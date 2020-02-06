FED: Food Expo and Discussion

FEB. 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road, Hobart. 219.947.4477, nwifoodcouncil.org. Whether food is your vocation or hobby, there’s something for everyone at NWI Food Council’s 2020 FED: Food Expo and Discussion. Now in its fourth year, a variety of workshops, addressing topics such as indigenous perspectives on food, composting and medicine and the basic of small ruminants, are scheduled for the day-long event. A lunch is scheduled and a myriad of Region-based food-oriented businesses and organizations will be on hand. Online registration is encouraged.

Fire & Ice Dance

FEB. 8, 6-- 9 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.655.5530. Fathers have a chance to take their daughters out for dinner, dessert, dancing and games with these dances at Schererville Community Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and every child must be accompanied by a ticket-purchasing adult. Mothers and sons will have a night out of their own at Schererville Community Center Feb. 7.

Valparaiso Winter Market