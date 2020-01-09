Events
Art in the National Park
JAN. 11, 2 p.m., Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 State Road 49, Portage. 219.395.1882, indianadunes.com. The Jan. 11 “Art in the National Park” is one of five events Indiana Dunes has scheduled for 2020. Area artists who look to the Dunes as source material for their works will show attendees how they go about creating their paintings and drawings. Art in the National Park” is also scheduled at Indiana Dunes Visitor Center Feb. 8, March 14, April 11 and May 9.
Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake
JAN. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Environmental Education Center, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond, and William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center, Ave. O and 126th Pl., Chicago. 219.933.7149, wolflakeinitiative.org. The Region-based non-profit Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is celebrating the 19th running if its Winter Wonderland festival this year. Lecturers on regional history, science and archeology are scheduled along with ice skating. The morning events will be held at Hammond’s Environmental Education Center and the afternoon events are scheduled at William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center.
PAWS Winter Book Sale
JAN. 15-18, Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 17-18. PAWS Resale and Consignment Shoppe, 8149 Kennedy Ave., Highland. 219.838.7297, humaneindiana.org. Humane Indiana’s book sale will give winter readers young and old plenty to choose from and get through the cold winter months over the course of the four-day event. Proceeds from the sale will go to Humane Indiana.
Tidings and Tinsel
JAN. 11, 6-10 p.m., Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.3300, business.portageinchamber.com. To kick off 2020, the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and the Portage YWCA is hosting a soiree for area businesses, individuals and organizations. The festivities include an appetizer buffet, a DJ for dancing and a variety of gaming and entertainment opportunities. Attendees must be 16 years of age and older. Festive attire is suggested.
Northwest Indiana Bridal Expo 2020
JAN. 12, Noon-4 p.m., Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 574.234.1061, nwibridalexpo.com. More than 140 booths will be set up at Porter County Expo Center by wedding specialists from and beyond the Region offering everything a bride could want for her wedding. The bridal expo has been a popular area tradition for soon-to-be brides and their loved ones in the Region for more than a decade. Attendees are encouraged to register online to secure free admission for the bride and her party.
Mycology 101 Workshop
JAN. 13, 1-4 p.m., Dunes Learning Center, 700 Howe Road, Chesterton. 219.395.9555, deneslearningcenter.org. The wide world of fungi in the Region will be explored up close at Dunes Learning Center’s first workshop of the new year. The workshop will be hosted by Peter Avis, a biology professor and department chair at Indiana University Northwest, and will include a hike and fungi viewing through a microscope.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing. Exhibit curators Daniel Kraft and Jim Ross will host a gallery talk at Brauer at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Small Gifts
THROUGH JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two dimensional and three dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The wintry-themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
JAN. 15-MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit. Kim will participate in an artist’s talk at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Beyond Pedagogy
THROUGH JAN. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and by appointment. Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/christopher-art-gallery/index.aspx. More than a dozen Illinois college faculty members are showcasing their works in this juried exhibit. An artists’ reception is scheduled for 11:30-a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 15.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
The Bullying Collection
JAN. 17-19, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. LaPorte Little Theatre Club kicks off 2020 with a series of 10 minute plays that take looks into bullying and the effects, both long and short term, it leaves on everyone involved.
A Night at the Opera
Jan. 18-19, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19, Footlight Theater, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. More than a half dozen area vocalists from Michigan City’s Monday Musicale ensemble are scheduled to perform a variety of works from acclaimed operas and musicals such as “Madame Butterfly,” “Don Giovanni,” “Rent” and “Love Never Dies.” Proceeds from the concert will go towards musical scholarships for both Footlight Players and Monday Musicale. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
Beatniks 12th Anniversary Show
JAN. 18, 8 p.m., Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatniksonconkey.com> For a dozen years, Beatniks on Conkey has brought its share of comedies, drama and music to their stage and has also provided a venue for other area organizations and individuals to showcase their talents. Their anniversary show will celebrate the last 12 years as well as provide a look at what Beatniks has in store for audiences in 2020.
Charlie Wilson
JAN. 16-17 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. R&B pioneer Charlie Wilson’s career now spans six calendar decades, having sent the masses to the dance floor fronting the Gap Band in the '70s and '80s and stepping out on his own from the '90s on. Wilson was nominated for 10 Grammy Awards in the '10s and has been a go-to, in the studio and onstage, to everyone from Snoop Dogg to Bruno Mars.
America
JAN. 18, 8 p.m., 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Fifty years ago this year, Gerry Beckley, Dan Peek and Dewey Bunnell joined forces for what became America. All these decades later, America penned-and performed songs such as “A Horse with No Name,” “Tin Man” and “Ventura Highway” remain on heavy rotation on both classic rock and soft rock radio stations nationwide. Beckley and Bunnell continue to bring America to audiences worldwide and will anchor the lineup at Four Winds.
Winter Comedy Festival
JAN. 25, 8 p.m., Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net. Prince T-Dub, J. Bell and Levi Dha Komedian, who are blazing trails on the comedy circuit and have shared stages opening shows the likes of Mo’Nique and B. Cole, headline in their own right at Governors State University’s Winter Comedy Festival. This show is recommended for adult audiences.
The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
JAN. 18, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. A trio of nationally celebrated Elvis Presley tribute performers - Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter – make their way to The Venue to celebrate the month that would have seen the “King of Rock and Roll” turn 85. The performers will be backed by three ensembles capturing various stages of Presley’s two decade-plus reign.