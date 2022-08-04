Events

Lake County Fair

AUG. 5-14, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.663.3617, lake-county-fair.com/. A Region institution for 170 years, the Lake County Fair is a go-to for festivalgoers of all ages from and beyond the Region. 4-H contests kick the daily festivities off with the carnival rides and games starting at noon. Truck and auto shows are scheduled each day of the fair at their Grandstand Stage, and regional favorites such as Blue Holler Band, Rusty Nail Crossing and Plum Creek are scheduled to perform.

Family Fun Fest

AUG. 5-6, 5-11 p.m. St. Michael Parish, 1 E. Wilhelm, Schererville. 219.322.4505, stmichaelparish.life. Food, games, a beer garden and performances by local music acts are scheduled for St. Michael Parish annual summer shindig. A car show, which starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 2, is also on tap.

Festa Italiana 2022

AUG. 5-7, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 5, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 6, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 7. Villa Cesare Events and Banquets, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville. 219.322.3011, villacesare.com. Schererville’s Villa Cesare Events and Banquets is bringing the food, culture and sounds of Italy to the Region with its family-geared Festa Italiana. Highlights of the festival include classes on making pasta from scratch, a bocce ball tournament, and spaghetti eating and grape stomping contests.

Crown Point Farmers Market

AUG. 6, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

Touch of Dutch Festival

AUG. 13. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Spencer Park, 112 Carnation St. SE, DeMotte. 219.987.1500, demottechamber.org. Highlights of DeMotte’s summer event includes a pet parade, the “Touch of Dutch Parade,” a performance by DeMotte-reared comedian and “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist Ryan Niemiller and fireworks at dusk are just some of the scheduled events.

Valpo Corn Roast Fest

AUG. 6, 5-10 p.m., Central Park Plaza, Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Celebrating its fourth running this year, the Valpo Corn Roast Fest is a fundraiser sponsored by the Valparaiso Kiwanis Club. Food, drink and performances by country hitmaker Elvie Shane and Region favorites Highway Band are scheduled.

Summer Market on the Lake

AUG. 4, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Chesterton Art Fair

AUG. 6-7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug.7. Dogwood Park, 23rd St. and 1100 N. Chesterton. 219.426.4711, chestertonart.org. This year marks the 62nd running of Chesterton Art Center’s Art Fair, which is traditionally held the first weekend in August. More than five dozen artists will set up shop showcasing and selling their original works. Artist demonstrations and live music is also scheduled for this year’s fair. Children under 12 years of age are admitted for free and a booth specifically for youngsters will be set up.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Local Visions

AUG. 5-SEPT. 2, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s August exhibit is a collection of original photographs from Region-based artists Raymar Brunson and Terra Cooks. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and an artist talk is scheduled at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts Aug. 26.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled South Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono are featured in “Nature.”

Roots

THROUGH AUG. 13, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features original works by artists exploring and celebrating their ethnic backgrounds.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists. A reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 13.

Performances

Sylvia

AUG. 4-6, 2 p.m. Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s final show of 2022 is this comedy about a middle aged couple whose relationship is put to the test when they take in a stray dog.

Julius Caesar

AUG. 5-7, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Ogden Parks Gazebo, 451 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Founder’s Square Amphitheatre, 6301 South Founders Square, Portage, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Twin Oaks Park, 3098 N. Lake Park Ave., New Chicago. http://www.garyshakesco.org. Gary Shakespeare Theatre’s 2022 production is the Bard’s beloved drama, which chronicles the internal and external struggles of its titular character. The production will also be staged at Gary’s Nelson Algren Soundstage Aug. 13 and concludes Aug. 14 at Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve Amphitheatre in Chesterton.

Gilligan’s Island, The Musical

AUG. 5-21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. Just sit right back within the confines of Michigan City’s Footlight Theatre and you’ll hear a tale of a fateful but funny trip. All the favorites – Gilligan, the Skipper, the Millionaire and his wife, the professor and Mary Ann – show up with a dozen and a half original songs.

Leading Ladies

AUG. 5-14, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 11-13, 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14, Drama Group Milord Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Drama Group’s final production of their 90th season is their production of this slapstick comedy, where a pair of down and out actors’ scheme to get rich backfires.

Quartet

AUG. 12-21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 and 19-20, 2 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.654.8479, seedlingstheatreco.org, http://beatniksonconkey.com/. The Region-based Seedlings Theatre Company returns to Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey for this comedy, which finds four retired opera singers dealing with no small amount of behind the scenes drama in their attempt to stage an annual concert.

Happy Together Tour 2022

AUG. 12, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan’s career trajectory is one of the most interesting in the rock era strata. In the '60s, they fronted The Turtles, whose '60s reign included classics such as “Happy Together,” “Elenore,” “You Showed Me” and a rowdy cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me, Babe.” Come the '70s, Volman and Kaylan were Frank Zappa’s partners in crime: under the pseudonym Flo and Eddie, the pair were lyrical and performing foils to Zappa during what is considered a peak era in the late composer and performer’s career. Back to fronting the Turtles, Volman and Kaylan will be joined onstage by fellow '60s hitmakers The Association, the Cowsills, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap and the Chicago-founded Buckinghams.

South Shore Summer Music Festival

AUG. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Central Park, intersection of Pine and Broad Streets, Griffith. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.836.0525, nisorchestra.org. Kirk Muspratt and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra conclude its 2022 summer concert season with this pair of free concerts.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

AUG. 13, 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Reared in San Diego, Gabriel “Fluffy’ Iglesias has been a stage and screen favorite for more than two decades. His cable and streaming standup specials, most notably 2009’s “I’m Not Fat … I’m Fluffy,” remain hits with comedy audiences. Iglesias has also lent his vocal talents to animated and family-friendly hits such as “Coco,” “Show Dogs” and, most recently, last year’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Trevor Noah

AUG. 13, 7 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Trevor Noah had less than a year under his belt as a “Daily Show” correspondent when he was chosen to helm the anchor desk from Jon Stewart in 2015. As expected, Noah was met with no small amount of criticism in his new role in the early days as “Daily Show” anchor, but Noah proved his skeptics wrong: by 2018, he was listed amongst Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World.” This year has also seen Noah hosting both the Grammy Awards and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.