DEC. 16, 7:30 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St. Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Comedian and thesp Christopher Titus put no small amount of work on stages and in guest and supporting roles on the big and small screen before starring and creating “Titus,” a sitcom which ran on Fox for three seasons in the early '00s and has achieved cult status over the last near two decades. Along with returning to stages post-Covid closings and hosting the acclaimed self-monikered podcast, Titus got the cast from his namesake TV show back together for a reunion special last year, which ran on YouTube.