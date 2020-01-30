Chapter Two

FEB. 7-16, 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.org. For their first production of 2020, Hammond Community Theatre brings Neil Simon’s funny, yet heartfelt, Tony Award-winning tale of widowed writer George Schneider and his burgeoning relationship with soap opera star Jennie Malone to the stage.

Tiffany Haddish

FEB. 1, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr.ive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Comedian Tiffany Haddish breakthrough in the hit 2017 big screen comedy "Girls Trip" and on the current small screen favorite "The Last O.G." was the result of more than a decade of hard work on comedy stages throughout the country and no small amount of film and television bit parts and guest appearances. Last year she paid it forward with "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready," which features a half dozen of her favorite stand-up comics.

Hed PE