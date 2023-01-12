All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Random Acts of Creativity

THROUGH JAN. 14, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, Miller. The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will present the show through Jan. 14. The exhibit includes paintings, sculpture, installations, video and more by Daneiya Bonner, Catisha Toney, James Ford, Ed Abromaitis, Lillian Martinez, Jennifer No, Greg O’Drobinak, Deb Weiss, Jamika Smith, Mariah Smith and Rodney Brown.

Markovitz Appearance

JAN. 15, South Shore Arts at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. South Shore Line poster artist Mitch Markovitz will make an appearance from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15. He'll sign posters, which can be purchased in the center's gift shop. Visit southshoreartsonline.org.

Sense & Sensibility

JAN. 20-MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, will feature the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue "Slang" Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla. An Artist Reception ill be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26. A panel discussion will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

Duneland Weavers Meeting

JAN. 14, Three Moons Fiberworks, 402 Broadway, Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 14. The program will be given by Renee Tripp, owner of Gold Medallion Ranch Suri Alpacas and the topic will be twined rugs. Renee will demonstrate how to weave a twined rug on a frame loom. The general public is invited to attend.

Miller Beach Art & Creative District Activities

THROUGHOUT JANUARY, The free 16th annual MLK Jr. Day Community Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 and will feature workshops, community projects and information on the contributions of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Community members will give presentations as well. The Miller Garden Club will present its Winter Film Series at the Gardner Center at 1 p.m. Jan. 22. “The Gardner" will be shown. Admission is $5. Visit millerbeacharts.org

Performances

Late Nite Catechism

JAN. 29, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The 30th anniversary of "Late Nite Catechism" will be featured at 3 p.m. Jan. 29. A pre-show dinner option will be held in the CVPA ballroom prior to the event.Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with dinner at 1 p.m.

Ice Cube

JAN. 28, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Rapper and actor Ice Cube will take the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.

Valentine's Brass Quintet

FEB. 5, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Musicians from Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Seating is general admission.