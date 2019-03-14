events
Taste of the Region
MARCH 15, 7-11 p.m., Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. serviceleaguenwi.org. This red carpet, all-you-can-eat-and-drink culinary event will feature more than 30 Region restaurants whipping up samples of their culinary creations, live music and dancing, dozens of silent auction items and more to benefit the Service League of Northwest Indiana.
18th Annual Runnin' with the Irish 5K
MARCH 16, 8:30 a.m. kids' fun run, 9 a.m. 5K run/walk, Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. thtiming.com. This festive annual race offers a half-mile fun run for kids and a 5K run and non-competitive walk to benefit St. Patrick School in Chesterton.
Conway Observatory Open House—View the Beehive Cluster
MARCH 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Calumet Astronomy Center, 19100 Chase St., Lowell. 219.769.7275. casonline.org. Calumet Astronomical Society members will bring their telescopes to search the sky for the Beehive Cluster. The event is contingent upon clear weather and visitors should visit the website before coming.
Corkscrew and Brew
MARCH 16, noon-4 p.m., Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513. dunelandchamber.org. Duneland Chamber of Commerce will welcome spring with this fourth annual wine and beer festival, featuring local wineries and breweries, as well as music by Gerry Hundt Trio and food available for purchase.
Hessville St. Patrick's Day Parade
MARCH 16, 1 p.m., Orchard Drive & Kennedy Ave. to 161st Ave., Hammond. hc3hessville.org. The annual holiday parade hits the streets.
Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk
MARCH 16, 9 a.m., Crown Brewing, 211 S. East St., Crown Point. 219.663.4545. crownbrewing.com. This family/pet-friendly 5K fun run embarks from Crown Brewing and travels through historic downtown Crown Point. The race will benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Free beer or soda and breakfast buffet will be available to run participants.
We’ll Make a Deal: Towle Edition
MARCH 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780. towletheater.org. Featuring a game show hosted by the Towle Theater's own Jeff Casey, this fun interactive event will include samplings of food from local restaurants, beer and wine provided by 18th Street Brewery, a silent auction and a live auction. Proceeds will benefit the Towle Theater mission and programs.
Maple Syrup Time at Deep River County Park
MARCH 16-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Deep River County Park Wood's Historic Grist Mill area, 9410 Old Lincoln Hwy., Hobart. 219.769.7275. lakecountyparks.com. Visitors can learn how to tap maple trees, see sap being made into syrup in the sugar shack and over an open fire by voyageur-era volunteers, enjoy a taste of the syrup, learn a little history and more.
St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One Miler
MARCH 17, 6:45 p.m., First United Methodist Hall, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. This timed one-mile run/walk takes place on Crown Point’s St. Patrick’s Day parade route just before parade begins. Prizes will be awarded for the runners with the best costume/most spirit, as well as to top finisher.
#WomensVoices: A Celebration of Women's History Month
MARCH 19-21, Purdue University Northwest, 2200 169th St., CIVS Immersive, Theaters Powers 123, Hammond. 219.989.2272. pnw.edu/womensvoices. Purdue University Northwest College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences will host this three-day festival exploring political movements and personal perspectives central to females’ experiences in the 20th and 21st centuries.
exhibits
BLOW-OUT—FULL FORCE
THROUGH MARCH 31, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Explosive energy dominates the work of Sarah Krepp who locates a powerful gesture in found materials, in blown-out shredded tires gathered from highway debris.
Old, New and Renewed
THROUGH MARCH 31, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.871.1590. southernshoreartassociation.com. Life goes in cycles. What was old becomes new again and what is new becomes old. Modern styles come and go while newer styles take center stage and the old becomes collectible. Meanwhile, some people are given emeritus status and become sages and mentors. Exhibited work will depict one or more of these stages—a grandparent with a baby, antique or resale shops, plants, pets, furniture or clothing.
Artist's Narrative
THROUGH APRIL 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com. The Area Artists Association of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts will display a collection of narrative works that bespeak their diverse membership. Most works are visual and some tactile. Other works will connote human emotion directly and some subtly. Visitors to the exhibit can expect to see experimentation and find awe in a least one narrative.
Haunts
THROUGH APRIL 21, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. Curated by John Cain, this exhibit will feature the work of guerilla photographers who have been lured to Gary and other cities to capture the haunting beauty of architectural ruins on the verge of being repurposed as gardens and other public spaces.
Michigan City Area Schools Student Art Exhibit
THROUGH APRIl 21, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Crafted in the art rooms of Michigan City’s public elementary schools, this exhibit features paint, clay, chalk pastels, and sculpture.
Kasia Szczesniewski—Beyond the White Gardens
THROUGH APRIL 27, South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.0200. southshoreartsonline.org. This exhibit of works of acrylic on paper by artist Kasia Szczesniewski goes beyond visible organic forms to the world of invisible energies influencing our lives, with the garden representing the surrounding world.
Nature vs Everything
THROUGH JUNE 8, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Closely investigating the building, blooming and burning of the natural and man-made world, this exhibit features the works of nine artists exploring humanity's relationship with nature. Each encounter with the art asks viewers to reflect on their interaction with the natural world while questioning their scale, significance and impact.
Polaroids by Julie Schwarz
MARCH 15-APRIL 7, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086. millerbeacharts.org. While Polaroid cameras and film are famous for getting “instant” results, Julie Schwarz’ manipulated photos are anything but. The artist takes multiple pictures of an object, usually with black and white film, then trims off the borders and puzzles them back together to create a collage. She also hand-alters Polaroids, “smushing” the emulsion around by hand with a variety of tools.
performance
Bedtime Stories
THROUGH MARCH 17, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636. chicagostreet.org. It's Dad's turn to tell his three rambunctious kids their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative: a prince with a snoring problem spices up "The Princess and The Pea," "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" cries dinosaur instead and Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw.
Million Dollar Quartet
THROUGH MARCH 31, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. theatreatthecenter.com. This musical invites audiences into the Sun Records recording studio in Memphis for the true story of one unforgettable night of music on Dec. 4, 1956. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins bring down the house with hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Walk the Line.”
The Monkees
MARCH 15, 9 p.m., Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich. 866.494.6371. fourwindscasino.com. The American rock and pop band will perform with original members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith.
Thunder From Down Under
MARCH 15-16, 8 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. The boys from Australia return to the Region for two shows.
Memphis the Musical
MARCH 15-16, 22-24, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, Merrillville High School Reinhart Auditorium, 276 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. 219.650.5307 ext.7012 or 219.413.1213. ticketor.com/mhschoir. With a soulful score and vibrant dance numbers, this Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical is inspired by actual events in the 1950s South, the story of a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break. The two fall in love but must contend with social barriers, a prejudiced mother and an overprotective brother.
All My Sons
MARCH 15-17, 21-24, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875. 4thstreetncca.com. A local business man Joe Keller goes free while his business partner Steve Deever is sent to prison for their company's defective parts, which caused the deaths of many men. A son returns from war to find his father in prison, Chris Keller and Ann Deever fall in love, and a guilty father must defend his decisions. Arthur Miller's post-World War II family drama centers on deceit, greed, love and loss.
True West
MARCH 16, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show, Great Oaks, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888. lctg.org. Arguing over writing a screenplay, two brothers wrestle with issues and each other.
War & Average White Band
MARCH 16, 8 p.m., Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463. caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Representing the best of the '70s, WAR and Average White Band will perform.