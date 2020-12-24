Art by Jamie McNeill

THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.

South Shore Arts Salon Show

THROUGH JAN. 14, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event for both artists and art lovers in and beyond the Region since the mid '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Lauren M. Pacheco, an artist in her own right who serves as the director of arts programming and engagement for Indiana University Northwest’s School of Arts. The awards ceremony, which was held virtually Dec. 11, has posted online at southshoreartsonline.org/awards-ceremony.

“A Christmas Story” Comes Home