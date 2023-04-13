All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

THROUGH APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work stars in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. Call 219-885-9114.

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Fiber Art

THROUGH APRIL 28, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. Fourth St., Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will present Fiber Art '23 through April 28. Featured will be handwoven and knitted items, shawls, scarves and more.

Author talks

APRIL 14, 16 and 18, THROUGHOUT THE REGION. "Secret Northwest Indiana" author Joseph S. Pete will give talks to the Wheatfield Public Library, Calumet City Historical Society and South Holland Historical Society about his new book, which explores the Indiana Dunes National Park, shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarines and more Calumet Region history. Pete will give talks at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Wheatfield Public Library at 350 S. Bierma St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the Calumet City Historical Society at 760 Wentworth Ave. in Calumet City and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Heritage House at 443 E. 157th St. in South Holland.

Performances

Dane Cook

APRIL 22, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Comedian/actor Dane Cook presents The Perfectly Shattered Tour at The Venue on April 22 at 8 p.m.

Tesla

APRIL 21, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Heavy metal/Rock band Tesla performs at 9 p.m. Eastern April 21 at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Smokey Robinson

APRIL 28, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Music legend Smokey Robinson will bring his "Music and Memories" show to Hard Rock Live on April 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets for the following concerts scheduled for Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 14. Concerts going on sale are W.A.S.P. performing Aug. 20; Dreamsonic performing July 7; Incognito performing June 3 and Halsey performing June 30. Visit ticketmaster.com and hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.