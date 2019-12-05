Events
Winter Lights Drive Thru
THROUGH JAN. 1, 6-9 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Holiday and winter festivalgoers can partake in this Region tradition.
Holiday Lights
THROUGH JAN. 5, dusk nightly, downtown Whiting at 119th St. http://www.whitingevents.com/ Many businesses in downtown Whiting are pulling out all stops with their holiday displays. Their lighting designs and animated displays make for a pleasant night walk or drive down 119th Street this holiday season.
Celebration of Lights
DEC. 6, 5-8 p.m. East Chicago City Hall and Veterans Park, 4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. 219.391.8208, http://www.eastchicago.com/ The East Chicago annual tradition continues with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m in front of the mayor’s office. Other planned events include a variety of family activities, a winter wonderland and pictures with Santa Claus.
Ready Rockets Winterfest
DEC. 6, 5-8 p.m. Ready Elementary School, 1345 N. Broad Street, Griffith. facebook.com/events/2498330016917316/ A wide assortment of craft and specialty vendors will be on hand at Ready Elementary School offering original and, in many cases, self-made holiday gift options for nearly everyone on your shopping list. A cupcake and cookie walk and visits from Santa and the Grinch are also on the schedule.
2019 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 21, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465, stjohnin.com. St. John’s 2019 holiday festivities are rounded out by a visit from Santa Dec. 7, the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Kouts Christmas Open House
DEC. 7-8. 219.405.1452, facebook.com/222218244489/photos/rpp.222218244489/10157750513244490/?type=3&theater. Nearly a dozen and a half storefronts, churches and schools are participating in the town of Kouts’ Christmas Open House. Each of the businesses are offering shoppers a variety of holiday shopping offers as well as culinary specials. Hours of operations vary per location.
Pioneerland Christmas Open House
DEC. 7-8, 3-8 p.m., LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. State Road 2, LaPorte. 219.575.7758, http://www.pioneerland.org/ Take a trip to the early and middle 19th Century at LaPorte County Fairgrounds for Pioneerland’s annual Christmas Open House. Pioneerland replicates what life was like during that era, with a blacksmith shop, log cabin, schoolhouse, general store and post office bringing the past to today.
Portage Christmas Festival
DEC. 7, 2-5 p.m. Portage Police Station, 6260 Central Ave., Portage. 219.781.3295, facebook.com/events/467464433883442/ Presented by Portage Kiwanis, their annual Christmas Festival will feature a Christmas tree lighting, horse and carriage rides and crafts. Proceeds from the festival will go toward Toys for Tots and unwrapped gifts will be donated to Toys for Tots.
Exhibits
Small Gifts
THROUGH JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org . For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two dimensional and three dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The wintry-themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which stars the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
The Santaland Diaries
THROUGH DEC. 14, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 13 and 14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org The adult-geared tale of a middle aged man trying to make ends meet, as inspired by the real-life adventures of its writer, David Sedaris, has proven a hit with audiences for more than two decades.
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
DEC. 6-15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 13, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 14 and 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com After 13 years, the radio adaptation of the Christmastime favorite returns to life in front of theatergoers' eyes at LaPorte Little Theatre. The show includes originally-penned commercials for LaPorte area businesses.
Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical
THROUGH DEC. 15, 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 12-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, mohlive.com. Meredith Wilson’s version of the Christmas classic, featuring songs such as “Pinecones and Hollyberries” and the longtime favorite “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” comes to the Region for Memorial Opera House’s final production of 2019.
Scrooge
THROUGH DEC. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Reinhart Auditorium, Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Pl., Merrillville. 219.413-1213, https://www.facebook.com/events/526674861455735/?event_time_id=526674864789068 Ross Music Theatre/M&M Productions’ holiday tradition turns 19 with their production based on the 1970 big screen musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Tartuffe
DEC. 6-15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. To close out 2019, Drama Group is bringing an adaptation of French playwright Moliere’s 17th Century satire with a modern-day American twist to the stage.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
THROUGH DEC. 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
Greetings
DEC. 6-15, 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.com Hammond Community Theatre’s 2019 holiday production is a comedic yet heartfelt look at the Gorski family and what happens when their son brings his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet his staunchly Catholic parents.
Miracle on 34th St: A Live Musical Radio Play
DEC. 6-22, 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22, Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The Lux Theater radio interpretation of the beloved Kris Kringle Christmastime favorite gets a fresh reworking in Towle Theater’s annual holiday show.
Holiday Pops
DEC. 11-13, The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 900 Taft St, Merrillville. 219.836.0525, nisorchestra.org Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is ringing in the holidays with this annual concert. They will be joined this year by the Crown Point High School Choir, Plum Grove Strings and the Symphony Chorus. Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will also be accepting food donations at the “Holiday Pops” concerts to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.