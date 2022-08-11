All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Lake County Fair

THROUGH AUG. 14, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St, Crown Point. 219.663.3617, lake-county-fair.com/. A Region institution for 170 years, the Lake County Fair is a go-to for festivalgoers of all ages from and beyond the Region. 4-H contests kick the daily festivities off with the carnival rides and games starting at noon. Truck and auto shows are scheduled each day of the fair at their Grandstand Stage, and regional favorites such as Blue Holler Band, Rusty Nail Crossing and Plum Creek, are scheduled to perform.

Hobart Lakefront Festival

AUG. 18-21, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 18-19, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Aug. 21. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.2489, cityofhobart.org. A Hobart city tradition since 1993, the annual Lakefront Festival features plenty of rides and games for the kids, a variety of arts and crafts merchants and plenty of food and drink. Another pair of festival highlights, the Dam Duck Tape Race and the Cardboard Boat Race, are scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 21.

Movie In The Park

AUG. 8, 8 p.m. Centennial Park Amphitheater, 900 N. Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.6900, munster.org. “Luca,” the 2021 animated tale of a young boy’s summer adventures on the Italian Riviera, is Munster’s August Movie in the Park selection. The movie features the voicework of actors Jim Gaffigan, Maya Rudolph and Jacob Tremblay amongst many others.

Kielbasa Fest

AUG. 20, 2 p.m. Kosciuszko Park, 151st St. and Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Eastchicago.com. East Chicago’s celebration of Polish culture and its universally loved sausage is celebrating its third running this year at Kosciuszko Park. Keith Stras and Polka Confetti, the E-Z Tones and EZ Tymes DJ are on tap to provide the musical backdrop.

Crown Point Farmers Market

AUG. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

Valpo Night Ride

AUG. 20, 7 p.m. Central Park Plaza 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.462.5114, valpoparks.org. Valpo Parks annual night ride will take its participants on a 10-mile trek through the city which begins and ends at Central Park Plaza. The ride is for all ages with attendees under 18 years of age accompanied by an adult. A pre-ride party kicks off at 7 p.m. with the ride through the city starting at 10 p.m. Helmets and lights are required for the ride. Pre-registration for the ride is strongly encouraged.

Lubeznik Arts Festival

AUG. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. An annual tradition for area arts minded festivalgoers, this year finds Michigan City’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts celebrating the 41st running of its namesake festival. Along with showcasing their current exhibits and introducing attendees to their various programs, the festival will also have more than five dozen arts and crafters from throughout the Region setting up shop on the center grounds.

Touch of Dutch Festival

AUG. 13. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Spencer Park, 112 Carnation St. SE, DeMotte. 219.987.1500, demottechamber.org. Highlights of DeMotte’s summer event includes a pet parade, the “Touch of Dutch Parade,” a performance by DeMotte-reared comedian and “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist Ryan Niemiller and fireworks at dusk.

Summer Market on the Lake

AUG. 11, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, craft, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden with be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. Today’s market is the last of 2022.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled South Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono are featured in “Nature.”

Local Visions

THROUGH SEPT. 2, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s August exhibit is a collection of original photographs from Region-based artists Raymar Brunson and Terra Cooks. An artist talk about “Visions” is scheduled at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts Aug. 26.

Roots

THROUGH AUG. 13, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features original works by artists exploring and celebrating their ethnic backgrounds. Studio 659’s next exhibit, Piggyback Art Show, is scheduled to open Aug. 20.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists. A reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 13.

Performances

Julius Caesar

AUG. 12-13, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Marquette Park, 6600 Oak Ave., Gary, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Nelson Algren Soundstage, 616 S. Lake St., Gary, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve Amphitheatre, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. http://www.garyshakesco.org. Gary Shakespeare Theatre’s 2022 production is the Bard’s beloved drama, which chronicles the internal and external struggles of its titular character. Their performances in Gary and Chesterton are Gary Shakespeare Company’s final productions of the year.

Gilligan’s Island, The Musical

THROUGH AUG. 21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 and 19-20 and 2 p.m. Aug.14 and 21. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. Just sit right back within the confines of Michigan City’s Footlight Theatre and you’ll hear a tale of a fateful but funny trip. All the favorites – Gilligan, the Skipper, the Millionaire and his wife, the professor and Mary Ann – show up with a dozen and a half original songs.

Quartet

AUG. 12-21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 and 19-20, 2 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.654.8479, seedlingstheatreco.org, http://beatniksonconkey.com/. The Region-based Seedlings Theatre Company returns to Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey for this comedy, which finds four retired opera singers dealing with no small amount of behind the scenes drama in their attempt to stage an annual concert.

Tumbleweeds

THROUGH AUG. 13, 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 2 and 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Great Oaks After 4 Club, 13109 South Wacker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888, lctg.org. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group’s summer production is a musical western adventure for the family. Buffet style meals are served 90 minutes prior to each showtime with the exception of the 2 p.m. Aug.13 performance.

Leading Ladies

THROUGH AUG. 14, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Drama Group Milord Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Drama Group’s final production of their 90th season is this slapstick comedy, where a pair of down and out actors’ scheme to get rich backfires.

Happy Together Tour 2022

AUG. 12, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan’s career trajectory is one of the most interesting in the rock era strata. In the '60s, they fronted The Turtles, whose '60s reign included classics such as “Happy Together,” “Elenore,” “You Showed Me” and a rowdy cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me, Babe.” Come the '70s, Volman and Kaylan were Frank Zappa’s partners in crime: under the pseudonym Flo and Eddie, the pair were lyrical and performing foils to Zappa during what is considered a peak era in the late composer and performer’s career. Back to fronting the Turtles, Volman and Kaylan will be joined onstage by fellow '60s hitmakers The Association, the Cowsills, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap and the Chicago-founded Buckinghams.

Trevor Noah

AUG. 13, 7 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Trevor Noah had less than a year under his belt as a “Daily Show” correspondent when he was chosen to helm the anchor desk from Jon Stewart in 2015. As expected, Noah was met with no small amount of criticism in his new role in the early days as “Daily Show” anchor, but Noah proved his skeptics wrong: by 2018, he was listed amongst Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World.” This year has also seen Noah hosting both the Grammy Awards and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.