All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Interwoven Expressions Exhibit and Sale

NOV. 12, Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, interwovenexpressions.com. The 37th annual Exhibit and Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Twenty four juried artists will display and sell wares from woven work, quilts and knitted items to home decor, holiday gifts and more. Admission and parking are free.

John Cain Holiday Reading

Nov. 15, Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. John Cain’s annual Holiday Reading is marking its 29th year. The theme for this year is the history of Christmas at the White House. Guests may have a complimentary glass of wine in the gallery starting at 11 a.m. while lunch takes place at noon. The reading follows. For reservations, visit southshoreartsonline.org. Reservations are required.

Duneland Weavers Guild Meeting

NOV. 12, Three Moons Fiberworks, 402 Broadway, Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will have its November meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. The program will be presented by Melvenea Hodges from South Bend. She will present “Frameloom Weaving Techniques in Folk Costumes from Around the World”. The public is invited to attend.

LAS VEGAS NITE

NOV. 5 at St. Joseph Gym, 440 Joliet Street, (Rt.30) Dyer. The Knights of Columbus, Dyer Council 8082 will have its Las Vegas Nite from 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Bet & win money with your favorite games at $1 minimums. Admission is $15 or $25 a couple and the evening includes food, desserts and beverages. Open to everyone 21 years and older. Call 219-718-3787.

Exhibits

We Are Us: The Human Condition

OPENING NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. “We Are Us” will have an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4. In the exhibit, guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

79th Annual Salon Show

THROUGH NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-’40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski.

Mi Familia

THROUGH NOV. 12, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit is a showcase of altars and artwork with Day of the Dead themes by Region-based artists.

Performances

The Lost Boy

Nov. 4-6, Beatniks on Conkey, Hammond, http://nietf.org/show/the-lost-boy/. HAST Theater of the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology will present this tale of the life of James M. Barrie, who was the creator of “Peter Pan.”

Chris Botti

NOV. 4, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Acclaimed trumpet player Chris Botti will take the stage at 9 Eastern.

Tyrese

Nov. 12, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The R&B singer brings An Intimate Evening with Tyrese to The Venue at 8 p.m.

Sex and the Windy City: An Unofficial Musical Parody

NOV 4, 11 AND 18, IO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury, Chicago. The musical parody will play at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11 and 8 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are $20. The show's popular characters are transported to the Windy City in this show. Visit ioimprov.com