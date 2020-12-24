All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Events
Comedy Night at the CVPA
DEC. 27, 6:30 p.m., Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1930, cvpa.org. Mike Toomey, seen five days a week during the late hours of WGN TV’s morning news as its announcer and comic relief, is headlining Center for Visual and Performing Arts final dinner and comedy night of the year. In addition to his WGN duties, Toomey is a near four-decades stand-up veteran, performing on stages throughout the country. Region-based comedian, lecturer and speaking coach Jeannie Rapstad is scheduled to kick off the festivities. Dinner will be served an hour before the performances, masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in force.
Winter Lights Drive-Through
THROUGH DEC. 31, 4:30-10:30 p.m., Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Rd., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Porter County Parks and Recreation department’s annual Sunset Hill Winter Lights Festival is taking a pause this year as a result of the pandemic, but their yearly holiday drive through festival of lights through Sunset Hill County Park will proceed as scheduled. A Christmastime tradition for families in and beyond the Region.
Full Moon Stroll
DEC. 29, 5.-6:15 p.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. lakecountyparks.com. Lake County Parks and Recreation’s final hike for 2020 is through Hammond’s Gibson Woods at the peak of the final full moon of the year. Pre-registration for the hike is required.
New Year’s Eve at CVPA
DEC. 31, 4 and 8 p.m. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1930, cvpa.org. Vocalist Jim Bulanda will bring the Rat Pack days of the '50s and '60s to the present day for Center for Visual and Performing Arts’ end of year celebration. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. for the early show and 9 p.m. for the late show, with Bulanda’s showcase following 90 minutes later. Masks will be required for the New Year’s Eve celebrations and social distancing guidelines will be in force.
Exhibits
Fake Real
THROUGH JAN. 9, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. “Fake Real” consists of original works by a handful of Chicago-based artists. The theme of the show is the current debate over what is the truth and what is fiction and what information should and should not be believed.
Art by Jamie McNeill
THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.
South Shore Arts Salon Show
THROUGH JAN. 14, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event for both artists and art lovers in and beyond the Region since the mid '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Lauren M. Pacheco, an artist in her own right who serves as the director of arts programming and engagement for Indiana University Northwest’s School of Arts. The awards ceremony, which was held virtually Dec. 11, has posted online at southshoreartsonline.org/awards-ceremony.
“A Christmas Story” Comes Home
THROUGH JAN. 3, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com. The exhibit is in honor of author Jean Shepard’s beloved Christmas tale “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” and the classic early '80s holiday comedy it spawned, “A Christmas Story,” which is set in the Region. Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film. Indiana Welcome Center is putting into place a variety of safety protocols for this year’s celebration of Ralphie and family: masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in force.
Growl, Howl, Moo, Baa, Roar
THROUGH JAN. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Tall Grass Arts Association, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. Tall Grass Arts Association’s final exhibit of 2020 features original works by 60 artists depicting the animal world. Consisting of two- and three-dimensional works and covering a wide range of styles, “Growl” showcases both wildlife from around the world to pets on the home front. The artists will provide additional works during the second half of the show to coincide with Tall Grass’ holiday sale.
Celebrating Women and Photography
THROUGH JAN. 7, Lilian Fendig Gallery, Carnegie Center, 301 N. Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer, IN 47978. 219.866.5278, prairieartcouncil.net. Prairie Arts Council’s final exhibit for 2020 takes its inspiration from the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote and is told through photographs. This is a juried exhibit, with works and awards selected by Region-based retired professional photographer Brienne Hooker. Due to the pandemic, an appointment must be made 24 hours in advance to view the works by emailing the gallery at pacrensselaer@gmail.com
Duneland Photography Club Member Show
THROUGH JAN. 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St. Chesterton facebook.com/dunelandphotoclub/ For a decade now, the Duneland Photography Club, collectively, in pairs or trios and individually, has shown its works at a myriad of venues throughout the Region. The club also extends its knowledge, skill and artistry to aspiring photographers interested in honing their craft through classes and open houses conducted throughout the year.