and early '90s come alive with this trio of hard rock hitmakers: Skid Row, whose 1989 self-titled debut includes hard rock classics “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild,” Lita Ford, guitarist extraordinaire whose hits include “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever,” and Warrant, whose pop-metal CV includes “Down Boys” and “Cherry Pie.”

