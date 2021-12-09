All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Winter Lights Drive-Through
THROUGH JAN.1, 4:30-10 pm., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Sunset Hill Farm’s winter lights extravaganza has been a tradition for many Regionites for years. This year, the light show, backed by Christmastime musical favorites, will be a free event.
South Shore Line Program
DEC. 9, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/ Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the South Bend-Airport station at 12:05 p.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host its South Shore Program again on Jan. 20 and 22, Feb. 10 and 28 and March 19 and 24.
Christmas Tyme Lights Drive Thru
DEC. 9-12, 16-23 and 26-30. 5- 9 p.m. Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. More than a half mile of Christmas themed light displays will illuminate Harvest Tyme Farm Park in this safety minded family drive-through holiday celebration. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Nature Wellness Walk
DEC. 14, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Gibson Woods Nature preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Clear your mind and grab some fresh air at Gibson Woods’ Nature Wellness Walk. Lake County Parks and Recreation also has a Full Moon Hike at Oak Ridge Prairie in Griffith scheduled for Dec. 18 and a Cookie Burner Hike, also at Oak Ridge Prairie, planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Pre-registration for all walks is required.
Small Town Christmas
DEC. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations throughout downtown Whiting. 219.659.0292, www.wrchamber.com. Local businesses throughout downtown Whiting will get festive for Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce’s Small Town Christmas celebration. Highlights include a holiday cookie sale at Studio 659, a hot cocoa tour through downtown stores, photos with Santa Claus at the chamber’s office and a real-life reindeer at the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Laser Holiday Light Show
DEC. 17, 4 and 6 p.m. Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250, clcnwi.com. To celebrate the season, Challenger Learning Center is providing a spectacle for the eyes and ears. Face coverings are mandatory for all attendees and reservations for their two holiday performances must be purchased in advance, as tickets will not be available for sale at the door on the day of show.
2021 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 22, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465, stjohnin.com/Parks/XmasinPark.php. St. John’s 2020 holiday festivities at Prairie West Park this holiday season includes visits from Santa Claus from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11, princess superheroes from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 18 and Minions Gru, Stuart and Otto 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 22.
Exhibits
Celebrating Photography
THROUGH JAN. 6. Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment. Lillian Fendwig Gallery, 301 N. Van Rensselaer, Rensselaer. 219.866.5278, prairieartscouncil.net. Prairie Arts Council’s final exhibit of the year is a juried show, featuring original photographs by Newton and Jasper County lensmen and women. The juror for the exhibit is award winning photographer Alan McConnell, whois also a co-owner of Opera House Gallery of Contemporary Art in Delphi.
Nature Now
THROUGH FEB. 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s fall and winter exhibit features original works by more than a half dozen artists. The theme of the exhibit is the relationship between humans and nature.
Community Art Show
THROUGH JAN. 9. 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Gary’s Miller Beach Arts and Creative District wraps up 2021 and kicks off 2022 with its second annual showcase of original works created by members of the Miller art community.
A Story Like Mine
THROUGH MARCH 5, 10 a.m.-3 .p.m. Monday through Saturday, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839 southshoreartsonline.org. Comic art, from sketches to manuscripts to the finished product, make up South Shore Arts’ winter exhibit. The pieces in the show were crested by acclaimed comic artists Gabe Garcia, Breena Nunez, Carta Monir, Jorge Garza, Whit Taylor, Nate Powell and Lawrence Lindell. A reception for “Story” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 17.
“A Christmas Story Comes Home”
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com. In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen animatronic window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the classic Christmas film.
Holiday Gift Gallery
THROUGH JAN. 7. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Valparaiso’s Art Barn School of Art wraps up 2021 with a curated show, which is made up of a myriad of medium created by Region-based artists. All of the pieces in the exhibit are available to purchase.
Don Grott Exhibit
THROUGH DEC. 31. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. The works of Region-based oil painter Don Grott, who specializes in large and small nature scenes, makes up Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish final exhibit of 2021.
Performances
A Fabulous '50s Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 19, 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.37.8780, towletheater.org. A longtime Region theater staple returns to the Towle Theater after a four-year break. With “Fabulous,” Towle recreates small screen Christmas specials originally aired in the late '50s and early '60s by family friendly hosts such as Perry Como and Andy Williams. All patrons for Towle’s “Christmas” production must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.
A Christmas Carol
THROUGH DEC. 19, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago Ave., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre gets into the holiday spirit with a production of the Charles Dickens' classic. Also scheduled at Chicago Street Theatre are performances by classic rockers The Ides of March Dec. 12 and Classical Blast Dec. 19.
Sweat
THROUGH Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Drama Group Studio Theater, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Drama Group concludes 2021 and continues its 90th anniversary season with this Pulitzer Prize winning examination of race, socio-economic status and relationships. Due to adult language and themes, “Sweat” is not recommended for sensitive viewers.
The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular
DEC. 10-19, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Hammond Community Theatre takes its audiences to 1977 with “Sisterhood,” going in front of as well as behind the curtain of a church’s Christmas showcase and capturing no small amount of chaos and hilarity.
It’s a Wonderful Life Live
DEC. 11, 8 p.m. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. Improoductionsllc.com, 4thstreetncca.org. The Region-based Improductions LLC, along with the troupe It’s Improv, Baby, celebrate the holidays with their off-the cuff sketches and performances for what will be Improductions’ final live show of 2021.
Miracle on 3rd and ‘A’ Street
THROUGH DEC. 12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 ‘A’ St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, www.laportelittletheatreclub.com. For its Christmastime production, LaPorte Little Theatre Club has put together a variety show featuring original poetry and skits as well as an interpretation of a Red Skeleton favorite, and a choral concert.
Casa De Locos
DEC. 10-12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. Footlight Players’ Michael J. Thomas wrote and directed this collection of musical parodies and skits, which is running at Footlight Theatre for one weekend only.
The Nutcracker
DEC. 10-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Hoosier Theatre, 1335 119th St., Whiting. 219.755.4444, ibtnw.org. This year marks the 23rd presentation by Indiana Ballet Theatre of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s long beloved Christmas ballet.
Holiday at The Pops
DEC. 11, 7 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.362.9020, https://lcso.net. This year marks the 27th annual LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert. This year’s holiday show will be conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson, the orchestra’s music director, and associate conductor Chuck Steck.
Christopher Titus
DEC. 16, 7:30 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St. Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Comedian and thesp Christopher Titus put no small amount of work on stages and in guest and supporting roles on the big and small screen before starring and creating “Titus,” a sitcom which ran on Fox for three seasons in the early '00s and has achieved cult status over the last near two decades. Along with returning to stages post-Covid closings and hosting the acclaimed self-monikered podcast, Titus got the cast from his namesake TV show back together for a reunion special last year, which ran on YouTube.
Michael Bolton
DEC. 11, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Over the course of a career which has spanned nearly a half-century, Michael Bolton has notched more than 75 million record sales, more than a half dozen top 10 albums and a pair of Grammy Awards. His most recent collection, 2019’s “A Symphony of Hits,” features Bolton performing favorites such as “Time, Love and Tenderness,” “Soul Provider” and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” backed by a symphony.