Events
Snowshoe Hike
SATURDAYS THROUGH FEB. 29, 1-3 p.m. Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882, nps.gov/indu. Both fitness and nature buffs have an opportunity to make their way through trails and fields at the Indiana Dunes this winter. A ranger will host a brief program at the visitor center before guiding attendees through the woods. A regular hike will be held in the event Mother Nature does not cooperate.
YBash 2020
FEB. 1, 7 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185, ext #223, valpoymca.org. “YBash” is the annual fundraiser for Valparaiso Family YMCA. Plenty of activities, food, and a silent auction are just some of the events planned for this year’s festivities.
Cabin Fever After Party
JAN. 31, 8-11 p.m., LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Road, LaPorte. https://facebook.com/LPEducationalDevelopmentFoundation/ The LaPorte Educational Development Foundation is inviting party goers 21 and older to LaPorte Civic Auditorium following the LaPorte High School’s varsity basketball game for an evening of merriment and to honor this year’s newest Norman J. Hubner Hall Of Fame members. Individual and eight seat table reservations are available.
Fire & Ice Dance
FEB.1 and FEB. 8, 6-9 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.655.5530. Fathers have a chance to take their daughters out for dinner, dessert, dancing and games with these dances at Schererville Community Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and every child must be accompanied by a ticket-purchasing adult. Mothers and sons will have a night out of their own at Schererville Community Center Feb. 7.
Winter Hike
FEB. 2, 1-2:30 p.m. Gabis Arboretum, 450 W. 100 N. Valparaiso. 219.462.0025, pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum. Explore the scenic landscapes in your backyard with this hike, which will be led by a Gabis Arboretum naturalist. The 90-minute hike will conclude at its Railway Depot with hot chocolate. The hike is free with no registration required.
2020 Winter Wonderland Dinner and Dance
FEB. 1, 6:30-11;59 p.m. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 77th Ave., Schererville. 219.322.6165, https://facebook.com/stgeorgenwindiana/?eid=ARAl2v8hpMSztivMRinAbfJ0VqBE1NQelJY678KT5mNOCegdENV99YUa5nQ9sWG32KaLMztfT710bnSx Take a night off of the winter doldrums with St. George Greek Orthodox Church winter celebration, which will include a Greek chicken dinner, dessert, and live music from local favorites Together. Children 12 years old and younger not admitted.
CSRI Festival
FEB. 2, 1-3 p.m. Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 219.838.0114, highlandparks.org. Lake County Parks and Recreation Department’s Cooperative Special Recreation Initiative is offering people with special needs a variety of carnival games and activities, including a bounce house, face painting and wellness booths, at their festival at Lincoln Community Center.
Cabin Fever Festival/Groundhog Day
FEB. 1, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Indiana Dunes Visitor Center 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter, and Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St., Miller. 219.395.1882, http://indianadunes.com/ Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his winter rest on Feb. 2, but Indiana Dunes Visitor Center and Paul H. Douglas Center are readying his emergence, along with a break from the winter doldrums, with a bevy of fun and games with their festival. Attendees can explore the great outdoors with hiking and skiing or stay inside with games, movies and music.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
JAN. 31-JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/ “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit.
Local at LCA
THROUGH FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time
THROUGH FEB. 8, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre's first production for the calendar year is a family affair. "Incident" is the tale of 15-year-old Christopher, who is determined to find out how his neighbor's dog, Wellington, met his tragic fate.
Chapter Two
FEB. 7-16, 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.org. For their first production of 2020, Hammond Community Theatre brings Neil Simon’s funny, yet heartfelt, Tony Award-winning tale of widowed writer George Schneider and his burgeoning relationship with soap opera star Jennie Malone to the stage.
Tiffany Haddish
FEB. 1, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr.ive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Comedian Tiffany Haddish breakthrough in the hit 2017 big screen comedy "Girls Trip" and on the current small screen favorite "The Last O.G." was the result of more than a decade of hard work on comedy stages throughout the country and no small amount of film and television bit parts and guest appearances. Last year she paid it forward with "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready," which features a half dozen of her favorite stand-up comics.
Hed PE
FEB. 5, 6 p.m., Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, https://www.facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre. Hailing from Huntington Beach, CA, the same town that the varied likes of veteran popsmith Paul Williams, Dean Torrence, one half of the '60s surf duo Jan and Dean, and late Stone Temple Pilot Scott Weiland called home, Hed PE’s fusion of rap, rock and reggae has kept them in regular rotation with those in the know for more than a quarter century now. Last year saw the release of their 11th full-length set, “Stampede.”
Saliva
FEB. 6, 8 p.m. The Room, 8355 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. 219.838.5909, https://www.facebook.com/theroomvenue/?eid=ARDsGjqBxyCKd0RXBLCkkCTuWO0SggQ6jkRivKakts4dJUuDdp_yQGHrW_A8073fb2oa4v0vdvdYmMyz Tennessee-founded hard rockers Saliva were early and mid '00’s radio mainstays with hits such as “Always,” “Your Disease,” “Survival of the Sickest” and “Ladies and Gentlemen.” In the fall of 2018, the band released its 11th full-length original set, “Ten Lives.”