All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

European Market

JULY 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.

Lake County Fair

AUG. 5-14, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St, Crown Point. 219.663.3617, lake-county-fair.com/. A region institution for 170 years, the Lake County Fair is a go-to for festivalgoers of all ages from and beyond the Region. 4-H contests kick the daily festivities off with the carnival rides and games starting at noon. Truck and auto shows are scheduled each day of the fair at their Grandstand Stage, and regional favorites such as Blue Holler Band, Rusty Nail Crossing and Plum Creek are scheduled to perform.

Pop-Up Biergarten

JULY 28-30, 3-9 p.m. July 28-29, noon-9 p.m. July 30. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.356, portercountyparks.org. Porter County Parks and Recreation and the Region-based BrewFest Partners are teaming up to kick off the first weekend of June with a German Style Biergarten. A family friendly event, a variety of lagers and ales will be available for adult attendees along with games for the kids and sausage and pretzels for all. The Region-based German Band, a non-for profit ensemble which donates its performance earnings to area charities, will provide the musical backdrop.

Pierogi Fest

JULY 29-31, 1-10:30 p.m. July 29, noon to 10 p.m. July 30 and noon to 5 p.m. July 31. 119th St. and Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting. 219.659.0292, pierogifest.net. Whiting’s nationally renowned Pierogi Fest has been featured on TV shows on The Food Network, The Travel Channel and on PBS’ “Wild Travels.” The festival’s hallmarks, such as the Friday night polka parade and appearances by Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, The Haluki Guy and many others are planned along with no small amount of the festival’s delicious namesake. A variety of craft and specialty vendors will also set up shop and a variety of musical and dance performers and ensembles are on the schedule.

St. Sava Serb Fest

JULY 29-31, noon-midnight July 29-30, noon-10 p.m. July 31, St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville. 219.736.9191, saintsava.net. Serbian cuisine, song and dance, and exhibits are planned for the Merrillville church’ s annual festival. A golf outing at 10 a.m. July 29 at River Pointe Country Club in Hobart is also scheduled.

Jasper County Fair

THROUGH JULY 30. Jasper County Fairgrounds, 2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer. 219.866.7263, jaspercountyfair.weebly.com. Food, drink, auto and motorcycle shows, carnival rides and entertainment from and beyond the Region are on the schedule for Jasper County’s annual summer festival.

Festa Italiana 2021

AUG. 5-7, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 5, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 6, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 7. Villa Cesare Events and Banquets, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville. 219.322.3011, villacesare.com. Schererville’s Villa Cesare Events and Banquets is bringing the food, culture and sounds of Italy to the Region with their family-geared Festa Italiana. Highlights of the festival include classes on making pasta from scratch, a bocce ball tournament, and spaghetti eating and grape stomping contests.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JULY 22, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “Beauty and The Beast,” the 1991 animated blockbuster, will be screened and is the final Disney summer movie on the square this year. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

South Shore Line Program

AUG 2, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/ Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on Aug. 25.

City of LaPorte LakeFest 2022

JULY 29-31. 3 p.m. July 29, 8 a.m. July 30, 9 a.m. July 31. Multiple locations throughout the City of LaPorte. lakeportelakefest.com. A variety of athletic contests and tournaments, artisan markets, and live music acts are planned for what has become an annual tradition for the City of LaPorte. A pair of fireworks shows and a Venetian boat parade, all scheduled for Saturday night, are just some of the highlights of LaPorte’s debut festival.

Summer Market on the Lake

JULY 28, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Chesterton Art Fair

AUG. 6-7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug.7. Dogwood Park, 23rd St. and 1100 N. Chesterton. 219.426.4711, chestertonart.org. This year marks the 62nd running of Chesterton Art Center’s Art Fair, which is traditionally held the first weekend in August. More than five dozen artists will set up shop showcasing and selling their original works. Artist demonstrations and live music is also scheduled for this year’s fair. Children under 12 years of age are admitted for free and a booth specifically for youngsters will be set up.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled South Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.”

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday. Art Barn School of Art's next exhibit, "Progressions in Fabrics," is scheduled to open Aug. 1.

Roots

THROUGH AUG. 13, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, .studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features original works by artists exploring and celebrating their ethnic backgrounds.

Performances

No Way to Treat a Lady

THROUGH JULY 30, 2 p.m. July 28, 7:30 p.m. July 29, 6:30 p.m. July 30. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre continues its 2022 season with this mystery/comedy, which finds a detective in pursuit of an actor accused of murder.

Matilda the Musical

THROUGH JULY 31, 7:30 p.m. July 29-30, 2 p.m. July 31. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s summer production is the family-geared adventures of young Matilda, who deals with unfriendly family members and a mean school headmistress.

Julius Caesar

JULY 29-31, 7 p.m. July 29, Bulldog Park Amphitheatre, 183 S. West St., Crown Point, 7 p.m. July 30, Lake Hills Amphitheater, 8640 Lake Hills Drive, St John, 7 p.m. July 31, Central Park Pavilion, N. Broad St., Griffith. http://www.garyshakesco.org. Gary Shakespeare Theatre’s 2022 production is the Bard’s beloved drama, which chronicles the internal and external struggles of its titular character. The production will also be staged at Ogden Dunes Gazebo in Valparaiso Aug. 5, Founders Square Amphitheatre in Portage Aug. 6 and New Chicago’s Twin Oaks Park Aug. 7.

Gilligan’s Island, The Musical

AUG. 5-21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. Just sit right back within the confines of Michigan City’s Footlight Theatre and you’ll hear a tale of a fateful but funny trip. All the favorites – Gilligan, the Skipper, the Millionaire and his wife, the professor and Mary Ann – show up with a dozen and a half original songs.

Leading Ladies

AUG. 5-14, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 11-13, 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14, Drama Group Milord Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.755.3444, dramagroup.org. Drama Group’s final production of their 90th season is this slapstick comedy, where a pair of down and out actors’ scheme to get rich backfires.

Grand Night for Singing

THROUGH JULY 31, 7 p.m. July 29 and 30, 2 p.m. July 31. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Dr., Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s final production of their 2022 season is a musical tribute to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the songwriting duo behind Broadway standards such as “The Sound Of Music,” “Oklahoma” and “Carousel.”

Happy Together Tour 2022

AUG. 12, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan’s career trajectory is one of the most interesting in the rock era strata. In the '60s, they fronted The Turtles, whose '60s reign included classics such as “Happy Together,” “Elinore,” “You Showed Me” and a rowdy cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me, Babe.” Come the '70s, Volman and Kaylan were Frank Zappa’s partners in crime: under the pseudonym Flo and Eddie, the pair were lyrical and performing foils to Zappa during what is considered a peak era in the late composer and performer’s career. Back to fronting the Turtles, Volman and Kaylan will be joined onstage by fellow '60s hitmakers The Association, the Cowsills, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap and the Chicago-founded Buckinghams.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

AUG. 13, 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Reared in San Diego, Gabriel “Fluffy’ Iglesias has been a stage and screen favorite for more than two decades. His cable and streaming standup specials, most notably 2009’s “I’m Not Fat … I’m Fluffy,” remain hits with comedy audiences. Iglesias has also lent his vocal talents to animated and family-friendly hits such as “Coco,” “Show Dogs” and, most recently, last year’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”