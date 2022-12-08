THROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. “A Christmas Story Comes Home” exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film “A Christmas Story.” In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. Visits with Santa on Santa’s Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6. An OH Fuuudge! relay race will take place Dec. 10. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. The Mommy’s Little Piggy Contest is Dec. 17. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.