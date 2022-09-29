All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Crown Point Oktoberfest

OCT. 1, 2-10 p.m. Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3290, crownpoint.in.gov. German cuisine, bean bag tournaments, live music from Derek Caruso and Blues Fuse and Marrakesh Express, applesauce and pie eating tournaments and a beer garden are amongst the highlights of Crown Point’s annual Oktoberfest. The festival is celebrating its 14th year.

Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 1-2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, Johnsonsfarmproduce.com/. Celebrate Halloween early and bring home your pumpkin for Oct. 31 at Johnson Hill Farms’ Pumpkin Festival, which is running weekends through Oct. 30. Other activities include the farm’s obstacle course, train rides, a jump pad, a pipe swing, wall ball games and duck races at their fun farm, to name just a few. The festival will be held rain or shine. Last admission to Johnson Farm Produce’s Pumpkin Festival is 5 p.m.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

OCT. 2-3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

Valpo Gun & Knife Show

OCT. 1-2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 2. Porter County Expo Center, 215 East Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.942.4514, http://www.portercountyexpo.com. One of the largest shows of its kind in the state, the Valpo Gun and Knife Show is sponsored by the Dunes Rifle and Pistol Club. More than 300 tables will be set up by gun and knife vendors. All local, state and federal laws will be observed at the show and children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Food & Music Festival

OCT. 7, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.462.4052, saintiakovos.org. Summer may be behind us, but St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso is keeping the summer spirit alive for just a little longer with this festival. A bevy of Greek culinary delights, such as pastichio, kabob and gyro sandwiches, and vegetarian favorites such as hummus and spanakopita, will be on the menu along with beverages for both young and adult festival goers.

Gary International Black Film Festival

OCT. 7-9. Savannah Center at Indiana University Northwest. 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.200.4243, garyblackfilmfest.com. This year marks the 12th running of the Gary International Black Film Festival, whose films and events will be available for viewing in person at Savannah Center at Indiana University Northwest and in the comfort of your own home. The festival highlights films, both feature-length and short as well as documentaries and fictional tales.

Porter’s Perfect Pint Festival

OCT. 1, 1-5 p.m. Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive., Porter. 219.921.1687, townofporter.com. This year marks the 11th running of the town of Porter’s Perfect Pint Festival. More than four dozen craft brews will be on tap at Hawthorne Park for the annual 21 and older festival, which also serves as a fundraiser for the town of Porter’s volunteer fire and parks and recreation departments. Music will be provided by Ronn Barany and Steve Ball and VIP tickets, which get thirsty revelers in an hour early, are also for purchase.

The Nightmare before Christmas

OCT. 5, sunset. Lake Hills Park Amphitheatre, 8640 Lake Hills Dr., St. John. 219.365.6236, stjohnin.com/. Next year will mark the three decade anniversary of director Tim Burton’s animated Halloweentime classic, which tells the tale of “Pumpkin King” Jack Skellington and his attempt to take over nearby Christmas Town with Halloween-centric twists.

2022 Highland Makers’ Market

OCT. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Downtown Highland, Jewell St. from Kennedy Ave. to 4th St., Highland. facebook.com/events/977869702836399. Hosted by the Highland Redevelopment Commission and Highland Main Street, the Highland Makers’ Market will bring local artists, a farmer’s market, art and craft vendors and area food trucks to downtown Highland.

Fall Harvest Time

OCT. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Deep River County Park, 9410 Old Lincoln Hwy., Hobart. 219.769.7275, lakecountyparks.com. The changing of the season is celebrated by Lake County Parks and Recreation Department with their Fall Harvest Time celebration. Apple butter and milling demonstrations dating back more than a century are scheduled and Deep River County Park will be decorated to celebrate the new season. Additionally, pumpkin butter and warm apple cider will be available at the park store and chili and cornbread will be available courtesy of the Butter and Grace food truck.

Unite and Fight Cancer Run

OCT. 2, Noon, Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Munster/UniteFightWalkand5kRun. This year marks the 17th annual Unite and Fight Cancer Run, which is sponsored by the Munster-based Cancer Resource Centre. Participating walkers can choose between a one or two and a half mile walk, and those moving a little faster can undertake a 5K run. Attendees under 10 years of age can test their speed in a 100 yard dash.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

OCT. 2, 1 p.m. William E. Urschel Pavilion, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. facebook.com/groups/nwiwalk/. The Northwest Indiana Chapter of Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 2 event at Valparaiso’s William E. Urschel Pavilion is the second of three scheduled over the course of the next several weeks. The final walk from the chapter is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Michigan City’s Washington Park. The chapter’s link takes interested participants to register for each of the three walks and for non-walkers to make a donation to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Wickedly Whiting

OCT. 7-8, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 7 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 8. Downtown Whiting at 119th St. 219.659.0292, wickedlywhiting.com. This year marks the seventh running of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce’s Wickedly Whiting Halloween festival. The two day long event, which is the only two day Halloween themed festival of its size in the Region, will feature a myriad of gruesome vendors in its Market of the Living Dead as well as food and craft beer vendors, costume contests, games and events geared toward young attendees and live music.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

THROUGH NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-'40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski. The awards ceremony for the show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

Mi Familia

OCT. 7-NOV. 12, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit is a showcase of altars and artwork with Day of the Dead themes by Region-based artists. The opening reception for “Familia” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Duneland Plein Air Painters

THROUGH OCT.20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For more than a dozen years, this group of Region-based artists have taken to the great outdoors to capture the natural surroundings on a weekly basis from April to October. Duneland Plein Air Painters’ exhibit at Art Barn School of Art is a showcase of the members’ recent works.

Performances

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

SEPT.30-OCT.9. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 6-8, 2 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9. Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. 708.355.3444, dramagroup.org. Chicago Heights’ Drama Group kicks off its 91st season with this stage comedy favorite, a behind the scenes look at the hijinks of the young contestants, their parents and the staff of a county spelling bee.

Four Old Broads

OCT. 7-16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8 and 13-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16, Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4305, footlightplayers.org/. Footlight Players’ second production of its 2022-23 season is this comedy following a quartet of quirky elderly women who reside in an assisted living facility and try to uncover why their fellow residents are becoming ill.

Spamalot

OCT. 7-16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s summer production is the Monty Python hit musical based on their 1975 classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The production took home a trio of Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2005. Featuring Python standards “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Fisch Schlapping Song,” “Spamalot’s” pre-Broadway run starting in late 2004 at Chicago’s Schubert Theatre was a hot ticket in its time for many theatergoers and Python enthusiasts.

Misery

OCT. 7-22, 8 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season with a production of the Stephen King thriller-turned 1990 box office hit starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, which finds a celebrated author injured in a car accident in the care of his demented “number one fan.”

Three Dog Night

OCT. 7, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. In a six year span, starting in 1969 and running through 1975, Three Dog Night logged in 21 top 40 hits. Led by the trio Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells, AM blockbusters-turned classic rock staples “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to The World,” “One” and “Joy to the World” are just the tip of the iceberg in Three Dog Night’s canon. Hutton, who had a hit in the '80s with his cover of Nik Kershaw’s “Wouldn’t it Be Good,” continues to front the band after more than a half century.

Cornerstones of Rock

SEPT. 30, 7 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.362.2325, laportecivicauditorium.com. The British Invasion, Motown and psychedelic rock may be the first thing many people think of when “music from the 1960s” is mentioned, but the Chicagoland area was fertile during that decade with top notch bands and songs. The “cornerstones of Rock” concert shines the light on Windy City and Windy City-adjacent rock and pop icons such as the Buckinghams, New Colony Six, Shadows of Knight and the Cryan Shames, all of which will be backed by Jim Peterik and The Ides of March.

George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour

SEPT. 29, 7 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. In the early and mid-'00s, George Lopez’ eponymously titled sitcom was a small screen hit with the masses, with 120 episodes shot and no small amount of awards and nominations. Lopez followed that up in 2009 with “Lopez Tonight,” a late night talk show which ran for two years. Lopez returned to the sitcom world in 2014 with “Saint George,” which ran for one season in 2014, and “Lopez,” which ran for two years in 2016-17. Along with his daughter, Mayan, Lopez will star in his fourth sitcom, “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which is scheduled to air later this year.

Jo Koy and Friends

Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Koy, who released his autobiography "Mixed Plate" in 2021, brings his stand-up comedy show to the Region. Koy released the film "Easter Sunday" earlier this year.