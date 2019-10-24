Events
Haunted Hayride
OCT. 24-26, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.1675, inportageparks.com/annual-haunted-hayride-2-2/ The Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s annual Halloween Hayride is a tradition for many and area Halloween revelers. The ride is not recommended for children under three years of age.
European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Halloween Party in the Bowl
OCT. 26, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Brickie Bowl, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart. 219.942.4511, facebook.com/events/381432789185999/ This family-geared celebration will feature a Halloween costume parade and contest, pumpkin patch, trick or treating, a photo booth and a variety of crafts.
Festival of Owls
OCT. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 4-H Building, Porter County Fairgrounds, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. 219.513.8911, humaneindiana.org. A half dozen Indiana owl species are expected to be showcased at Humane Indiana’s “Festival of Owls.” Additionally owl experts from the Indiana Audubon Society, Indiana Dunes National Park and Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center are scheduled to lecture and participate in meet-and-greets. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Nightmare at the Pav 5K
OCT. 26, 6.-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.902.5980, .facebook.com/events/495091704582600/ Hosted by the Hammond-based Envious Trends Fitness and marking its third annual run this year, fitness-minded attendees are encouraged to come in costume for the 5K race. Light wear and accessories, such as flashlights and glowsticks, are strongly recommended for the race, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Envious Trends Fitness is also hosting a “Witches and Warlocks” bike ride 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake.
Track or Treat
OCT. 30, 5:30-7 p.m., Track Auditorium at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th PL., Merrillville. 219.650. 5390, https://www.mvsc.k12.in.us. Merrillville High School student athlete organizations at Merrillville High School are opening the outside track to youngsters from pre-school to sixth grade for “Track or Treat.” All track trick or treaters are required to come in costume and must be accompanied by an adult. Open to Merrillville students only. Proceeds from “Track or Treat” will go towards Special Olympics.
Trunk or Treat
OCT. 26, 1-3 p.m. Wicker Park Pavilion, Ridge Road & Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. 219.313.3934. http://wickermemorialpark.com There’s something for all Halloween aficionados between three and 12 years of age at Wicker Park Pavilion’s “Trunk Or Treat.” Car enthusiasts will come with their cars “dressed” up for the festivities, while young ones can go trick or treating and show off their Halloween threads for a costume contest.
Porter County Haunted Terror Tour
OCT. 25, 7-11 p.m. 219.714.3761, www.chaostrips.com. Regional fans of the supernatural will learn – and possibly fear – plenty after getting off the Porter County Haunted Terror Tour bus. Attendees will get on the bus at 153 S. Franklin St. in Valparaiso. From there, they will make their way through some of the county’s scarier locations and learn the stories behind the terrors. The Region-based Chaos Trips has similar bus tours scheduled for South Lake County Oct. 26 and a “Dark Shores Tour” around the Indiana Dunes Oct. 26.
E.C.Hallow Haunted House and Trail
OCT. 24-25, 5-9 p.m. Kosciuszko Park, 5100 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. 219.391.8206, http://www.eastchicago.com East Chicago’s Halloween festivities include a hayride, haunted house, marshmallow roasting and plenty of trunk and treats for the family.
Pint Night Ride
OCT. 29, 6-9 p.m. Erie Lakawanna Bike Path, Schererville. 219.322.2453, trekbikestore.com/ Schererville’s Trek Bicycle Store and Griffith’s New Oberpfalz Brewing Company are taking bicycle riders of all ages and skill through a portion of Crown Point’s Erie Lakawanna Bike Path for one last ride of 2019 on Oct. 29. The ride is led by seasoned Trek Bicycle store staff with a final stop at Oberpfalz. A portion of the proceeds go to scholarships at Dunes Learning Center. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and helmets on riders and lights on bicycles are required.
Nightmare Before Halloween
OCT. 24, 6-9 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, https://www.facebook.com/events/455251615029664/ Hosted by Schererville’s Parks and Recreation department in celebrating the 26th anniversary of the animated big screen classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” costume contests, a scavenger hunt and pumpkin painting are just some of the activities planned for this Halloween celebration.
Harvest Tyme Fall Festival
THROUGH OCT. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.
Halloween Costume Parade
OCT. 26, 1-2 p.m. 119th downtown Whiting. facebook.com/events/428156554725740/ A Halloween tradition for Region youngsters, the City of Whiting’s Costume Parade will start at 119th St and New York and proceed to the Whiting YMCA. Parade participants will receive goody bags.
Exhibits
Anatomy of Artists
THROUGH NOV. 3 Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, Noon- 9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach-based artist Richard Pociask, whose works have been shown throughout Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, called upon seven fellow artists to showcase their works, along with a sampling of his in “Anatomy.” The works in the exhibit include photography, paintings, sculptures and mixed media.
Greening of the Arts
THROUGH NOV. 22, Bernard Gallery, Calumet College Of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. Wolflakeinitiative.org. Marking its 14th run this year, “Greening of the Arts” is an exhibit created by the Region non-profit Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. This year’s exhibit features original works made up of recycled products or environmentally themed pieces.
Living Architecture
OCT. 30-JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
76th annual Salon Show
THROUGH NOV. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid- 40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is David Klamen, artist and Dean of the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest.
Into The Wild
THROUGH OCT. 31 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Depot Museum and Art Gallery, 525 Broadway, Beverly Shores. thedepotmag.org. Pastel artist and teacher Sue Gombus specializes in realistic portraits of African, Asian and North American wildlife. The pieces that make up “Wild” come from her trips abroad.
Weather Or Not?
THROUGH OCT. 27, Noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.879.4980. Southern Shore Art Association’s October exhibit is a look at original works by area artists showcasing how rain, snow, wind and sun impact our lives and serve as a worthy subject matter.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of works have inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
Communicating Doors
THROUGH OCT. 27, 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatniksonconkey.com. The present meets a recent past and also meets a distant past, in this thriller/comedy penned by acclaimed British playwright and author Sir Alan Ayackbourn.
The Toxic Avenger
THROUGH OCT. 26, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. and 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Chicago Street Theatre 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. The '80s b-movie favorite is transformed into a musical in Chicago Street Theatre’s annual Halloween-time production. Not for the squeamish or easily offended.
Elvis: My Way
OCT. 26, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. Reared in Louisiana, Brandon Bennett turned heads with his tribute to The King of Rock and Roll on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Ricki Lake Show” and has also performed onstage with past Presley accompanists such as D.J. Fontana and the Jordanaires. “My Way” is Bennett’s one-man tribute to Presley, which he has staged throughout the country.
Better Together
OCT. 25, 7:30 p.m. Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest. 708.481.8684, freedomhall.org. Park Forest’s Freedom Hall kicks off its 2019-2020 season with Better Together, a Chicago-based ensemble’s whose Freedom Hall performance is a tribute to late jazz/R&B vocal icon Al Jarreau.