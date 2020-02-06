Events
Snowshoe Hike
SATURDAYS THROUGH FEB. 29, 1-3 p.m. Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882, nps.gov/indu. Both fitness and nature buffs have an opportunity to make their way through trails and fields at the Indiana Dunes this winter. A ranger will host a brief program at the visitor center before guiding attendees through the woods. A regular hike will be held in the event Mother Nature does not cooperate.
Nocturnal Mammals
FEB. 8, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.299.8027, humaneindiana.org. Opossums and skunks are just two mammals whose lives are spent while most of us are asleep. Staff members of Humane Indiana Wildlife will discuss and provide chances to see some of the area’s nighttime creatures up close with this presentation. Another “Nocturnal Animals” presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at their Valparaiso Shelter.
Fly Your Sweetie to the Moon
FEB. 8, 5-7 p.m. Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250, https://clcnwi.com/ Hammond’s Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana is kicking off Valentines Day celebrations early for couples 21 and older with a date night. Refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and laser light show are scheduled. Proceeds from this event will go to Challenger Learning Center’s programs.
FED: Food Expo and Discussion
FEB. 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road, Hobart. 219.947.4477, nwifoodcouncil.org. Whether food is your vocation or hobby, there’s something for everyone at NWI Food Council’s 2020 FED: Food Expo and Discussion. Now in its fourth year, a variety of workshops, addressing topics such as indigenous perspectives on food, composting and medicine and the basic of small ruminants, are scheduled for the day-long event. A lunch is scheduled and a myriad of Region-based food-oriented businesses and organizations will be on hand. Online registration is encouraged.
Fire & Ice Dance
FEB. 8, 6-- 9 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.655.5530. Fathers have a chance to take their daughters out for dinner, dessert, dancing and games with these dances at Schererville Community Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and every child must be accompanied by a ticket-purchasing adult. Mothers and sons will have a night out of their own at Schererville Community Center Feb. 7.
Valparaiso Winter Market
FEB. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Valparaiso Armory, 1502 Linwood Ave., Valparaiso. 219.464.8332, https://facebook.com/events/434528553932315/ A not-so-small handful of specialty vendors, both from and beyond the Region and offering everything from clothing and books to jewelry and art, will be scheduled to set up shop at Valparaiso Armory for their February winter market.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon -5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
THROUGH JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/ “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit.
Local at LCA
THROUGH FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition
FEB. 14-APRIL 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. South Shore Arts’ presentation of the nationally touring “Memorial” is the second of two shows at South Shore Arts celebrating the life and art of the beloved author and illustrator of more than four dozen books, most notably the timeless tome “Where The Wild Things Are.” Several events are planned at South Shore Arts in conjunction with the exhibit, including a Family Arts Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time
THROUGH FEB. 8, 8 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre's first production for the calendar year is a family affair. "Incident" is the tale of 15-year-old Christopher, who is determined to find out how his neighbor's dog, Wellington, met his tragic fate.
Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America
FEB. 13 – MARCH 22. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The life and music of John Denver, who topped the charts in the '70s with country-pop smashes such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a County Boy” and “Rocky Mountain High,” makes its Chicagoland premiere with Theatre at the Center’s first production of 2020. Post-show discussions with the cast are planned following the Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 performances.
Chapter Two
FEB. 7-16, 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.org. For its first production of 2020, Hammond Community Theatre brings Neil Simon’s funny, yet heartfelt, Tony Award winning tale of widowed writer George Schneider and his burgeoning relationship with soap opera star Jennie Malone to the stage.
Saliva
FEB. 6, 8 p.m. The Room, 8355 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. 219.838.5909, https://www.facebook.com/theroomvenue/?eid=ARDsGjqBxyCKd0RXBLCkkCTuWO0SggQ6jkRivKakts4dJUuDdp_yQGHrW_A8073fb2oa4v0vdvdYmMyz Tennessee-founded hard rockers Saliva were early and mid '00’s radio mainstays with hits such as “Always,” “Your Disease,” “Survival of the Sickest” and “Ladies and Gentlemen.” In the fall of 2018, the band released its 11th full-length original set, “Ten Lives.”
A Salute to Muddy Waters
FEB. 10, 6:30 p.m., Hammond Public Library, 564 State St., Hammond. 219.931.5100, http://hammond.lib.in.us/. Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield, the son of blues pioneer Muddy Waters, will bring the past and present of the classic American music genre for an intimate performance at Hammond Public Library. Joined by his band, The Mannish Boyz, Morganfield will bring selections from his father’s groundbreaking catalog to life as well as perform originals, indicating where the blues is heading in the '20s. While the performance is free, RSVPs are strongly recommended.
Riff Raff
FEB. 8, 9 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, www.facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre/?eid=ARBK-ufFi0RhWZ7KUd6hv7KIN29ebBeDYFAJwChNDQ_F0YxkiSnC868vX3tjp_y1FR-Qk7Ljp2y_x6Em. Houston-reared rapper Riff Raff first made his mark on the pop culture landscape in the early '10s as one-third of Three Loco. He stepped out on his own in 2014 with the full-length “Neon Icon” and has continued to record at a steady clip: his fourth collection, “Cranberry Vampire,” came out in October.