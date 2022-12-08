All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Events and Exhibits
A Christmas Story Comes Home
THROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. “A Christmas Story Comes Home” exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film “A Christmas Story.” In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. Visits with Santa on Santa’s Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6. An OH Fuuudge! relay race will take place Dec. 10. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. The Mommy’s Little Piggy Contest is Dec. 17. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.
Forest of Lights
THROUGH JAN. 1, Fair Oaks Farms, Fair Oaks. Visit fofarms.com. Various lights, interactive displays, beverage station, fire pits and more are featured. Visit the website for hours and prices.
We Are Us: The Human Condition
OPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.
Performances
A Charlie Brown Christmas
DEC. 17 AND 18, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The heartwarming production will be performed at 8 p.m. Eastern Dec. 17 and 5 p.m. Eastern Dec. 18. Visit fourwindscasino.com
Boy Band Christmas
DEC. 18, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The Boy Band Christmas Concert stars Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera.
Serenade with Eric Benet and Donnell Jones
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Singers Eric Benet and Donnell Jones will bring their show to the casino.