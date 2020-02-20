Events
Snowshoe Hike
SATURDAYS THROUGH FEB. 29, 1-3 p.m. Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882, nps.gov/indu. Both fitness and nature buffs have an opportunity to make their way through trails and fields at the Indiana Dunes this winter. A ranger will host a brief program at the visitor center before guiding attendees through the woods. A regular hike will be held in the event Mother Nature does not cooperate.
Masquerade Ball and Mardi Gras Market
FEB. 22, 5-11 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.252.2386, https://facebook.com/events/628840007882652/ The spirit of New Orleans makes its way to the Region with this celebration, which is hosted by the Valparaiso-based Alley Kat’s Curiosity Shoppe. Revelers of all ages are encouraged to come in Masquerade ball-themed gowns, costumes and masks. Activities and offerings include a Mardi Gras market, tarot readings and a scavenger hunt.
Savor the South Shore
THROUGH MARCH 1. 219.989.7770, savorthesouthshore.com More than two dozen restaurants, covering a wide variety of cuisine from Hammond to Michigan City, are participating in and offering specially priced lunch and dinner specials in this celebration. Participants include Pikks Tavern in Valparaiso, Beverly Shores’ Goblin and the Grocer and Michigan City’s Leeds Public House.
Cabin Fever Hamfest 2020
FEB. 22, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.851.2133, http://lpcarc.org/ In multiple incarnations, the LaPorte County Amateur Radio Club has provided a place for nearly six decades for likeminded enthusiasts to come together and share in their love of the craft. Their Hamfest at LaPorte Civic Auditorium offers those curious about amateur radio clubs a chance to learn more. Food concessions and door prizes are also in the plans.
Buddy Bags Soup Cook-Off
FEB. 23, 5:45 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. 219.663.1515, fumccp.org. An annual tradition at First United Methodist Church, area soup and chili cooks of a variety of degrees will be serving up their homemade creations, with prizes awarded to the top three voted entrees. All proceeds from the cook-off will go to Buddy Bags, which feeds children in need at Crown Point elementary schools.
The Roaring Twenties in 2020
FEB. 22, 6-10 p.m. Lighthouse Restaurant, 7501 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake. https://www.macpto.com/ The Charleston and Lindy Hop, not Hip-Hop or Salsa, will be the craze for Cedar Lake’s Douglas MacArthur Elementary School’s fundraiser. Proceeds from the event, which will include, dinner, dancing, a cash bar and silent auction, will go towards playground equipment. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in 1920s attire.
Fish-On
FEB. 22-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23. Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.3300, https://portageinchamber.com/ Marking its fourth running this year, “Fish-On” is the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce’s yearly fishing and outdoor show. A variety of seminars are scheduled and a variety of fishing and outdoor industry vendors will set up shop.
Bill Johnson Black Film Festival
FEB. 21-22, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary. 219.985.8256, https://filmfreeway.com/BillJohnsonBlackFilmFestival This year marks the eighth annual Gary-based celebration of independent African American-created feature, documentary and short films. Along with the screenings, many of the films’ creators will be on hand to discuss their work.
Nocturnal Mammals
FEB. 22, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Humane Indiana Wildlife, 570 N. 450 E., Valparaiso. 219.299.8027, humaneindiana.org. Opossums and skunks are just two mammals whose lives are spent awake while most of us are asleep. Staff members of Humane Indiana Wildlife will discuss and provide chances to see some of the area’s nighttime creatures up close with this presentation.
Thursday Night Noir
FEB. 20, 7 p.m. Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Road, Valparaiso. 219.464.5276, http://valpo.edu/vuca. This year marks the sixth running of Valparaiso’s celebration of the classic crime film genre. Hosted by Region noir expert Peter Aglinskas, “D.O.A.,” the 1950 noir classic starring Edmond O’Brien and Pamela Britton, will be screened, with a discussion following the film. The series continues March 19 with 1954’s “Private Hell 36” and concludes April 16 with 1957’s “The Burglar.”
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
THROUGH JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/ “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit.
Local at LCA
THROUGH FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America
THROUGH MARCH 22. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The life and music of John Denver, who topped the charts in the '70s with country-pop smashes such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “Rocky Mountain High,” makes its Chicagoland premiere with Theatre at the Center’s first production of 2020. Post-show discussions with the cast are planned following the Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 performances.
Dar He: The Story of Emmitt Till
FEB. 24, 7:30 p.m. Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net. The murder and trial of the Chicago-reared teen, who was lynched in the Mississippi Delta in 1955, is the subject of actor and playwright Mike Wiley’s production.
Mary Page Marlowe
THROUGH FEB. 23, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W.202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Acclaimed Windy City-reared playwright and thesp Tracy Letts’ created “Marlowe,” which finds multiple actresses bringing the complex life of the title character to life. Due to adult language and situations, the play is not recommended for young or sensitive audience members.
Roger Hodgson
FEB. 22, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. With founding member Rick Davies set back with health issues, former front man and fellow co-founder Roger Hodgson’s current tour is likely the lone chance Supertramp fans will have to catch an incarnation of the band’s classic lineup onstage this year. The voice behind band staples “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger” and “Take the Long Way Home” parted ways with the band in the early '80s. His current tour will concentrate on the hits and their 1979 full-length smash “Breakfast in America” in particular.
Smooth Willie Fultz
FEB. 20, 6 p.m. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller Beach. 773.822.8086, millerbeeacharts.org. Reared in Chicago, jazz/R&B guitarist and songmith Fultz has shared the stage with icons such as Wes Montgomery, B.B. King, George Benson and the Isley Brothers. Fultz also graced small screen stages over the decades on shows such as Wolfman Jack’s “Midnight Special,” Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” and was also a regular performer on “Soul Train.” Fultz’ show is part of Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts’ monthly “Live on Lake Street” concert series.