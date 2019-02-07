events
Open Skate
ONGOING, hours vary, Midwest Training and Ice Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer. 219.558.8811. midwesttrainingandice.com. NWI's largest state-of-the-art training facility offers open skate sessions at its Olympic-size ice arena.
Ice Plaza at Deep River Waterpark
THROUGH FEB. 24, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-9 p.m. Sundays & holidays, Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point. 219.947.7850. deepriverwaterpark.com. This winter wonderland is complete with a 14,500-square-foot ice skating rink, food and beverage locations, a heated restroom and more.
History on Tap with Dr. Kevin Ostoyich
FEB. 7, 6-8 p.m., Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City. 219.873.1520. barkermansion.com. Kevin Ostoyich, chair of the history department at Valparaiso University, will lead this month's lecture on the history of the Gilded Age with craft beer served by Zorn Brew Works. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Owl Prowl
FEB. 8, 7-9 p.m., Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher, Ill. 815.722.5370. facebook.com/goodenow.grove. Attendees can join naturalists as they search for the elusive winged predator, the owl. Geared toward quieter adult audiences, the program includes a 1.5-mile hike, a fire, hot cocoa and marshmallows.
Art in the National Lakeshore
FEB. 9, MARCH 9, APRIL 13, MAY 11, 2-4 p.m., Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. Visitors can meet local artists who use the dunes as inspiration to create their art and learn how they photograph, paint, draw and write. Programs may be inside or outside.
Enchanted City Mayor's Ball
FEB. 9, 6-11 p.m., Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.873.1400, ext. 8. Hosted by Mayor Ron Meer, this enchanting night will feature entertainment, hors d oeuvres and a cash bar. Black tie is optional. All proceeds will benefit Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Friendship Botanic Gardens.
Fly Your Sweetie to the Moon
FEB. 9, 5-7 p.m., Challenger Learning Center, Purdue University Calumet, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250. clcnwi.com. At this one-of-a-kind date night, couples will work together on a simulated space mission, enjoy light refreshments and experience a romantic planetarium and laser light show in the full-dome Media Globe. Reservations are required.
Friends & Fashion Style Show & Luncheon
FEB. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Villa Cesare, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville. eventbrite.com. Friends of Hospice will host this lively and stylish afternoon, including a wine and cheese reception. boutique shopping from a variety of fashion vendors and a luncheon. Proceeds benefit Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Galentine's Day!
FEB. 11, 5-8:30 p.m., Aftermath Cidery & Winery, 15 N. Washington St., Valparaiso. 219.299.8463. aftermathcidery.com. Best friends can get together to shop local vendors and enjoy cider.
exhibits
Contemporary Printmaking
THROUGH FEB. 11, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, Arts & Sciences Building, 3401 Broadway, Gary. 219.980.6810. iun.edu/art-gallery. From the collection of the Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, this exhibit features 21 works by Chuck Close, Andy Warhol, Kara Walker, Kerry James Marshall and more.
A Moment in Time
THROUGH FEB 24, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.871.1590. southernshoreartassociation.com. This exhibit showcases captured moments and lasting memories—weddings, first days of school, intimate conversations, vacations, time with friends, a walk in the woods or on the beach and more.
Blow out-Full Force
THROUGH MARCH 31, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Explosive energy dominates the work of Sarah Krepp who locates a powerful gesture in found materials, in blown-out shredded tires gathered from highway debris.
Haunts
THROUGH APRIL 21, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. Curated by John Cain, this exhibit will feature the work of guerilla photographers who have been lured to Gary and other cities to capture the haunting beauty of architectural ruins on the verge of being repurposed as gardens and other public spaces.
Nature vs Everything
THROUGH JUNE 8, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Closely investigating the building, blooming and burning of the natural and man-made world, this exhibit features the works of nine artists exploring humanity's relationship with nature. Each encounter with the art asks viewers to reflect on their interaction with the natural world while questioning their scale, significance and impact.
performance
Open Mic, Improv Jam, & Variety Show
ONGOING, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, D Performance Comedy Theater, 500 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.613.4585. NWI's oldest comedy club will host this free open mic night where stand-up comedians and sketch and improv performers can take the stage.
Comedy Night at the CVPA—Dwayne Kennedy
FEB. 8, 7-8 p.m. buffet; 8 p.m. show, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. cvpa.org/comedy-night. The evening begins with dinner, followed by a performance from stand-up comedian, actor and writer Dwayne Kennedy, whose TV writing credits include "The Arsenio Hall Show," "The Orlando Jones Show" and the critically acclaimed FX/FXX original series, "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell."
EPIC Movie Concert
FEB. 9, 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso University Chapel of the Resurrection, Valparaiso. 219.464.5162. valpo.edu/music. The Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band and the Valparaiso High School Bands will perform pieces from memorable films: “The Greatest Showman,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
Karma Committee
FEB. 9, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. Combining pop, dance, R&B, rock and hip hop hits, this cover band performs a high-energy tribute to the artists and icons from the '90s to today.