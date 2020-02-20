FEB. 20, 7 p.m. Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Road, Valparaiso. 219.464.5276, http://valpo.edu/vuca. This year marks the sixth running of Valparaiso’s celebration of the classic crime film genre. Hosted by Region noir expert Peter Aglinskas, “D.O.A.,” the 1950 noir classic starring Edmond O’Brien and Pamela Britton, will be screened, with a discussion following the film. The series continues March 19 with 1954’s “Private Hell 36” and concludes April 16 with 1957’s “The Burglar.”

Exhibits

C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond

THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.

Calumet: The Land of Opportunity